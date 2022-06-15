The XPI-3566 is the latest Single Board Computer developed by Geniatech. This SBC is powered by the Rockchip RK3566 System on Chip (SoC) and it comes in a Raspberry Pi 4 form factor. The company expects to target smart retail and similar interactive applications. This SBC implements the Rockchip RK3566 which is a four core Cortex-A55 processor with a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz. In addition, there is a Mali-G52-2EE GPU and a Neural Process Unit (NPU) with processing performance up to 1.0 TOPS (according to the Rockchip datasheet).

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.

today's leftovers [nonsystemd] NetworkManager, dbus and display managers require manual intervention We have recently began a repackaging of [nonsystemd] packages (see #3290). The displaymanager-openrc package has been removed and specific init scripts have been added for their respective display manager (e.g. sddm-openrc for sddm, gdm-openrc for gdm and so on with lxdm, xdm and lightdm)

287: Customizing Your Terminal to be a 1337 h@x0r - Destination Linux - TuxDigital This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be pimping out our terminals. We’re going to give you all the tips you need to look like an elite hacker even if you only know apt update and apt upgrade. Then we will be discussing water cooling your Linux laptop. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!

9 Best Free Website Downtime Monitoring Services [Ed: One can set up one's own instead of outsourcing] It is crucial to monitor the availability of your website if you do not want your readers/customers to go away. Whether it is an online business or a blog, website downtime can hurt your website's online presence. It is also helpful to know if you picked the right server for your website if you are aware of the downtime. If your server is down for a long time at regular intervals, you need to identify what’s wrong with the server (or the configuration). Honestly, it is not always a malicious actor or an issue with a technology that you use; sometimes, it's just the server that's at fault.

These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 120 – Firefox Nightly News Dale Harvey implemented an experimental Quick Actions feature in the Address Bar

The Ability to Modify the Qt Source Code - Does it Matter? [Ed: Qt is now misframing the subject of software freedom by pretending it's about "Ability to Modify... Source Code"] Yes, you can modify the source code of the Qt framework. You can also distribute products using the modified source code, as long it is in object form. You can also share the modified source code with the Qt Company for possible inclusion in upcoming releases.

Afshan Ahmed Khan: Outreachy: Mid way blog post Time flies ! Now I have reached to middle of my outreachy internship. This blog post will throw some light on my journey till now .