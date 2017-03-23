CUPS 2.2.3 Adds Support for PPD Finishing Keywords, IPP Everywhere Improvements

CUPS 2.2.3 is the third point release to the stable 2.2 series of the project, bringing a bunch of IPP Everywhere improvements, such as support for all print qualities and media types that a printer supports, in the print queues. Additionally, it makes IPP Everywhere finishings support work correctly with common command-line and UI (User Interface) options, and updates the PPD generator to return helpful error messages. Support for PostScript Printer Description (PPD) finishing keywords was also introduced in this release.

Pale Moon A Lightweight, Firefox Based And Cross Platform Web Browser

​Using browsers on a daily basis is nothing new for all us. We all have our favorite type of browsers like Chrome, Opera, Aurora and more. While as being open source mine and many Linux geek favorite browser is Mozilla Firefox. Today I will discuss one of awesome browser based on firefox named Pale Moon.

Where Ubuntu 17.04 “Zesty Zapus” Is Heading

You may have heard that our Ubuntu has got a new update. Yes, it is true. On 2017-03-23 20:12:37 the release notes on the website of Canonical Group Ltd were uploaded informing the latest Ubuntu 17.04 codenamed “Zesty Zapus”. Let's see where Ubuntu 17.04 is heading.