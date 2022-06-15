Games: Stesm, Heroic Games Launcher, and Free Sofwtare
Exanima gets vastly improved Linux and Steam Deck support
Exanima is an unforgiving 3D isometric RPG set in an original dark, low fantasy world. Currently in Early Access, it seems the developers have been paying attention to user requests for better Linux and Steam Deck support with Proton.
Tesla to demo Steam for more in-car gaming soon using Linux & Proton
Tesla and Steam? It's coming and it sounds like it's progressing nicely with a demo to come soon to show it off.
Dead Cells has an exciting roadmap ahead as it's far from finished
Dead Cells is the absolutely brilliant game from Motion Twin and Evil Empire. A rogue-lite, metroidvania inspired, action-platformer and it's not finished, far from it. The developers have just recently revealed a roadmap, that mentions how 2023 will be the "most exciting year in Dead Cells' history" which is a pretty bold claim.
Hot swapping SD Cards on Steam Deck is okay but Valve plans improvements
There's been a lot of talk about the Steam Deck and SD Cards lately around hot swapping and apparently bricked SD Cards but Valve say it's fine, although improvements are coming.
Relive memories of going to the arcade in Point Rescue Arcade
Point Rescue Arcade is a game that very much leans into the experience you might have had when going to a real Arcade, grabbing a big gun and sticking in some coins.
fheroes2 game engine for Heroes of Might and Magic II gets even more AI upgrades
Fully playable but they're not done yet. The team behind the Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine reimplementation continue to improve it even further for playing it on modern platforms. This free and open source reimplementation is simply awesome, the best way to play the classic.
Swirl W@tch is a blindly-vibrant upcoming stealth-action rogue-lite
Sleeper Games have revealed their latest game with Swirl W@tch, a very colourful and bright stealth-action rogue-lite that will release later this year.
iFixit have the Steam Deck Fan in stock if you're in the U.S.
Want to get rid of the whine that certain models of Steam Deck have with their fan? Good news, at least if you're in the USA, as iFixit have fans in stock.
Souls-like game Hellpoint: Blue Sun major expansion DLC is out now
The thoroughly challenging Souls-like game Hellpoint has expanded with the Hellpoint: Blue Sun major expansion DLC. With the DLC you will end up getting some answers, as they said it reveals the full story "for those who can understand it".
Open source evolution sim Thrive gets procedural maps, better gameplay
Thrive is a free and open source science-based game about evolution, currently allowing you to swim around as a little cell and attempt to survive. The latest release brings in some major improvements. It's in Early Access and they have a long way to go before it's a complete game but it's still a really interesting idea, very much like an expanded early-stage version of Spore.
Heroic Games Launcher adds GOG Cloud Saves, Epic Overlay support, anti-cheat helpers
The Heroic Games Launcher for Epic Games and GOG on Linux has a huge new Beta release (plus a bug fixes for the stable build) with loads of fancy new features.
Wine 7.13 rolled out recently continuing the PE conversion
Fashionably late on this one. Wine 7.13 rolled out just before the weekend rolled in, so here's a quick run down of what's new in this Windows compatibility layer.
6 Best Free and Open Source C++ Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Geniatech’s SBC taps Rockchip SoC and runs on Android 11 & Debian
The XPI-3566 is the latest Single Board Computer developed by Geniatech. This SBC is powered by the Rockchip RK3566 System on Chip (SoC) and it comes in a Raspberry Pi 4 form factor. The company expects to target smart retail and similar interactive applications. This SBC implements the Rockchip RK3566 which is a four core Cortex-A55 processor with a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz. In addition, there is a Mali-G52-2EE GPU and a Neural Process Unit (NPU) with processing performance up to 1.0 TOPS (according to the Rockchip datasheet).
today's leftovers
CrowPi L Raspberry Pi 4 laptop review - Part 1: Unboxing and teardown
Elecrow CrowPi L is an 11.6-inch laptop shell based on Raspberry Pi 4 designed for STEM education with optional electronics modules and tutorials. That’s an evolution of the CrowPi 2 laptop I reviewed in 2020 with a thinner design and more flexible since the electronics modules are optional, so it can serve the market of people just wanting a Raspberry Pi 4 laptop. The company has sent me a full “CrowPi L Advanced Kit” for review with the CrowPi L laptop fitted with a Raspberry Pi 4, as well as the Crowtail Starter Kit for Raspberry Pi. Also: Move this custom robotic arm through a touchscreen interface | Arduino Blog
