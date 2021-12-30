Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 15th of July 2022 05:30:47 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Set Up Nginx Server Blocks on Ubuntu 22.04

    Nginx is an open-source, freely available HTTP server software. Additionally, it operates as a proxy server for email (SMTP, POP3, IMAP). Nginx also acts as a load balancer and reverse proxy for UDP, TCP, and HTTP servers. According to W3Tech, NGINX is currently the most widely used web server since it routinely outperforms Apache and other servers in benchmark tests assessing web server speed.

    This blog will demonstrate the method to set up Nginx server blocks on Ubuntu 22.04. Let’s get started!

  • How to Install Odoo 15 on Ubuntu 22.04

    Odoo 15 is a web-based business application package that can be operated from a single console. Warehouse Management, Open Source CRM, Billing & Accounting, eCommerce, Website Builder, Human Resources, Project Management, Manufacturing, Purchase Management, Point of Sale, and Marketing are just a few of the business apps offered on Odoo 15.

    This blog will demonstrate the procedure of installing Odoo 15 on Ubuntu 22.04. Let’s get started.

  • How to Setup a Raspberry Pi Samba Server

    Samba is an open-source secure network file sharing system that allows Raspberry Pi users to easily share files between the Raspberry Pi and other devices like laptops or PCs. It works on the Network Attached Storage (NAS) protocol principle and is one of the easiest and quickest solutions for sharing files between multiple devices through the Internet.

    This tutorial presents a detailed guideline for setting up a Raspberry Pi Samba server to allow file sharing between your Raspberry Pi and other devices.

  • How to run Linux games natively on Raspberry Pi

    Raspberry Pi is an amazing platform that allows users to play many games easily. The device processor has an excellent capability to handle games that require fewer memory resources so that you can smoothly run the game without reducing your device performance. You can run several games on your Raspberry Pi device, but those designed for a Linux environment are the ones you should try to play out on your device.

  • How to Run Xbox Cloud Games on Raspberry Pi
  • Raspberry Pi HAT tutorials part 2 – Blinkenlights and micro-Pong! | Ubuntu

    Welcome to part 2 of our Raspberry Pi HAT tutorial series written by our resident Pi developers, Dave ‘waveform’ Jones and William ‘jawn-smith’ Wilson.

    In this post, they teach us how to build a handheld micro-Pong device with the Unicorn HAT Mini and follow it up with a system monitor on the Unicorn HAT HD.

    Check out part 1, where William got us started with the Unicorn pHAT and Dave shared his piwheels project dashboard!

    This is a guest post from William’s own blog, which he’s kindly allowed us to share here. Check out his site for more great Pi tutorials as well as some equally colorful 3D printing projects.

    That’s enough from me, over to William and Dave.

  • [From Arch]: wxgtk2 may require manual intervention

    if pacman gives an error message like:

    error: failed to prepare transaction (could not satisfy dependencies) :: removing wxgtk-common breaks dependency 'wxgtk-common' required by wxgtk2

    you will need to uninstall 'wxgtk2' and it's dependents first (the only such parabola packages are 'freefilesync' and 'odamex')

  • How to Check Ports in Use in Linux (Listening Ports)

    A listening port is a network port on which an application or process waiting for a connection or has established a connection. This helps the kernel to act when receiving packets with this specific port number.

    The listening port could be closed, listening, or in established states. Once service is started and listening to a port no other applications or services can use that port.

    In this guide, we learn how to check ports in use in Linux (Listening Ports). You can do this using ss, netstat, and lsof.

  • How to install Deltatraveler on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Deltatraveler on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Difference Between a Terminal, Shell, TTY, and Console

    Terminal, Shell, TTY, and Console are terminologies that are often confusing and loosely used to mean the same thing. But it’s hardly the case. There are nuanced differences that exist between each of these components.

    In this guide, we flesh out the differences between these terminologies as they are used in UNIX/Linux systems.

  • Difference Between SFTP, SCP, and FISH Protocols

    Data transfer is one of the most common operations carried out by users over the internet. When transmitting data, caution needs to be taken to ensure that data is transferred securely and not compromised.

    In this guide, we look at some of the secure data transfer protocols and explore the differences that exist between them.

  • How to install Snap on CentOS 9 Stream

    Hello, dear friends. Today, you will learn how to install Snap on CentOS 9 Stream. With this, you will be able to install many useful applications using this technology from Canonical.

    Snap is the self-sufficient package technology developed by Canonical. As expected, it comes integrated on Ubuntu, but it is also possible to install it in other distributions like CentOS 9 Stream.

    Flatpak is Snap’s natural competitor. Both offer packages that can be run on any distribution that supports them thanks to their box technology. That is to say that in a single package are incorporated all dependencies and libraries needed to run without affecting the system.

  • How to Install/Upgrade Nginx Mainline/Stable on Rocky Linux 9
  • How to encrypt a file on Linux with File Lock PEA

    File Lock PEA is a java-based encryption tool. It works excellent on Linux, especially if you’re not a fan of tools like VeraCrypt, GnuPG, and others. This guide will show you how to encrypt files on Linux with File Lock PEA.

  • MySQL MariaDB cheat sheet
  • How to play Hearts of Iron IV on Linux

    Hearts of Iron IV is a strategy game set during World War II. In the game, players take control of a nation during the war and fight to win. Here’s how to play Hearts of Iron IV on Linux.

  • How to check your laptop battery from the Linux command-line

    Battery Top is an excellent application that Linux users can install to monitor their laptop’s battery status. In this guide, we’ll go over how to install Battery Top on Linux and how to use it too.

  • Play your Epic and GOG games on Linux with Heroic

    The Heroic Game Launcher is an open-source tool for Linux, Mac, and Windows. It allows users to download, launch and play video games from the Epic Games Store and GOG.com.

    This guide will cover downloading and installing the Heroic Games Launcher on Linux. We’ll also show you how to use it to game on your Linux system.

»

More in Tux Machines

How to Start and Stop Monitor mode in Linux

The Wifi module comes with multiple modes and one of them is monitor mode, which you have commonly heard from security enthusiasts to sniff over a network using Wireshark. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Google Reinvigorates 295 Old PCs and Macs With Chrome OS Flex Certification

    Google has announced that it has certified a number of PCs and Macs to run Chrome OS Flex, a version of Chrome OS that runs on standard computers. The company touts the OS as a way for businesses to increase security and avoid e-waste by installing it on older computers. [...] While the company was already planning on migrating their older devices because they liked being able to reduce e-waste, the attack accelerated their adoption of the platform. The company was able to eliminate the problem by installing Chrome OS Flex on the affected machines. Standard lightweight Linux distributions can also reduce e-waste by making use of machines that no longer receive proprietary OS updates, but Chrome OS Flex offers a user-friendly solution that's similar to the standard Chrome OS. If Chrome OS Flex becomes more popular, companies might opt for Chromebooks instead of Windows computers when they do upgrade their machines. This may be why Google acquired Neverware in 2020 and rebranded its CloudReady OS as Chrome OS Flex.

  • NINJA GAIDEN Σ and BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend Land as Steam Deck Verified Titles - Boiling Steam

    Another milestone with more Japanese games making it to the Steam Deck, with the famous NINJA GAIDEN Σ from Team Ninja and BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend (bless you) from Arc Systems making it as Steam Deck Verified. There’s a lot more this time around, as Valve has released more than 75 new titles in one go. We are at more than 3900 games validated (3949 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...

  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 12

    Another couple of weeks, another alpha snapshot from the development branch, this time with 4.0 alpha 12! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work. We're etching closer and closer to the beta stage, things are starting to fall into place!

  • T2 22.6 "Résistance"

    Today T2 SDE Linux 22.6 was released. A major milestone update to ship full support for 24 CPU architectures, variants, and C libraries. Of course all the architectures, including: alpha, arc, arm, arm64, avr32, hppa, ia64, m68k, mipsel, mips64, nios2, ppc, ppc64-32, ppc64le, riscv, riscv64, s390x, sparc64, superh x86, x86-64 and x32 can be rolling release updated thru the scripted build system from source – optimized to the native system. The 22.6 release received updates across the board, with latest stable Linux kernel 5.17.15, GCC12, LLVM/Clang 14 and the latest of KDE, GNOME and much more.

  • EasyOS: First test of Limine installer

    As have posted about recently, I'm creating an installer for the Limine bootloader. Today, tested it on a PC with UEFI firmware. [...] One good thing, the installation of Limine can be removed simply by removing /EFI/limine. Though, it would be good to also use 'efibootmgr' to remove the entry. I will test installing to a legacy-BIOS computer soon. However, Limine has a serious limitation; it cannot boot Windows if Windows is on the same drive that Limine is installed. Older computers may only have one drive, and requiring installing a second drive on which to install Limine might be asking too much. An old laptop might not even support a second drive.

  • Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Juniper Networks has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Alpine Linux edge signing keys rotated | Alpine Linux

    Since Alpine Linux 3.15, new 4096-bits RSA signing keys were introduced. But for the edge branch, these keys were not used yet to give everyone time to obtain the new public keys. Now, the edge keys have been rotated as well, meaning new packages will start getting signed with the new keys.

  • Top 5 Reasons to be Excited about Zowe [Ed: More mindless IBM openwashing with the shallow appearance of neutrality, misusing the name "Linux"]

    The Open Mainframe Project’s Zowe initiative was born from an ambitious goal: make the mainframe a seamless, integrated part of the modern IT landscape — employing the same practices, tools and skillsets — without compromising its core attributes of stability, security and resiliency. Achieving this vision would address the growing talent crunch while helping enterprises modernize their mission-critical applications for today’s hybrid cloud world. It was exciting from the outset.

  • The Lifecycles of Open Source Projects [Ed: Linux Foundation in 2022 is pseudoscience. But a few scientists are on the payroll and actually use]

    There are hundreds of thousands of open source projects out there – many are innovative ideas, poised to make a positive impact on the world. There is a much smaller number that move from an idea with one or two maintainers to broad adoption with an active community and investments from other organizations. How does this happen? What moves the needle? Helping projects grow and mature is exactly the mission of the Linux Foundation. We are a place where open source innovators thrive.

  • Why we need to dive deeper into AI [Ed: Stefano Maffulli gets paid by GitHub, so he's defending Microsoft's abuses. The OSI is a Microsoft front group.]
  • Free Software Directory on IRC: Friday, July 15 starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC) — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software

    Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD) by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.

Audiocasts/Shows: Documentation, WShowKeys, And More

Arcan 0.6.2 - It’s all connected

This release should put us at about half way through the planned work for the networking focus set of releases (0.6.x), a scope roughly defined by the article on (A12: Advancing network transparency on the desktop) and the one on (Arcan as OS design). Alas, it is also the single most difficult and time consuming part left on the entire roadmap. Before dipping into the major additions and changes, I will break form a little and dwell on what is going on and why. From the (set of design principles) that we follow; number four “Make State mobile“, five “No State left behind” and six “Privacy fights back” are at the center of attention here. The idea is to get a protocol which replaces mDNS (local service discovery), SSH (interactive textual shell), X11/VNC/RDP (interactive graphical shell), RTSP (streaming multimedia), HTTP (networked application retrieval and state synchronisation) and a few other lesser knowns, and we are nearly there feature wise. This is “less” effort than one might think as so much code is needlessly repeated again and again by not leveraging the many bits the designs of these protocols have in common, justified only by legacy and history and not technical and architectural merit. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6