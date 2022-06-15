Language Selection

Sunday 10th of July 2022
HowTos
  • How to Install and Configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04

    Are looking for an easy guide on how to setup VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish)?

    The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install and configure VNC on Ubuntu Server 22.04.

    VNC (Virtual Network Computing) is a desktop screen-sharing feature that allows users to remotely access and control the desktop environment of a remote system using a keyboard and mouse.

  • Getting your First PCB with Raspberry PI and Fritzing

    Once your first electronic circuit is working and stable, sometimes you may need to move it into a printed board in order to make connections fixed and avoid cables from moving away from your breadboard. With Raspberry PI and Fritzing you can replicate your project into a digital design and send it to PCB manufacturers for live production

  • efibootmgr and efivar compiled in OE

    I installed shinobar's Grub2config in EasyOS, but it reported that it needs 'efibootmgr'. So, have compiled it in OpenEmbedded, and its dependency package 'efivar'.

  • How to Install Pip (Python 3) on CentOS - Linux Stans

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install Pip (Python) on CentOS. This tutorial will work for CentOS 7, CentOS 8, and even Fedora.

  • Makulu Shift – How to Create your Own Layout ? – MakuluLinux

    You upgraded to Shift Pro and you now have 16 layouts, but what if you want to edit them or create new layouts ? In this video I show the users how to create and save their own layouts. Its a very easy process and i try go into as much detail as possible.

On-device browser translations with Firefox Translations

The Mozilla Firefox web browser is finally beginning to catch up in a market where every competitor has an online language translation service feature. Firefox recently debuted its long-awaited privacy-preserving on-device translation service. The built-in integration with Google Translate has been one of the Google Chrome browser’s leading advantages over its competitors. The translation service grants you effortless access to international content in languages you don’t understand. It gives you access to more of the web. I attribute much of Google’s pan-European success to its translation services. Why would you want to switch to Chrome from a competitor like Firefox? Well, you can effortlessly access more of the web with Chrome than with Firefox. Read more

Using Zorin OS for the first time

In the previous Zorin OS tutorial chapters we have looked at what distributions are, how to choose the best Linux distribution and desktop environment for your needs, how to download Zorin OS, how to create a Zorin OS Live USB stick in Windows or in macOS, how to use Zorin OS without installing on a PC or on a Mac and how to install Zorin OS on a PC or Mac, we finally reached the moment you were waiting for: we can have a first look at what Zorin OS is, how it looks, and what it can do. So let’s start using Zorin OS for the first time. Read more

CloudNativePG 1.16.0 and 1.15.2 Released!

We are starting our policy from this release to support the last two minor versions of CloudNativePG. This means that the 1.15 minor version will be supported by the Community for another month after 1.17.0 is released. We are today releasing the patch version 1.15.2 for the 1.15.x branch. For details, please refer to the "Supported releases" section. Version 1.16.0 also introduces a few enhancements in the backup and recovery area, as well as in the fencing mechanism, by removing the existing limitation that disables failover when one or more instances are fenced. It adds support for Kubernetes 1.24 and provides several bug fixes. Such fixes have been back-ported to the 1.15 release branch and included in the 1.15.2 version. For a complete list of changes, please refer to the release notes for 1.16.0 and for 1.15.2. Read more

GNUnet 0.17.2

This is a bugfix release for gnunet 0.17.1. Read more

