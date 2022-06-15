Advocating for FreeBSD in 2022 and Beyond
Now for many folks, advocacy is also conflated with the dreaded M word. Marketing. I know, I know, it’s even in my title. In the course of my 20+ years in this industry, I’ve heard the words sleazy, untrustworthy and useless thrown around when discussing marketing departments. Many communities, especially those in open source, see very little value in the “non technical” people selling their work. The thing is, I firmly believe marketing gets a bad rap. Of course, there are always a few bad apples. Marketers who focus on fantasy rather than fact. You know the type. Those folks make defending the role incredibly difficult. However, the reality is, marketing is essential for any open source project and I’ve had the good luck to work with some of the best in the business. In fact, the team of marketing folks at the Foundation work extremely hard to remain true to the heart of FreeBSD. We don’t make up statistics. We don’t oversell the features or make up something out of nothing. You can be sure that when we speak about the value FreeBSD brings, or the work we’re doing to support the Project, we’re not spreading propaganda. We’re instead speaking to the benefits of using the operating system and becoming part of the community.
Read on
today's howtos
-
In this tutorial we are going to explain in step-by-step detail how to install and secure PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux.
PhpMyAdmin is a free and open-source tool written in PHP used for managing MySQL databases via browser. It provides a very easy and user-friendly interface, that allows users to easily create databases, create users, tables columns and etc in no time. In this blog post, we are going to install PhpMyAdmin with the LAMP stack.
Installing and securing PhpMyAdmin on AlmaLinux is a straightforward process and may take up to 15 minutes. Let’s get started!
-
We can use the trap command to catch the error signal system by the system during script execution. Then you can execute a shell command or call a function. In this way, you can execute your custom script code on an error that occurred in a bash script.
This can be helpful to revert any partial changes, close database connections, or email status to the concerned persons, etc. You can use trap command with ERR signal like:
trap 'on_error_function' ERR
When an error is generated in a shell script, it will execute a function named ‘on_error_function’ of your shell script. Instead of calling a function, you can simply run a command as well.
-
A collation is a set of rules that defines how to compare and sort character strings in a database server. In this tutorial, we are discussing an error faced during database restoration on another server.
Programming: Development Presentation Next to Code, git-cinnabar 0.5.10, Scala vs Java, and More
-
We're taught to separate presentation logic from code. Multi-tiered architectures, data layers, control planes, and service layers.
But maybe there's some merit to sometimes putting presentation right next to the code.
CSS-in-JS – More expressive, more reusable. You could view this as part of the wider movement to mix markup and logic in the frontend stack (e.g., JSX and React). CSS-in-JS, while ugly sounding, is a better solution than preprocessors with ever-increasing complexity.
Notebooks – Faster iteration between changes. Iteration speed is critical in the earliest phases of analysis – cleaning data, training small models, and calculating metrics.
-
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
-
Object-oriented languages are in demand for their security, flexibility, and abstraction. Java and Scala are two user favorites among these languages and are seen as competitions often. This article compares Scala vs. Java and discusses the things you should know about them before diving into the programming aspects.
Although programming languages have many common grounds, object-oriented languages tend to prepare learners to solve real-world problems. They are also easier to learn compared to structured languages such as C. Hopefully; you’ll have a more precise concept of OOP languages by the end of it – so keep reading!
-
React is an amazing framework for building scalable apps. It also has a growing supportive community of passionate developers all around the world.
In terms of templates, and UI components, React does not have any shortage, thanks to its active community.
As we reviewed the best Vue dashboard and control panel templates in this list, It is time to do the same to our React collection.
-
To not miss any Sundays, PWC 175 is asking us to find them. Raku helps us a great deal, because we can easily find the last day in a month, calculate it’s distance to the next Sunday and turn the clock back by that many days.
Calling All Linux Lovers, LUGs in Washington, and GNU/Linux at Google
-
Today, Linux powers most of the internet; in fact, it is being used everywhere - from your laptops to cars to mobile devices. What makes it a preferable choice for so many users? Why is it everyone’s favorite?
Here at HackerNoon, we are looking for some interesting stories on your experiences and journey with Linux. Take a moment to think of everything you love about Linux and answer some of these questions we have curated for you.
-
We cover events and user groups that are running in the US state of Washington. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.
-
"For more than a decade, Google has been baking and eating its own homemade Linux desktop distribution," writes Computerworld.
-
While Chromebooks might not be as popular as they were in 2020, they’re still a handy piece of hardware. However, since it's a newcomer to the PC market, many people aren’t even sure what a Chromebook is. Simply put, a Chromebook is Google’s answer to both the Windows PC and the Mac computer. It’s a device, usually a laptop or tablet, that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. All-in-one desktops using Chrome OS, called Chromebases, are also available.
Recent comments
3 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
21 hours 36 min ago
1 day 8 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 8 hours ago