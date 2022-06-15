Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Development
  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp 1.0.9 on CRAN: Regular Updates

    The Rcpp team is please to announce the newest release 1.0.9 of Rcpp which hit CRAN late yesterday, and has been uploaded to Debian as well. Windows and macOS builds should appear at CRAN in the next few days, as will builds in different Linux distribution and of course at r2u. The release was prepared om July 2, but it took a few days to clear a handful of spurious errors as false positives with CRAN — this can when the set of reverse dependencies is so large, and the CRAN team remains busy. This release continues with the six-months cycle started with release 1.0.5 in July 2020. (This time, CRAN had asked for an interim release to silence a C++ warning; we then needed a quick follow-up to tweak tests.) As a reminder, interim ‘dev’ or ‘rc’ releases should generally be available in the Rcpp drat repo. These rolling release tend to work just as well, and are also fully tested against all reverse-dependencies.

    Rcpp has become the most popular way of enhancing R with C or C++ code. Right now, around 2559 packages on CRAN depend on Rcpp for making analytical code go faster and further, along with 252 in BioConductor. On CRAN, 13.9% of all packages depend (directly) on CRAN, and 58.5% of all compiled packages do. From the cloud mirror of CRAN (which is but a subset of all CRAN downloads), Rcpp has been downloaded 61.5 million times.

  • Monitoring tiny web services

    Hello! I’ve started to run a few more servers recently (nginx playground, mess with dns, dns lookup), so I’ve been thinking about monitoring.

    It wasn’t initially totally obvious to me how to monitor these websites, so I wanted to quickly write up what how I did it.

    I’m not going to talk about how to monitor Big Serious Mission Critical websites at all, only tiny unimportant websites.

  • Controlling my Computer with DOOM... INSIDE the game. - Invidious
  • ELECTRON: why people HATE it, why devs USE it - Invidious
  • Guile Steel: a proposal for a systems lisp

    Before we get into this kind of stream-of-consciousness outline, I'd like to note that very topically to this, over at the Spritely Institute (where I'm CTO, did I mention on here yet that I'm the CTO of a nonprofit to improve networked communication on the internet on this blog? because I don't think I did) we published a Scheme Primer, and the feedback to it has been just lovely. This post isn't a Spritely Institute thing (at least, not yet, though if its ideas manifested it could be possible we might use some of the tech), but since it's about Scheme, I thought I'd mention that.

    [...]

    In the recent FOSS & Crafts episode What is Lisp? we talk a bit about how the assumptions that dynamically typed languages are "slow" is really due to lack of hardware support, and that lisp machines actually had hardware support directly (tagged memory architecture and hardware garbage collection) and even wrote low-level parts of their systems like the "graphics drivers" directly in lisp, and it was plenty fast, and that it would even be possible to have co-processors on which dynamic code (not just lisp) ran at "native speed" (this is what the MacIvory did), but this is all somewhat of an aside because that's not the world we live in. So as much as I, Christine, would love to hae tagged architecture (co-)processors, they probably won't happen, except there's some RISC-V tagged architecture things but I don't think they've gotten very far and they seem mostly motivated by a security model that doesn't make any sense to me. But I'd love to be wrong on this! I would like tagged RISC-V to succeed! But still, there's the problem of memory management, and I don't think anyone's been working on a hardware garbage collector or if that would really be a better thing anyway.

Security Leftovers

Joplin, Clash, and More

  • Joplin is An Amazing Open-source Note-Taking app and Evernote Alternative

    All code in this repository is licensed under the MIT License unless a directory contains a LICENSE or LICENSE.md file, in which case that file applies to the code in that sub-directory.

  • Clash is an Open-source Server Tunnel

    Clash is a free open-source terminal-based Tunnel system that supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS servers, written in the Go programming language. [...] Clash is released under the GPL-3.0 License

  • Databricks hoists mainsail on flagship open source projects

    Data and AI company Databricks has announced several contributions to popular data and AI open source projects including Delta Lake, MLflow and Apache Spark.

  • How to reset Gnome in Linux such as Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy - Linux Shout

    Learn the command to reset the changes made to GNOME Desktop on Linux systems such as Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFish. Linux comes with extreme possibilities to customize the Desktop GUI interface such as Gnome. However, if you are a beginner and made some changes that don’t offer the desired effect and have unpleasant residuals then there is a way to reset it. A command to get back the default settings of Gnome UI or factory settings

  • How To Install Nmap on Fedora 36 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nmap on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Nmap a.k.a Network Mapper is a command-line network scanning utility for Linux and other operating systems. It is also used for network inventory services, managing service upgrades, and monitoring hosts’ downtime. While Nmap is a potent tool, it is essential to note that it can be misused. In the hands of a skilled attacker, Nmap can be used to launch attacks against systems or to gather sensitive information about a network. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nmap network scanning tool on a Fedora 36.

  • ATX board supports 4K-quad displays, four RJ45 ports and expandable storage

    The ADS630 is part of DFI’s new ADS series of embedded solutions built around the 12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors. This board comes in an ATX form factor supporting up to 128GB UDIMM RAM, four SATA 3.0 devices and runs on Win10 and Linux. The ADS630 is enabled to accommodate the R680E or the Q670E chipsets from Intel. The ADS630 supports several 12Gen Intel processors which are shown in the image below for reference.

The Fediverse can be pretty toxic

Mastodon, inspired by GNU social, together with Pleroma, form the most popular components of what we know as the “Fediverse” today. All of them are, in essence, federated, free software Twitter clones, interoperable with each other via the ActivityPub protocol. In many respects, the Fediverse is a liberating force for good. Its federated design distributes governance and costs across many independent entities, something I view as a very strong design choice. Its moderation tools also do a pretty good job of keeping neo-nazis out of your feeds and providing a comfortable space to express yourself in, especially if your form of expression is maligned by society. Large groups of Fediverse members have found in it a home for self-expression which is denied to them elsewhere on the basis of their sexuality, gender expression, politics, or other characteristics. It’s also essentially entirely free from commercial propaganda. [...] Social networks are not good for you. The Fediverse brought out the worst in me, and it can bring out the worst in you, too. The behaviors it encourages are plainly defined as harassment, a behavior which is not unique to any ideological condition. Read more

My week in KDE: Licenses

This week I mainly worked on Licentia, a development companion app to help you choose a license for your project. Read more

