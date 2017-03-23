Language Selection

CUPS 2.2.3 Adds Support for PPD Finishing Keywords, IPP Everywhere Improvements

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of March 2017 11:07:55 PM
OSS

CUPS 2.2.3 is the third point release to the stable 2.2 series of the project, bringing a bunch of IPP Everywhere improvements, such as support for all print qualities and media types that a printer supports, in the print queues.

Additionally, it makes IPP Everywhere finishings support work correctly with common command-line and UI (User Interface) options, and updates the PPD generator to return helpful error messages. Support for PostScript Printer Description (PPD) finishing keywords was also introduced in this release.

