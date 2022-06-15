today's howtos
How to Install and Configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04
Are looking for an easy guide on how to setup VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)?
The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install and configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04.
VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a desktop screen-sharing feature that allows users to remotely access and control the desktop environment of a remote system using a keyboard and mouse.
Getting your First PCB with Raspberry PI and Fritzing
Once your first electronic circuit is working and stable, sometimes you may need to move it into a printed board in order to make connections fixed and avoid cables from moving away from your breadboard. With Raspberry PI and Fritzing you can replicate your project into a digital design and send it to PCB manufacturers for live production
efibootmgr and efivar compiled in OE
I installed shinobar's Grub2config in EasyOS, but it reported that it needs 'efibootmgr'. So, have compiled it in OpenEmbedded, and its dependency package 'efivar'.
How to Install Pip (Python 3) on CentOS - Linux Stans
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Pip (Python) on CentOS. This tutorial will work for CentOS 7, CentOS 8, and even Fedora.
Makulu Shift – How to Create your Own Layout ? – MakuluLinux
You upgraded to Shift Pro and you now have 16 layouts, but what if you want to edit them or create new layouts ? In this video I show the users how to create and save their own layouts. Its a very easy process and i try go into as much detail as possible.
