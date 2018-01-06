OSS and Sharing
-
Computer History Museum will release Apple's Lisa Operating system for free as open source
The Computer History Museum in California has planned to release Apple's legendary Lisa operating system (OS) for free as open source this year, the media reported.
-
Germany vs Elsevier: universities win temporary journal access after refusing to pay fees
The Dutch publishing giant Elsevier has granted uninterrupted access to its paywalled journals for researchers at around 200 German universities and research institutes that had refused to renew their individual subscriptions at the end of 2017.
The institutions had formed a consortium to negotiate a nationwide licence with the publisher. They sought a collective deal that would give most scientists in Germany full online access to about 2,500 journals at about half the price that individual libraries have paid in the past. But talks broke down and, by the end of 2017, no deal had been agreed. Elsevier now says that it will allow the country’s scientists to access its paywalled journals without a contract until a national agreement is hammered out.
-
Open Source Prosthetic Leg, with Elliott Rouse
Elliott Rouse is an Assistant Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department at the University of Michigan, where he directs the Neurobionics Lab. The vision of his group is to discover the fundamental science that underlies human joint dynamics during locomotion and incorporate these discoveries in a new class of wearable robotic technologies. The Lab uses technical tools from mechanical and biomedical engineering applied to the complex challenges of human augmentation, physical medicine, rehabilitation and neuroscience. Dr. Rouse and his research have been featured at TED, on the Discovery Channel, CNN, National Public Radio, Wired Magazine UK, Business Insider, and Odyssey Magazine.
-
Rust 1.23 Lowers Rustc Memory Usage
For fans of Rust that didn't hear yet, Rust 1.23 was released this week as the newest stable version of this popular programming language focused on safety, speed, and concurrency.
-
A Brief History of sed
-
tint 0.0.5
A maintenance release of the tint package arrived on CRAN earlier this week. Its name expands from tint is not tufte as the package offers a fresher take on the Tufte-style for html and pdf presentations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 252 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
OSS and Sharing
Security: CPU Bugs, Western Digital Back Doors
Ubuntu 17.10 Will Be Re-Released on January 11, Will No Longer Brick Laptops
Lenovo laptops were among those most affected by the ‘bug’, though reports were also filed by users of devices from other computer vendors, including Acer and Dell. The bug could corrupt the BIOS of an affected laptop, leaving the user unable to save settings or make changes. In extreme cases the bug left users unable to boot their laptop at all.
Recent comments
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
3 days 8 hours ago
3 days 11 hours ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 1 hour ago
4 days 3 hours ago
1 week 19 hours ago
1 week 4 days ago