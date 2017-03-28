Security News
-
Security updates for Wednesday
-
Cisco learned from Wikileaks that the CIA had hacked its systems
When WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers at Cisco Systems swung into action.
The Wikileaks documents described how the Central Intelligence Agency had learned more than a year ago how to exploit flaws in Cisco's widely used Internet switches, which direct electronic traffic, to enable eavesdropping.
-
Exposed files on Microsoft's document-sharing site
Confidential documents, passwords and health data have been inadvertently shared by firms using Microsoft's Office 365 service, say researchers.
The sensitive information was found via a publicly available search engine that is part of Office 365.
Security researchers said many firms mistakenly thought documents would only be shared with colleagues not globally.
Microsoft said it would "take steps" to change the service and remove the sensitive data.
-
Russian Hacker Pleads Guilty for Role in Infamous Linux Ebury Malware
The US Department of Justice announced yesterday that Maxim Senakh, 41, of Velikii Novgorod, Russia, pleaded guilty for his role in the creation of the Ebury malware and for maintaining its infamous botnet.
US authorities indicted Senakh in January 2015, and the law enforcement detained the hacker in Finland in August of the same year.
-
Changes coming to TLS: Part One
Transport layer Security version 1.3 (TLS 1.3) is the latest version of the SSL/TLS protocol which is currently under development by the IETF. It offers several security and performance improvements as compared to the previous versions. While there are several technical resouces which discuss the finer aspects of this new protocol, this two-part article is a quick reference to new features and major changes in the TLS protocol.
-
Koozali SME Server 8.2 Reaches End of Life on March 31, Upgrade to Koozali SME 9
Koozali Foundation, through Terry Fage, announced the availability of a final set of updates for the Koozali SME Server 8.2 operating system, which will reach end of life this week. Patching some of the reported bugs, the new packages released today for Koozali SME Server 8.2 are e-smith-ibays-2.2.0-16.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, e-smith-manager-2.2.0-14.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, smeserver-clamav-2.2.0-15.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, smeserver-locale-*-2.2.0-56.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, and smeserver-yum-2.2.0-26.el5.sme.noarch.rpm.
