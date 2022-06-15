today's howtos
How To Install Zabbix on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zabbix on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Zabbix is a free, open-source, and powerful, high-performance monitoring tool for servers. It is designed to track and monitor the status of your system and servers. Zabbix provides support for many database systems including MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQLite for storing data. Zabbix offers excellent data visualization and reporting using stored data. Zabbix reports and configurations are accessed via a web-based frontend.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Zabbix monitoring on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
How to Use Microsoft Office on Linux
For many users, not having native support for Microsoft Office is the only reason why they do not switch to Linux.
Yes, Microsoft Office is not available to install on Linux.
For some existing users, not having Microsoft Office on Linux creates additional pain.
Install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy - Linux Shout
Learn the steps to install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal.
What is Metasploit?
Metasploit is an open-source project that provides, among other things, the Metasploit framework. It includes a collection of exploits that can be used to test the security of computer systems. Many times apart from the developers or testers it also is used by hackers.
If we talk through the lawful angle, the framework provided by the Metasploit Open Source project is mainly used to test computer systems for security gaps. It offers a bundle of exploit tools to carry out a wide variety of security and penetration tests that can be carried out on distributed target systems. Even software developers can use it to test their software to find out potential loopholes.
How to Allow/Restrict Access by IP Address in NGINX - TREND OCEANS
The NGINX web server provides you with a range of configurations to secure your web server, web application, etc. Including the control of user access based on the IP address.
You can easily allow/whitelist IP addresses and disallow/restrict/blacklist IP addresses in NGINX based on the IP address, IP range, subdomain, and URL from the configuration file.
In this guide, you will learn how to allow or restrict a particular IP address or the range of IP addresses, subdomains, and URLs in the NGINX web server.
How to install Prometheus Server on Ubuntu 22.04 – NextGenTips
In this guide, we will learn how to install the Prometheus server on Ubuntu 22.04. Prometheus is an open-source system monitoring and alerting toolkit. Prometheus collects and stores its metrics as time-series data. Metrics information is stored with the timestamp at which it was recorded, alongside optional key-value pairs called labels.
And now you are wondering what are metrics? Metrics are numeric measurements and time-series mean that the changes are recorded over time.
Change Ubuntu 22.04 Boot and Login Screen Logo - kifarunix.com
Follow through this tutorial to learn how to change Ubuntu 22.04 boot and login screen logo. One of the customization you can do to your Ubuntu 22.04 instance is to change the desktop background, the login screen background, and of course the default boot logo.
Programming Leftovers
10 Tools to Generate and Have Fun With ASCII Art in Linux
Of course, it could be intimidating in the beginning but once you know the terminal better, you start loving it. You are likely to use the terminal for serious work. But there are many fun stuff you can do in the terminal as well. One of them is experimenting with ASCII art. You can display predefined or random messages, play games, or run some animation in ASCII format in the Linux terminal using various command line tools. My teammate Sreenath likes to explore such unusual CLI tools and share his findings with me. I am sharing those findings with you.
Android Leftovers
