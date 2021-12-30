OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 - The return of the old Gecko? With my distro-testing mana running low, I am being quite sparing and careful in choosing which new releases to sample and write about. So far this spring-summer season, I've only really touched Kubuntu and Fedora, and both were sort of average, at the end of the day. Well, it is time for a fresh round of testing, and I've decided to go for openSUSE. Leap 15.4, to be more precise, yes. OpenSUSE has always held a special spot in my heart, as SUSE 9.2 (or so) was my first distro. And it was a brilliant Linux player until about version 12 or so. Since, things haven't been that brilliant. But ever anew, my hope kind of flares up, and I wonder if openSUSE can recapture the majesty of its golden era, and perhaps take the whole of the stagnating Linux desktop up with it. Begin, we shall.

Tor Browser 11.5 Adds Censorship Detection & Circumvention, HTTPS-Only Mode by Default It’s been a year since the release of Tor Browser 10.5, which introduced Wayland support, an improved UX for connecting to Tor, as well as better support for censored users, and now Tor Browser 11.5 is here with another set of exciting new features and enhancements. Tor Browser 11.5 builds upon the features introduced in Tor Browser 10.5 and adds automatic censorship detection and circumvention via a new feature called Connection Assist, which automatically applies the best bridge configuration for your location to circumvent censorship of the Tor Network.