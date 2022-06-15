today's leftovers
-
Zizo partners with SUSE to harness the power of open source [Ed: Shipping proprietary software while seeking to "harness the power of open source" for openwashing]
It can help assist in making data-driven decisions, which can in turn, act as a catalyst to accelerate the digital transformation journey. In a nutshell, we can say that data is the new lifeblood of any digital enterprise – but it is only valuable when it is the right data, in the right format, and available at the right time. Therefore, in a world where data is growing exponentially, Zizo, a leading provider of big data and edge analytics, decided to build solutions that are flexible, adaptable and cost effective; with the ability to be deployed either at the edge, or in the data centre.
-
CalDavZAP: A Self-hosted Open-source CalDAV Server
CalDavZAP is an open source CalDAV web client implementation released under GNU Affero General Public License (version 3.0).
[...]
The project is released and licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License (version 3.0).
-
The Hidden Cost of Fixing Your Kubernetes Clusters
While the adoption of Kubernetes to speed software development has become a recipe for success in the containerized world, many organizations working to streamline and optimize their processes are encountering a major issue—namely, a heavy cost for repairs. When defects and other code issues occur without a cost-awareness and savings plan in place, the price of Kubernetes ownership can go through the roof. The good news is, cost optimization in Kubernetes boils down to two key words—proper configuration.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 440 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
57 min 50 sec ago
2 hours 17 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago