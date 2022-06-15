Proprietary Software Security 'Raspberry Robin' Windows Worm Abuses QNAP Devices | SecurityWeek.Com A recently discovered Windows worm is abusing compromised QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices as stagers to spread to new systems, according to Cybereason. Dubbed Raspberry Robin, the malware was initially spotted in September 2021, spreading mainly via removable devices, such as USB drives. In a May 2022 report, Red Canary noted that the malware primarily relies on msiexec.exe – the legitimate executable program of the Windows Installer – to communicate with its infrastructure, using HTTP requests. It also uses Tor exit notes for command and control (C&C).

Citrix Releases Security Updates for Hypervisor | CISA Citrix has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Hypervisor. An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

SAP Releases July 2022 Security Updates | CISA SAP has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Microsoft Releases July 2022 Security Updates An attacker can exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Adobe Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products | CISA Adobe has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Intel's Bad 'Clone' This small device helps test thousands of old PS/2 keyboards | Arduino Blog Some vintage computer keyboards, especially units like the IBM Model M, are still quite desirable. Usually they’re popular among mechanical keyboard or retro computing enthusiasts who want period-correct hardware. YouTuber Midwest Cyberpunk had thousands of these old keyboards and needed a way to test them. So he built this small Arduino-based device that displays the text input from PS/2 keyboards. IBM developed the PS/2 port standard in the ’80s for the IBM Personal System/2 series of computers. By the ’90s, it was the standard for connecting keyboards and mice to PCs. USB made the PS/2 port almost obsolete in the ‘00s, which means that there aren’t many modern computers that still have PS/2 ports. Midwest Cyberkpunk could have used a vintage computer for testing his keyboards, but wanted a more portable option. This PS/2 Keyboard Tester device is easy to carry and provides instant results.

Best Raspberry Pi Accessories of 2022 | Tom's Hardware Raspberry Pis are still in short supply, but you can still purchase a Raspberry Pi for as little as $5 (for the Raspberry Pi Zero) or more likely from $35 (for the Raspberry Pi 4 1GB), but you'll need a few extra products to make it run. There's a whole world of accessories that help you make the most of the Raspberry Pi's GPIO. These accessories have been around since the Raspberry Pi was released, when it had just 26 GPIO pins. Using special addon boards we can take advantage of the more modern Raspberry Pi's 40 pin GPIO to control and interact with electronic components and create diverse projects such as robotics, machine learning and IoT and even our own home server.

Best Amazon Prime Day Raspberry Pi Deals 2022

Intel-Based Raspberry Pi Alternative UP 4000 Available For Pre Order [Ed: 3-5 times more expensive than Raspberry Pi and a lot less efficient, full of security holes] The Raspberry Pi is rather hard to get a hold of right now (we have a few tips on where to buy a Raspberry Pi and a list of best Raspberry Pi deals if you have your heart set on one) but you can still find alternatives on the market for example the Khadas VIM 4.