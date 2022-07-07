Translate the web easily with a browser extension
Do you do a lot of language translating on the web? Are you constantly copying text from one browser tab and navigating to another to paste it? Maybe you like to compare translations from different services like Google Translate or Bing Translate? Need easy access to text-to-speech features?
Online translation services provide a hugely valuable function, but for those of us who do a lot of translating on the web, the process is time-consuming and cumbersome. With the right browser extension, however, web translations become a whole lot easier and faster. Here are some fantastic translation extensions for folks with differing needs…
today's leftovers
Have you heard about the new and trending JavaScript library called React.js? It’s so cool that it has been extensively used by developers to create interactive User Interfaces and components in their applications. The React library is also a great choice when you want to build fast and scalable apps with a component-based approach. If you haven’t started using it yet, it’s time you start learning. In this blog post, we will show you how to set up a React development environment on your Mac computer. Read on!
Docker has transformed the way many people develop and deploy software. It wasn't the first implementation of containers on Linux, but Docker's ideas about how containers should be structured and managed were different from its predecessors. Those ideas matured into industry standards, and an ecosystem of software has grown around them. Docker continues to be a major player in the ecosystem, but it is no longer the only whale in the sea — Red Hat has also done a lot of work on container tools, and alternative implementations are now available for many of Docker's offerings.
"Retbleed" is the name given to a class of speculative-execution vulnerabilities involving return instructions. Mitigations for Retbleed have found their way into the mainline kernel but, as of this writing, some remaining problems have kept them from the stable update releases. Mitigating Retbleed can impede performance severely, especially on some Intel processors. Thomas Gleixner and Peter Zijlstra think they have found a better way that bypasses the existing mitigations and misleads the processor's speculative-execution mechanisms instead.
If a CPU is to speculate past a return instruction, it must have some idea of where the code will return to. In recent Intel processors, there is a special hidden data structure called the "return stack buffer" (RSB) that caches return addresses for speculation. The RSB can hold 16 entries, so it must drop the oldest entries if a call chain goes deeper than that. As that deep call chain returns, the RSB can underflow. One might think that speculation would just stop at that point but, instead, the CPU resorts to other heuristics, including predicting from the branch history buffer. Alas, techniques for mistraining the branch history buffer are well understood at this point.
As a result, long call chains in the kernel are susceptible to speculative-execution attacks. On Intel processors starting with the Skylake generation, the only way to prevent such attacks is to turn on the indirect branch restricted speculation (IBRS) CPU "feature", which was added by Intel early in the Spectre era. IBRS works, but it has the unwelcome side effect of reducing performance by as much as 30%. For some reason, users lack enthusiasm for this solution.
A 64-bit pointer can address a lot of memory — far more than just about any application could ever need. As a result, there are bits within that pointer that are not really needed to address memory, and which might be put to other needs. Storing a few bits of metadata within a pointer is a common enough use case that multiple architectures are adding support for it at the hardware level. Intel is no exception; support for its "Linear Address Masking" (LAM) feature has been slowly making its way toward the mainline kernel.
CPUs can support this metadata by simply masking off the relevant bits before dereferencing a pointer. Naturally, every CPU vendor has managed to support this feature differently. Arm's top-byte ignore feature allows the most-significant byte of the address to be used for non-pointing purposes; it has been supported by the Linux kernel since 5.4 came out in 2019. AMD's "upper address ignore" feature, instead, only allows the seven topmost bits to be used in this way; support for this feature was proposed earlier this year but has not yet been accepted.
One of the roadblocks in the AMD case is that this feature would allow the creation of valid user-space pointers that have the most-significant bit set. In current kernels, only kernel-space addresses have that bit set, and an unknown amount of low-level code depends on that distinction. The consequences of confusing user-space and kernel-space addresses could be severe and contribute to the ongoing CVE-number shortage, so developers are nervous about any feature that could cause such confusion to happen. Quite a bit of code would likely have to be audited to create any level of confidence that allowing user-space addresses with that bit set would not open up a whole set of security holes.
Contributing to Open Source Beyond Software Development, bringing TLS 1.3 to the Internet of Old Things, How efficient can cat(1) be, boost the speed of Unix shell programs, Running FreeBSD VNET Jails on AWS EC2 with Bastille, and more
We cover events and user groups that are running in Denmark. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.
