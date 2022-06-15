Advocating for FreeBSD in 2022 and Beyond Now for many folks, advocacy is also conflated with the dreaded M word. Marketing. I know, I know, it’s even in my title. In the course of my 20+ years in this industry, I’ve heard the words sleazy, untrustworthy and useless thrown around when discussing marketing departments. Many communities, especially those in open source, see very little value in the “non technical” people selling their work. The thing is, I firmly believe marketing gets a bad rap. Of course, there are always a few bad apples. Marketers who focus on fantasy rather than fact. You know the type. Those folks make defending the role incredibly difficult. However, the reality is, marketing is essential for any open source project and I’ve had the good luck to work with some of the best in the business. In fact, the team of marketing folks at the Foundation work extremely hard to remain true to the heart of FreeBSD. We don’t make up statistics. We don’t oversell the features or make up something out of nothing. You can be sure that when we speak about the value FreeBSD brings, or the work we’re doing to support the Project, we’re not spreading propaganda. We’re instead speaking to the benefits of using the operating system and becoming part of the community. Read on

today's howtos How to Install and Secure PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux | LinuxHostSupport In this tutorial we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install and secure PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux. PhpMyAdmin is a free and open-source tool written in PHP used for managing MySQL databases via browser. It provides a very easy and user-friendly interface, that allows users to easily create databases, create users, tables columns and etc in no time. In this blog post, we are going to install PhpMyAdmin with the LAMP stack. Installing and securing PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux is a straightforward process and may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!

How to run a command or function on error in Bash Script – TecAdmin We can use the trap command to catch the error signal system by the system during script execution. Then you can execute a shell command or call a function. In this way, you can execute your custom script code on an error that occurred in a bash script. This can be helpful to revert any partial changes, close database connections, or email status to the concerned persons, etc. You can use trap command with ERR signal like: trap 'on_error_function' ERR When an error is generated in a shell script, it will execute a function named ‘on_error_function’ of your shell script. Instead of calling a function, you can simply run a command as well.

(Resolved) Unknown collation: utf8mb4_unicode_520_ci – TecAdmin A collation is a set of rules that defines how to compare and sort character strings in a database server. In this tutorial, we are discussing an error faced during database restoration on another server.