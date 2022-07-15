How to Start and Stop Monitor mode in Linux
The Wifi module comes with multiple modes and one of them is monitor mode, which you have commonly heard from security enthusiasts to sniff over a network using Wireshark.
Google has announced that it has certified a number of PCs and Macs to run Chrome OS Flex, a version of Chrome OS that runs on standard computers. The company touts the OS as a way for businesses to increase security and avoid e-waste by installing it on older computers.
[...]
While the company was already planning on migrating their older devices because they liked being able to reduce e-waste, the attack accelerated their adoption of the platform.
The company was able to eliminate the problem by installing Chrome OS Flex on the affected machines.
Standard lightweight Linux distributions can also reduce e-waste by making use of machines that no longer receive proprietary OS updates, but Chrome OS Flex offers a user-friendly solution that's similar to the standard Chrome OS.
If Chrome OS Flex becomes more popular, companies might opt for Chromebooks instead of Windows computers when they do upgrade their machines. This may be why Google acquired Neverware in 2020 and rebranded its CloudReady OS as Chrome OS Flex.
Another milestone with more Japanese games making it to the Steam Deck, with the famous NINJA GAIDEN Σ from Team Ninja and BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend (bless you) from Arc Systems making it as Steam Deck Verified. There’s a lot more this time around, as Valve has released more than 75 new titles in one go. We are at more than 3900 games validated (3949 games to be precise at the time of publication) on the Steam Deck – in two categories...
Another couple of weeks, another alpha snapshot from the development branch, this time with 4.0 alpha 12! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work. We're etching closer and closer to the beta stage, things are starting to fall into place!
Today T2 SDE Linux 22.6 was released. A major milestone update to ship full support for 24 CPU architectures, variants, and C libraries. Of course all the architectures, including: alpha, arc, arm, arm64, avr32, hppa, ia64, m68k, mipsel, mips64, nios2, ppc, ppc64-32, ppc64le, riscv, riscv64, s390x, sparc64, superh x86, x86-64 and x32 can be rolling release updated thru the scripted build system from source – optimized to the native system.
The 22.6 release received updates across the board, with latest stable Linux kernel 5.17.15, GCC12, LLVM/Clang 14 and the latest of KDE, GNOME and much more.
As have posted about recently, I'm creating an installer for the Limine bootloader.
Today, tested it on a PC with UEFI firmware.
[...]
One good thing, the installation of Limine can be removed simply by removing /EFI/limine. Though, it would be good to also use 'efibootmgr' to remove the entry.
I will test installing to a legacy-BIOS computer soon. However, Limine has a serious limitation; it cannot boot Windows if Windows is on the same drive that Limine is installed. Older computers may only have one drive, and requiring installing a second drive on which to install Limine might be asking too much. An old laptop might not even support a second drive.
Juniper Networks has released security updates to address vulnerabilities affecting multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.
Since Alpine Linux 3.15, new 4096-bits RSA signing keys were introduced. But for the edge branch, these keys were not used yet to give everyone time to obtain the new public keys.
Now, the edge keys have been rotated as well, meaning new packages will start getting signed with the new keys.
Top 5 Reasons to be Excited about Zowe [Ed: More mindless IBM openwashing with the shallow appearance of neutrality, misusing the name "Linux"]
The Open Mainframe Project’s Zowe initiative was born from an ambitious goal: make the mainframe a seamless, integrated part of the modern IT landscape — employing the same practices, tools and skillsets — without compromising its core attributes of stability, security and resiliency. Achieving this vision would address the growing talent crunch while helping enterprises modernize their mission-critical applications for today’s hybrid cloud world. It was exciting from the outset.
The Lifecycles of Open Source Projects [Ed: Linux Foundation in 2022 is pseudoscience. But a few scientists are on the payroll and actually use]
There are hundreds of thousands of open source projects out there – many are innovative ideas, poised to make a positive impact on the world. There is a much smaller number that move from an idea with one or two maintainers to broad adoption with an active community and investments from other organizations. How does this happen? What moves the needle? Helping projects grow and mature is exactly the mission of the Linux Foundation. We are a place where open source innovators thrive.
Help improve the Free Software Directory (FSD) by adding new entries and updating existing ones. Every Friday we meet on IRC in the #fsf channel on Libera.Chat.
Audiocasts/Shows: Documentation, WShowKeys, And More
Let's talk about documentation for your software projects. What is the right amount of documentation? After all, some big software projects choose to provide absolutely no documentation at all. Others try to document every little detail and every use case. Is too much documentation a bad thing?
Screenkeys is such a useful project but due to how it functions it only works on Xorg but luckily there is a wlroots alternative by the name of wshowkeys which is pretty awesome.
Arcan 0.6.2 - It’s all connected
This release should put us at about half way through the planned work for the networking focus set of releases (0.6.x), a scope roughly defined by the article on (A12: Advancing network transparency on the desktop) and the one on (Arcan as OS design). Alas, it is also the single most difficult and time consuming part left on the entire roadmap.
Before dipping into the major additions and changes, I will break form a little and dwell on what is going on and why.
From the (set of design principles) that we follow; number four “Make State mobile“, five “No State left behind” and six “Privacy fights back” are at the center of attention here.
The idea is to get a protocol which replaces mDNS (local service discovery), SSH (interactive textual shell), X11/VNC/RDP (interactive graphical shell), RTSP (streaming multimedia), HTTP (networked application retrieval and state synchronisation) and a few other lesser knowns, and we are nearly there feature wise.
This is “less” effort than one might think as so much code is needlessly repeated again and again by not leveraging the many bits the designs of these protocols have in common, justified only by legacy and history and not technical and architectural merit.
