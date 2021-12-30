today's leftovers
Google Reinvigorates 295 Old PCs and Macs With Chrome OS Flex Certification
Google has announced that it has certified a number of PCs and Macs to run Chrome OS Flex, a version of Chrome OS that runs on standard computers. The company touts the OS as a way for businesses to increase security and avoid e-waste by installing it on older computers.
[...]
While the company was already planning on migrating their older devices because they liked being able to reduce e-waste, the attack accelerated their adoption of the platform.
The company was able to eliminate the problem by installing Chrome OS Flex on the affected machines.
Standard lightweight Linux distributions can also reduce e-waste by making use of machines that no longer receive proprietary OS updates, but Chrome OS Flex offers a user-friendly solution that's similar to the standard Chrome OS.
If Chrome OS Flex becomes more popular, companies might opt for Chromebooks instead of Windows computers when they do upgrade their machines. This may be why Google acquired Neverware in 2020 and rebranded its CloudReady OS as Chrome OS Flex.
NINJA GAIDEN Σ and BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend Land as Steam Deck Verified Titles - Boiling Steam
Another milestone with more Japanese games making it to the Steam Deck, with the famous NINJA GAIDEN Σ from Team Ninja and BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend (bless you) from Arc Systems making it as Steam Deck Verified. There’s a lot more this time around, as Valve has released more than 75 new titles in one go. We are at more than 3900 games validated (3949 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 12
Another couple of weeks, another alpha snapshot from the development branch, this time with 4.0 alpha 12! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work. We're etching closer and closer to the beta stage, things are starting to fall into place!
T2 22.6 "Résistance"
Today T2 SDE Linux 22.6 was released. A major milestone update to ship full support for 24 CPU architectures, variants, and C libraries. Of course all the architectures, including: alpha, arc, arm, arm64, avr32, hppa, ia64, m68k, mipsel, mips64, nios2, ppc, ppc64-32, ppc64le, riscv, riscv64, s390x, sparc64, superh x86, x86-64 and x32 can be rolling release updated thru the scripted build system from source – optimized to the native system.
The 22.6 release received updates across the board, with latest stable Linux kernel 5.17.15, GCC12, LLVM/Clang 14 and the latest of KDE, GNOME and much more.
EasyOS: First test of Limine installer
As have posted about recently, I'm creating an installer for the Limine bootloader.
Today, tested it on a PC with UEFI firmware.
[...]
One good thing, the installation of Limine can be removed simply by removing /EFI/limine. Though, it would be good to also use 'efibootmgr' to remove the entry.
I will test installing to a legacy-BIOS computer soon. However, Limine has a serious limitation; it cannot boot Windows if Windows is on the same drive that Limine is installed. Older computers may only have one drive, and requiring installing a second drive on which to install Limine might be asking too much. An old laptop might not even support a second drive.
Juniper Networks Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
Juniper Networks has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Alpine Linux edge signing keys rotated | Alpine Linux
Since Alpine Linux 3.15, new 4096-bits RSA signing keys were introduced. But for the edge branch, these keys were not used yet to give everyone time to obtain the new public keys.
Now, the edge keys have been rotated as well, meaning new packages will start getting signed with the new keys.
Top 5 Reasons to be Excited about Zowe [Ed: More mindless IBM openwashing with the shallow appearance of neutrality, misusing the name "Linux"]
The Open Mainframe Project’s Zowe initiative was born from an ambitious goal: make the mainframe a seamless, integrated part of the modern IT landscape — employing the same practices, tools and skillsets — without compromising its core attributes of stability, security and resiliency. Achieving this vision would address the growing talent crunch while helping enterprises modernize their mission-critical applications for today’s hybrid cloud world. It was exciting from the outset.
The Lifecycles of Open Source Projects [Ed: Linux Foundation in 2022 is pseudoscience. But a few scientists are on the payroll and actually use]
There are hundreds of thousands of open source projects out there – many are innovative ideas, poised to make a positive impact on the world. There is a much smaller number that move from an idea with one or two maintainers to broad adoption with an active community and investments from other organizations. How does this happen? What moves the needle? Helping projects grow and mature is exactly the mission of the Linux Foundation. We are a place where open source innovators thrive.
Why we need to dive deeper into AI [Ed: Stefano Maffulli gets paid by GitHub, so he's defending Microsoft's abuses. The OSI is a Microsoft front group.]
Free Software Directory on IRC: Friday, July 15 starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC) — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software
Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD) by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.4 - The return of the old Gecko?
With my distro-testing mana running low, I am being quite sparing and careful in choosing which new releases to sample and write about. So far this spring-summer season, I've only really touched Kubuntu and Fedora, and both were sort of average, at the end of the day. Well, it is time for a fresh round of testing, and I've decided to go for openSUSE. Leap 15.4, to be more precise, yes. OpenSUSE has always held a special spot in my heart, as SUSE 9.2 (or so) was my first distro. And it was a brilliant Linux player until about version 12 or so. Since, things haven't been that brilliant. But ever anew, my hope kind of flares up, and I wonder if openSUSE can recapture the majesty of its golden era, and perhaps take the whole of the stagnating Linux desktop up with it. Begin, we shall.
Tor Browser 11.5 Adds Censorship Detection & Circumvention, HTTPS-Only Mode by Default
It’s been a year since the release of Tor Browser 10.5, which introduced Wayland support, an improved UX for connecting to Tor, as well as better support for censored users, and now Tor Browser 11.5 is here with another set of exciting new features and enhancements. Tor Browser 11.5 builds upon the features introduced in Tor Browser 10.5 and adds automatic censorship detection and circumvention via a new feature called Connection Assist, which automatically applies the best bridge configuration for your location to circumvent censorship of the Tor Network.
GNOME 42.3 Released with Screenshot UI Fixes, Better Flatpak Support, and More
GNOME 42.3 update is here with a bunch of changes for the GNOME Shell fixing the new screenshot UI introduced in GNOME 42, the OSD colors with the light stylesheet, taking of screenshots when XDG directories are disabled, and on-screen keyboard GNOME Shell, which was updated up to version 42.3.1, also received improvements for High Contrast stylesheet and the Belgian on-screen keyboard layout. In addition, the Activities Overview was improved to automatically hide after using the “Show Details” option from the app context menu.
