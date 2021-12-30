The kernel does not lack for memory allocators, so one might well question the need for yet another one. As this patch set from Alexei Starovoitov makes clear, though, the BPF subsystem feels such a need. The proposed new allocator is intended to increase the reliability of allocations made within BPF programs, which might be run in just about any execution context. Allocating memory in the kernel can be tricky in the best of situations. Depending on the execution context at the time, the memory-management subsystem may or may not have various options available to find memory if an allocation request cannot be immediately satisfied. For example, memory can be freed by pushing its contents out to persistent storage, but if memory is requested from within a filesystem, calling back into that filesystem to write out data could cause deadlocks and is thus not an option. In many kernel contexts, it is not possible to sleep to wait for memory to become free. If the kernel is currently handling a non-maskable interrupt (NMI) from the CPU, the options are even more limited. Most kernel code is written to run within a specific context and with an awareness of the available memory-allocation options; that information is passed to the memory-management subsystem via the GFP flags supplied with allocation requests. When a specific function can be invoked in multiple contexts, it generally must allocate memory as if it were always running in the most restrictive possible context; this can be inconvenient for developers. Over the years, mechanisms like memory pools ("mempools"), which pre-allocate a certain amount of memory to ensure that it will be available when it is needed, have been developed to make life easier. Naturally, mempools quickly created a new problem: kernel developers adopted mempools as a way of insulating themselves from memory-allocation failures. Before long, much of the kernel's memory was tied up in mempools and unavailable where it was actually needed. Over the years, a balance has mostly been found between overenthusiastic mempool use and being unable to allocate memory in critical situations.