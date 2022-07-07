Secure Boot Disabled? GNOME Will Soon Warn You About it!
When you install Linux on your UEFI-enabled computer, you have to disable Secure Boot because the live USB will refuse to boot with the option enabled.
Some mainstream Linux distributions support Secure Boot, but it is still challenging to set up for many other distributions (and with Nvidia hardware onboard).
While things may not have improved over the years, Secure Boot is an essential protection feature in general.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 365 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
34 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 39 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
14 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
23 hours 36 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago