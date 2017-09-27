Android Leftovers
-
Android Messages updated again, reinstating the FAB and potentially fixing the notification bug [APK Download]
-
ZNIU Is the First Android Malware to Use Dirty COW
-
Android what? CarPlay who? Amazon Alexa is coming to BMW cars in 2018
-
Machine Learning Helping To Fight Malware On Android Devices
-
Essentially invisible: Android big-daddy Andy Rubin's hypetastic mobe 'flops in first month'
-
Can You Run Android on an iPad?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 11 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu Is Dropping 32-Bit Images, But the Rest of the Flavors Will Keep Them
In a follow-up email to a discussion from May when Ubuntu Desktop team discussed the possibility of removal of the 32-bit (i386) installation images from the servers, developer Dimitri John Ledkov confirmed the decision today. Also: Ubuntu 17.10 Will Drop The 32-bit Desktop ISO
Leftovers: Kernel, Graphics, and Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5
Purism Librem 5 and SOTI 'Mobility'
Mozilla: Next Generation Web Browser, New Film, Magazine
Recent comments
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
1 week 9 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 22 hours ago
2 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 2 days ago