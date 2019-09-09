Games: Among Us, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Valve, and More
Among Us modding on Steam Deck is quite easy here's a quick guide
Among Us works quite nicely on the Steam Deck but what about if you want to get some mods going? It's actually surprisingly easy to do so here's how to do it.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands out on Steam, appears to work well on Steam Deck and Linux
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands from Gearbox has now launched on Steam with its Epic Exclusive period now over and it's looking pretty good on Steam Deck and Linux desktops. Note: 2K sent over a key.
Inspired by Hollow Knight the grim fantasy game Crowsworn has a new trailer
Crowsworn is an upcoming grim fantasy action-platformer metroidvania inspired by the likes of Hollow Knight, Bloodborne, and Devil May Cry. It's been in development for a while and a fresh trailer has arrived.
Half-Life 2 mod FIREFIGHT RELOADED gets a Native Linux version
FIREFIGHT RELOADED is a Half-Life 2 mod that gives you fast-paced horde-mode FPS gameplay with a ton of customizations and features inspired by other Source Engine mods.
Stray is the most wishlisted Steam game and it's Steam Deck Verified
Ahead of the release of Stray on July 19th, Stray has become the most wishlisted game on Steam and it has been fully Steam Deck Verified. Good news for Steam Deck fans and Linux desktop gamers, since it should work great on both.
Point and lick adventure Nine Noir Lives releases September 7
Cat lovers and adventure game aficionados alike may want to keep an eye on this one, as the point and lick (get it?) game Nine Noir Lives releases September 7 along with Native Linux support.
ARK: Survival Evolved switches away from Linux Native to use Proton
You wouldn't know this looking at the Steam page for ARK: Survival Evolved but Studio Wildcard have now put their Native Linux version behind a Beta on Steam as they now prefer Linux users to play with the Proton compatibility layer.
