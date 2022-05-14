Tavis Ormandy ports WordPerfect for UNIX to Linux
Just months after getting Lotus 1-2-3 for UNIX running on modern Linux, Tavis Ormandy – a white-hat hacker and member of Google's Project Zero team – has conjured the same trick with classic text-mode WordPerfect 7.
Immaculately complementing his port of Lotus 1-2-3 to Linux, Ormandy has now released a Linux version of the classic 1990s word processor WordPerfect – specifically, WordPerfect version 7 for Unix.
He has even wrapped it up in a .DEB package for easy installation on Ubuntu and Debian-family distros – and since it has few external dependencies, and since it's a safe bet that we won't see any updates to this 1997 program, you can probably install it on other distros using the alien command.
This is the original text-mode version, and it runs in a terminal window, or even on the Linux console. If you are one of the many admirers that WordPerfect had in its early days, you should enjoy this. If you're not, prepare for a surprise – but we have what may be good news, too.
Unlike, say, Lotus 1-2-3, WordPerfect was not originally a DOS app. It was first written on and for a Data General minicomputer, and later ported to many operating systems, including DEC OpenVMS, OS/2, NeXTstep, the Atari ST and Commodore Amiga, and the Apple II, IIGS and classic MacOS. Alongside all of these, there were versions for various proprietary Unixes, including SCO Xenix. That's what Ormandy has resurrected for Linux.
Yocto Project gets big backer and second LTS release
The Yocto Project has won a big corporate backer and put out its fourth release in 12 years. But what does it do? The Yocto Project released Yocto 4.0 "Kirkstone" recently, and now has announced that the BMW Group has joined, alongside a whole list of household names including Intel, Arm, Cisco, Meta, and Microsoft. The headline addition in version 4.0 is support for building a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) compatible with the SPDX standard. As The Reg described earlier this year, in the aftermath of Log4J and so on, SBOM support is an important feature. There's a good chance that you already own and use things built with Yocto, even if you've never heard of it. Although it's widely used, it's not widely known. The Reg FOSS desk is amused to note that since we started researching this article, the project has changed the strapline on its website to a potted explanation: "It's not an embedded Linux Distribution, it creates a custom one for you."
GNOME Radio 16 Presentation at GUADEC 2022
GNOME Radio 16.0.43 is the Public Network Radio Software for Accessing Free World Broadcasts on Internet running on GNOME 43. GNOME Radio 16 is available with Hawaii Public Radio (NPR) and 62 British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) live audio broadcasts for GNOME 43. The latest GNOME Radio 16.0.43 release during GUADEC 2022 (between July 20-25, 2022) features 200 international radio stations and 110 city map markers around the world, including National Public Radio, 62 BBC radio stations broadcasting live from United Kingdom and 4 SomaFM radio stations broadcasting live from San Francisco, California. GNOME Radio 16 for GNOME 42 is developed on the GNOME 42 desktop platform with GNOME Maps, GeoClue, libchamplain and geocode-lib and it requires at least GTK+ 3.0 and GStreamer 1.0 for audio playback. 8 years before GNOME 43 occured I began writing GNOME Internet Radio Locator for GNOME 2 between 2014-2017 and 5 more years GNOME 3, after Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) shut down its FM broadcasts. In 2022 we are going to build GNOME 43 support for further international as well as Norwegian radio stations with help from the GStreamer and the GNOME community.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
