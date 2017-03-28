Android Leftovers
Android co-founder’s new smartphone confirmed to run Android
The new smartphone from Andy Rubin, which will be the debut product of his new company Essential, will indeed run Android for its operating system. It looked that way from the tiny peek at the corner we got from Rubin’s tweet earlier this week, but now Google’s Eric Schmidt has confirmed it’ll be one of a few “phenomenal new choices for Android users coming very soon.”
Android Wear 2.0 begins rolling out, but only to three watches for now
Nearly two months after Android Wear 2.0 launched, some smartwatches are finally getting the update. According to Android Wear Google forums, the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor, and Tag Heuer Connected smartwatches have started receiving updates to Android Wear 2.0. Those are the only three devices being updated right now, and the official rollout for those devices should be completed by April 4.
Watch Android Auto and Apple CarPlay face off in real-world navigation battle
How to take a screenshot on Android
Trump trades 'unsecure' Android device for shiny new iPhone
Trump’s Android phone has been repealed and replaced
The Galaxy S8 finally lets you put Android’s back button where it belongs
Samsung Galaxy S8 first look: This might be the next great Android smartphone
Here Are Google's Best Tips For Avoiding Android Ransomware
Koozali SME Server 8.2 Reaches End of Life on March 31, Upgrade to Koozali SME 9
Koozali Foundation, through Terry Fage, announced the availability of a final set of updates for the Koozali SME Server 8.2 operating system, which will reach end of life this week. Patching some of the reported bugs, the new packages released today for Koozali SME Server 8.2 are e-smith-ibays-2.2.0-16.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, e-smith-manager-2.2.0-14.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, smeserver-clamav-2.2.0-15.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, smeserver-locale-*-2.2.0-56.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, and smeserver-yum-2.2.0-26.el5.sme.noarch.rpm.
