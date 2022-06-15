Language Selection

Linux 5.19-rc7

Linux

It's a Sunday afternoon, I wonder what that might mean..

Another week, another rc. We obviously had that whole "Retbleed"
thing, and it does show up in both the diffstat and the shortlog, and
rc7 is definitely bigger than usual.

And also as usual, when we've had one of those embargoed hw issues
pending, the patches didn't get the open development, and then as a
result missed all the usual sanity checking by all the automation
build and test infrastructure we have. So no surprise - there's been
various small fixup patches afterwards too for some corner cases.

That said, last week there were two other development trees that
independently also asked for an extension, so 5.19 will be one of
those releases that have an additional rc8 next weekend before the
final release. We had some last-minute btrfs reverts, and there's also
a pending issue with a intel GPU firmware.

When it rains it pours.

Not that things really look all that bad. I think we've got the
retbleed fallout all handled (knock wood), and the btrfs reverts are
in place. And the Intel GPU firmware issue seems to have a patch
pending too (or we'll just revert). So it's not like we have any huge
issues, but an extra week is most definitely called for.

          Linus

Three Main PC Operating Systems and How to Choose the Best One for You

Linux is a free and open-source operating system. It's very secure and stable, but it's not as widely compatible with software and hardware as Windows. It's also not as easy to use, so it may not be the best choice for first-time users. However, if you're looking for a powerful and customizable operating system choose Linux. When it comes to choosing a Linux operating system, there are three main types to choose from. They are Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and Zorin OS. All three of these types of Linux operating systems are good choices for someone who is looking to switch to Linux. However, they all have different features and strengths. Ubuntu is the most popular Linux operating system and it is also the most user-friendly. Linux Mint is a good choice for those who want a more traditional desktop experience. Zorin OS is a good choice for those who want to try something different. Read more

postmarketOS // v22.06.1 Service Pack 1

The first service pack for the v22.06 release is here! It adds two new devices to the stable release that did not make it into the original release of the v22.06 stable branch. It also has a few nice stability improvements and adds the new Megapixels and postprocessd changes for improved picture quality on the PinePhone. Read more Also: LINMOB.net - Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (28/2022): New Manjaro betas, Sailfish OS supporting VoLTE and RkVDEC progress

