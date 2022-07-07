Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of August 2022 02:03:46 PM

When you install Linux on your UEFI-enabled computer, you have to disable Secure Boot because the live USB will refuse to boot with the option enabled.

Some mainstream Linux distributions support Secure Boot, but it is still challenging to set up for many other distributions (and with Nvidia hardware onboard).

While things may not have improved over the years, Secure Boot is an essential protection feature in general.