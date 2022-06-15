Language Selection

Wednesday 20th of July 2022
HowTos

  • Installation of Manjaro 21 (XFCE Edition) Desktop

    Manjaro is a modern and user-friendly Arch-based Linux distribution that comes highly recommended for desktop lovers given its intuitive and elegant UI design.

    It is free and open source and comes with three officially supported editions namely Xfce, KDE Plasma, and GNOME. All the editions are fully customizable and you can configure them to suit your own taste. Manjaro is versatile and can be used for home, office, and gaming.

  • How to Install Ansible (Automation Tool) on Fedora 36

    In this post, we will cover how to install Ansible on Fedora 36 step by step.

    Ansible is a free and open-source agent less automation tool that manages remote Linux machines over ssh protocol. System on which ansible is installed is known as control node and remote machines which are managed by ansible are known managed nodes.

  • How to Install TeamSpeak in Linux

    TeamSpeak is a great application that uses VoIP to facilitate audio communication on a chat channel. Besides, it is a free voice conferencing application that supports Linux and other systems. It is an alternative to software like Discord. With TeamSpeak, you can get in touch with people via text and speech, especially for gamers who need to communicate among themselves.

    Moreover, TeamSpeak works for meetings, conferences, and online courses. There are different ways to install TeamSpeak on Linux, and we will cover two common methods in this guide.

  • How to Install Wine 7.13 (Development Release) in Linux

    Wine, a most popular and powerful open source application for Linux, that used to run Windows-based applications and games on the Linux Platform without any trouble.

    WineHQ team recently announced a new development version of Wine 7.13 (release candidate for the upcoming releases). This new development build arrives with a number of new important features and 40+ bug fixes.

    The wine team, keep releasing their development builds almost on weekly basis and adding numerous new features and fixes. Each new version brings support for new applications and games, making Wine a most popular and must-have tool for every user, who wants to run Windows-based software on a Linux platform.

  • How To Install OpenCV in Ubuntu

    The open-source Computer Vision Library is a popular computer vision library with bindings for different languages, including Java, Python, and C++. Furthermore, it supports other Operating Systems and has multiple applications, such as tracking moving objects, 3D-model extractions, facial recognition, and image analysis.

    For developers, OpenCV offers an extensive collection of algorithms, especially for 3D modelling, and things can’t get any better than when using the tool. If you are looking for how to install OpenCV on Ubuntu and spice your support vector projects or enhance algorithms, you are in the right place. This guide covers two easy ways of installing OpenCV.

  • How To Extract Files to a Particular Folder Linux

    Compressed files save on bandwidth when sending them to someone. You can compress any files, and there are different tools, such as zip and tar. The compressed files get extracted to the current working directory unless you specify a different one. Besides, the different utilities have various options that you must add to aid in extracting archive files to specific folders.

    When using a decompressing tool, there is a way to specify a different directory for the extracted files. This guide will discuss how to create archive files and extract the contents to specific directories using unzip and tar in Linux.

  • Install and Use VLC Media Player in Linux

    VLC is free and cross-platform software that supports different multimedia files, including DVDs and CDs. VLC supports various streaming protocols, and it is a great multimedia player to use. VLC is a common tool, especially for Windows users, and if you’ve recently switched to Linux and wondering how to install it on Linux, then you are in the right place.

    This guide covers two different ways of installing VLC on Linux, and we will be using Ubuntu for our examples. Nevertheless, the process is simple, and the concept is the same for all Linux systems.

  • How to install Perl on Ubuntu 22.04

    Yes, despite having 30 years of service, Perl is still making its mark in backend applications and complex configuration scripts. So don’t be surprised that it’s still so popular.

    Perl has been modernized and includes a Python-style package manager called CPAN. It also has a fairly large user community, which means that there is documentation everywhere.

    On top of this, it is highly flexible, so you can use it for almost any purpose while being fast and secure.

  • How to Set the Vim Background Colors in Linux

    Vim is an exceptional and widely used terminal-based text editor in the Linux community. A growing number of Linux users are slowly embracing the use of vim text editor to meet their file editing objectives.

    Not all Linux users are quick to embrace and stick to the default settings and configurations associated with apps like text editors. Some users prefer a colorful approach to the Linux lifestyle.

    This article is here to inform us that we can accomplish more than just text editing tasks with Vim. We should be able to set the Vim background colors to our desired preferences while perfecting our text editing skills.

VirtualBox 6.1.36 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.19, Many Linux Fixes

Coming about four months after VirtualBox 6.1.34, the VirtualBox 6.1.36 release is here to introduce initial support for the Linux 5.18 kernel series, as well as for the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel. This means that you’ll now be able to install GNU/Linux distributions powered by either Linux 5.18 or 5.19 kernels on a virtual machine or install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs one of these kernel branches. Read more

GNOME 43 Alpha Released to Kick Off GUADEC 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico

GNOME 43 alpha is the first major step in the six-month-long development cycle of the next major GNOME desktop release, GNOME 43, due out in late September 2022. The alpha version targets early adopters, but primarily for application developers who want to test their apps against the GNOME 43 stack. Read more

  • diziet | chiark’s skip-skip-cross-up-grade

    Two weeks ago I upgraded chiark from Debian jessie i386 to bullseye amd64, after nearly 30 years running Debian i386. This went really quite well, in fact! [...] chiark is my “colo” - a server I run, which lives in a data centre in London. It hosts ~200 users with shell accounts, various websites and mailing lists, moderators for a number of USENET newsgroups, and countless other services. chiark’s internal setup is designed to enable my users to do a maximum number of exciting things with a minimum of intervention from me. chiark’s OS install dates to 1993, when I installed Debian 0.93R5, the first version of Debian to advertise the ability to be upgraded without reinstalling. I think that makes it one of the oldest Debian installations in existence.

  • Did Microsoft Block Linux On New Thinkpads?!? - Invidious

    A buyer of the recently released Lenovo Thinkpad Z13 noticed a problem, it couldn't boot linux, it turns out that it's not just as simple as Microsoft bad there's actually a reason behind this. =

  • Microsoft u-turns on policy that would’ve banned commercial open source apps - BusinessGhana

    Microsoft has confirmed that it won’t be introducing a previously announced new policy that would effectively ban developers from selling...

  • Big Blue Turns In A Solid Quarter For Systems [Ed: IBM-sponsored jingoism; the company goes down the drain, but it pays 'journalists' to pretend all is well; IBM's business mode: shuffle the buckets, hide the fact you're rapidly shrinking]

    By all accounts, Big Blue had a pretty good quarter ending in June, with sales of its System z16 mainframes skyrocketing upwards as they do every couple of years at the beginning of a new cycle and sales of its high-end Power10 machines also getting some traction. If everything goes as planned, with the entry and midrange Power10 machines just launched and shipping at the end of this week, then the second half of 2022 should be a pretty good one for systems for IBM.

Graphics: lavapipe Vulkan 1.3 conformant and zink update

  • lavapipe Vulkan 1.3 conformant

    The software Vulkan renderer in Mesa, lavapipe, achieved official Vulkan 1.3 conformance. The official entry in the table is here . We can now remove the nonconformant warning from the driver. Thanks to everyone involved!

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Sad Trumpet Noises

    Anyone else remember way back years ago when I implemented descriptor caching for zink because I couldn’t even hit 60 fps in Unigine Heaven due to extreme CPU bottlenecking? Also because I got to make incredible flowcharts to post here? Good times. Simpler times. But now times have changed. [...] So wave farewell to the old code that I’ll probably delete altogether in Mesa 22.3, and embrace the new code that just works better and has been undergoing heavy testing for the past year.

