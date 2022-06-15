Best Free and Open Source Software – July 2022 Updates
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. This month’s focus has been on expanding our features on games and web apps. These sections are now fairly comprehensive.
We’ve also published new articles in the fields of video, system administration, graphics, and coding.
As always, We welcome suggestions for new articles or additional open source software to feature.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 399 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Mint 21, Linux User Space, and Mozilla's Internet Health Report 2022
[LibreOffice] Content controls in Writer: the plain text type
Writer now supports a 6th content control type: it is possible to insert a plain text content control. This work is primarily for Collabora Online, done as a HackWeek project, but the feature is fully available in desktop Writer as well. Read on
GNU Linux-libre 5.19-gnu (Uhura)
GNU Linux-libre 5.19-gnu cleaning-up scripts, cleaned-up sources, and cleaning-up logs (including tarball signatures) are now available from our git-based release archive git://linux-libre.fsfla.org/releases.git/ tags {scripts,sources,logs}/v5.19-gnu. Compressed tarballs and incremental patches will soon also available at <https://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.19-gnu/>. The cleanup scripts are unchanged aside for a typo fix since rc5, the first in this cycle. Jason Self and I picked a new image from his beautiful Freedo-and-GNU-themed artwork collection for this release, check it out at https://linux-libre.fsfla.org/#news or the whole collection at https://jxself.org/git/?p=freedo.git;a=tree This release is codenamed Uhura in memory of Nichelle Nichols. Her Star Trek character, and thus this release, are named after the word for freedom in Swahili. Freesh and RPMFreedom, the distributions of .deb and .rpm packages of GNU Linux-libre maintained by Jason Self, are expected to have binaries of 5.19-gnu available eventually. Jason is taking well-deserved vacations, so that may take a bit longer than usual. Thanks, Jason! The ATM Ambassador driver was removed upstream, so we could drop the corresponding cleaning up logic. HDCP helper and Mellanox Core cleaning up bits were split into their newly-introduced separate kconfig identifiers, out of Direct Rendering Management and Mellanox Spectrum. A couple of new drivers required cleaning up: pureLiFi X/XL/XC and TI AMx3 Wkup-M3 IPC. Silicon Labs WFX graduated out of the upstream staging area, in spite of still requiring cleaning up. Various preexisting drivers needed adjustments to their cleaning up logic, mainly out of new blob versions or names: amdgpu, Qualcomm WCNSS PIL, Realtek Bluetooth, Mellanox Spectrum, Marvell WiFi-Ex, and Intel AVS, IFS and ipu3-imgu. Blobs requested through several new devicetree files for Qualcomm AArch64 SoCs have been cleaned up. New patterns have been added to our blob finder to match and accept a new file naming convention adopted by Sound Open Firmware. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on IRC (#gnu-linux-libre on libera.chat). I often mention our releases on P2P or federated social media as well. The link in my email signature has directions. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre. What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------ GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/ It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project. The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/ If you are the author of an awesome program and want to join us in writing Free (libre) Software, please consider making it an official GNU program and become a GNU Maintainer. You can find instructions on how to do so at https://www.gnu.org/help/evaluation. We look forward to hacking with you! :) What is Linux? -------------- Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...] (snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst) -- Alexandre Oliva, happy hackerRead on
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago