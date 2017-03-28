Games and Emulation
Strategy game 'Cossacks 3' will have a Linux beta on Friday and I have a key for one lucky person
Even though it was supposed to be delayed until April, GSC Game World have announced that there will be a public beta of the Linux version on Friday. We also have a spare key to throw at you!
Blazing Chrome, a classic co-op run ‘n gun plans Linux support
Blazing Chrome is a new co-op run ‘n gun being developed by JoySmasher [Official Site] and they are planning a Linux version.
Meganoid, a challenging platformer with roguelike elements releases soon with Linux support
The latest game from Orangepixel, Meganoid [Official Site, itch.io, Steam], will launch soon with day-1 Linux support and I have to say for a platform it looks really damn good.
HEVN, a first-person sci-fi adventure game should have Linux support
HEVN [Official Site] was pointed out by GOL follower micha and after taking a look I was impressed, so I spoke to the developer about their Linux plans for this first-person sci-fi adventure game.
SC Controller, the stand-alone Steam Controller driver and UI has an important bug-fix release
RUNNING WITH RIFLES has a major update and a DLC announcement
Oxenfree is a clever, narrative driven supernatural thriller you should check out, my review
Game engine 'Construct 3' is now in open beta, check out my example game
MAME 0.184 Improves Agat-7 Apple II Clone Emulation, Supports New Arcade Games
The MAME (Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator) development team announced today the release and immediate availability of MAME 0.184, a new maintenance update that adds support for new arcade games and other improvements.
Among the improvements implemented in the MAME 0.184 release, we can mention emulation improvements the Agat-7 Apple II and Famicom clones, various enhancements to the BBC and PC software lists, as well as a much faster -romident verb with support for identifying ROMs for emulated slot devices.
Wine Staging Has a Brand-New Repository, Here's How to Migrate to It Right Now
Wine Staging's Michael Müller have announced today that he and his colleague have been working lately on a brand-new and more advanced build system that will allow them to release packages faster after a new version is announced.
Some of you interested in Wine Staging might have noticed that, with each new update, the team mentioned at the end of the announcement something like "Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations." Well, that was a problem, and it's not fixed.
