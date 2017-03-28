Linux Graphics
sparseBinding Lands For Radeon RADV Vulkan Driver
drm_hwcomposer: Allowing Mainline Linux Graphics Drivers To Work On Android
Thanks to collaboration between Collabora and Google's Chrome OS team, Android is now able to interface with the mainline Linux graphics stack.
Mesa Has Seen Over 90k Commits, Nearly Two Million Lines Of Code
With Q1'2017 wrapping up this week, here are some fresh Mesa Git statistics showing how the development of this important OpenGL/Vulkan implementation is pacing for the year.
NVIDIA Rolls Out Tegra X2 GPU Support In Nouveau
HDMI 3D Support Revised For Nouveau DRM
2016 X.Org Annual Report
Libdrm 2.4.76 Released With Vega Support
Here's The Branch To Play Around With The Newest AMDGPU DC / Vega10 Code
Those testing the experimental DC/DAL support had long been using a Linux ~4.9 Git tree maintained by Alex Deucher while now the 4.12 work-in-progress kernel has the latest DC code along with the Vega10 enablement.
Games and Emulation
Linux Devices
Koozali SME Server 8.2 Reaches End of Life on March 31, Upgrade to Koozali SME 9
Koozali Foundation, through Terry Fage, announced the availability of a final set of updates for the Koozali SME Server 8.2 operating system, which will reach end of life this week. Patching some of the reported bugs, the new packages released today for Koozali SME Server 8.2 are e-smith-ibays-2.2.0-16.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, e-smith-manager-2.2.0-14.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, smeserver-clamav-2.2.0-15.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, smeserver-locale-*-2.2.0-56.el5.sme.noarch.rpm, and smeserver-yum-2.2.0-26.el5.sme.noarch.rpm.
Development News
