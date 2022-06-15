Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Top 10 Kdenlive Features for Faster Video Editing [Beginner's Guide]

Submitted by arindam1989 on Saturday 30th of July 2022 06:03:14 PM Filed under
Linux
HowTos

A list of 10 Kdenlive features, that will empower you to create stunning videos with some easy steps and instructions.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Top 10 Kdenlive Features for Faster Video Editing [Beginner's Guide]

A list of 10 Kdenlive features, that will empower you to create stunning videos with some easy steps and instructions. Read more

Build a Gemini Server on Linux and Join the Web That Might Have Been

Gopher is an internet protocol that existed in the early 1990s but ultimately lost out to HTML and the World Wide Web. It still exists today and Gemini is its spiritual successor, with improved security, and thousands of independent servers (known as capsules) running on low-cost hardware. The numbers are insignificant when compared with the web we know and love, but with a small amount of effort, you can swell the capsule ranks by one. Read on to find out how to set up your own Gemini server. Read on

Android Leftovers

KMyMoney 5.1.3 released

This is a maintenance release as part of the ongoing effort to support our users and fix bugs and annoyances. If you think you can support the project with some code changes or your artistic or writing talent, please take a look at the some low hanging fruits at the KMyMoney junior job list. Any contribution is welcome. Despite the ongoing permanent testing we understand that some bugs may have slipped past our best efforts. If you find one of them, please forgive us, and be sure to report it, either to the mailing list or on bugs.kde.org. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6