We have recently began a repackaging of [nonsystemd] packages (see #3290). The displaymanager-openrc package has been removed and specific init scripts have been added for their respective display manager (e.g. sddm-openrc for sddm, gdm-openrc for gdm and so on with lxdm, xdm and lightdm)
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be pimping out our terminals. We’re going to give you all the tips you need to look like an elite hacker even if you only know apt update and apt upgrade. Then we will be discussing water cooling your Linux laptop. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!
It is crucial to monitor the availability of your website if you do not want your readers/customers to go away.
Whether it is an online business or a blog, website downtime can hurt your website's online presence.
It is also helpful to know if you picked the right server for your website if you are aware of the downtime. If your server is down for a long time at regular intervals, you need to identify what’s wrong with the server (or the configuration).
Honestly, it is not always a malicious actor or an issue with a technology that you use; sometimes, it's just the server that's at fault.
Dale Harvey implemented an experimental Quick Actions feature in the Address Bar
The Ability to Modify the Qt Source Code - Does it Matter? [Ed: Qt is now misframing the subject of software freedom by pretending it's about "Ability to Modify... Source Code"]
Yes, you can modify the source code of the Qt framework. You can also distribute products using the modified source code, as long it is in object form. You can also share the modified source code with the Qt Company for possible inclusion in upcoming releases.
Time flies ! Now I have reached to middle of my outreachy internship. This blog post will throw some light on my journey till now .
CrowPi L Raspberry Pi 4 laptop review - Part 1: Unboxing and teardown
Elecrow CrowPi L is an 11.6-inch laptop shell based on Raspberry Pi 4 designed for STEM education with optional electronics modules and tutorials. That’s an evolution of the CrowPi 2 laptop I reviewed in 2020 with a thinner design and more flexible since the electronics modules are optional, so it can serve the market of people just wanting a Raspberry Pi 4 laptop.
The company has sent me a full “CrowPi L Advanced Kit” for review with the CrowPi L laptop fitted with a Raspberry Pi 4, as well as the Crowtail Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi.
What is Open Source?
Consider what would happen if you were using one of the software applications that you have purchased by paying a hefty amount to the company and which you have been using for a decade without any issues.
Although you know, this was the only application that could do specific work, and there was no alternative option to this application available on the market. Therefore, you couldn’t even imagine your life without that software.
But unfortunately, one day, the company announced that we will not provide further updates or support to this particular application because they are shutting down their company due to some internal conflict.
So why would you want to find out whether your Linux system is running on SSD or HDD? There are various valid reasons for this question.
Firstly, you might not be tech-savvy enough to understand the hardware infrastructure associated with your Linux system. Secondly, knowing whether your Linux system runs on SSD or HDD helps set reasonable performance expectations for your Linux machine.
AppArmor is a Debian-based Mandatory Access Control (MAC) system alternative to SELinux (for RedHat, Fedora, CentOS, AlmaLinux, etc.), allowing you the ability to restrict certain applications or scripts from doing certain things or allowing access to certain resources.
In this article you’ll learn about AppArmor and how to create a profile for a user-generated script or application, and modify or update permissions for an already existing profile.
However, in some scenarios, you might want to mimic a certain directory structure that already exists maybe for your personal projects or for a files storage system just because that directory structure makes perfect sense and might require a lot of time to completely recreate it from scratch.
This article will walk us through valid approaches to copying an empty directory structure from already populated directory files in Linux.
PostgreSQL is a robust, stable, and reliable open-source database management system that has been in use for over 20 years. It’s backed by an active community of developers who contribute their time and expertise to its development, resulting in higher levels of resilience, integrity, and correctness. PostgreSQL powers many web applications, including those from Google Earth Engine Geospatial datastore for analytics software like Tableau. Its features include horizontal scalability, robust SQL compliance, and advanced data types such as JSON and XML support. In addition, PostgreSQL is open source software, meaning it can be freely used, modified, and distributed. As a result, it’s an attractive option for powering large-scale web applications.
The following tutorial will teach you how to install PostgreSQL 14 on Rocky Linux using the command line terminal and some basic configuration and setup tips.
Discord is a cross-platform application that can be used for voice calling, video calling, text messaging, and sharing media and files.
It is extremely popular among gamers and streamers. Although, many open source projects have started using it for hosting their community discussion. You can find official Discord servers for such open source communities.
Discord can be accessed straight from your web browser. Installing the official desktop client gives you system notifications and focused communication rather than fumbling for the Discord tab among multiple opened tabs.
We cannot confidently call ourselves Linux file management experts without the mastery of text processing. Three known command-line tools (grep, sed, and awk) have built their reputation as Linux text processors. They come pre-installed on all major Linux operating system distributions hence no need to query their existence via a Linux package manager.
Despite grep, sed, and awk commands being uniquely attributed in their text processing functionalities, some simple scenarios force their functionalities to slightly overlap.
For instance, all these three commands can comfortably query the possibility of a file pattern match and forward the query results to standard output.
Grunt is a node-based task runner that helps developers automate common tasks during the software development process. It can be used to compile code, run tests, and more. grunt is easy to install and configure, and it can be used with any programming language.
Grunt is available as a free, open-source tool, that is typically used in conjunction with other tools, such as Git and npm. A grunt is a powerful tool that can help developers save time and improve their workflow.
In this blog post, you will learn to install Grunt on Ubuntu systems.
Linux distros come with lots of possibilities to develop new innovative ideas, however, while doing that you may face some errors, especially the newbies, who are yet developing skills to become a proficient Linux user… Out of hundreds of errors that may appear in Linux OS due to any bug or because of our mistakes, recently I faced the one: here is that:
W: Unable to parse package file /var/lib/dpkg/status (1)
E: The package lists or status file could not be parsed or opened.
W: _cache->open() failed, please report.
I got this error because, by mistake, I deleted the Status file, the reason for this error in your case might be different.
OpenLDAP is a software implementation of the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP). This guide will teach you how to set up LDAP Server with OpenLDAP and LDAP Account Manager on the Ubuntu 22.04 server. This guide also will teach how to set up LDAP users and how to set up an LDAP Account Manager for managing the OpenLDAP server.
