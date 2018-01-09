Android Leftovers
-
This cheap online course will teach you how to build Android apps, so you can finally quit your day job
-
Google Assistant is now on Android Auto, because apparently it wasn't before
-
How to Control Kids' Screen Time on Android Tablets
-
Google adds Android TV Home and Core Services to the Play Store
-
[Update: Potential explanations] OnePlus 3T beta sent clipboard data to Alibaba-controlled servers
-
Google posts latest batch of Android Excellence apps and games
-
Android TV box sellers charged with copyright infringement in unprecedented move against piracy
-
Android 8.0 Oreo is BACK on the OnePlus 5, here's how to download
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 511 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Ubuntu 17.10 "Artful Aardvark" Respin ISOs Are Now Available to Download
Several users reported last month broken BIOSes on their Lenovo, Acer, and Toshiba laptops due to a bug in the Ubuntu 17.10 installation images that won't allow them to access their BIOS settings. The BIOS could be bricked even if the user ran the Ubuntu 17.10 image in live mode, without installing the OS. Canonical was quick to temporarily disable access to Ubuntu 17.10 downloads from their ubuntu.com website warning people about the issue. A workaround and a fix for existing users were available shortly after that, as they had to update the kernel packages in Ubuntu 17.10 to disable the intel-spi driver at boot time.
Top 5 Firefox extensions to install now
The web browser has become a critical component of the computing experience for many users. Modern browsers have evolved into powerful and extensible platforms. As part of this, extensions can add or modify their functionality. Extensions for Firefox are built using the WebExtensions API, a cross-browser development system. Which extensions should you install? Generally, that decision comes down to how you use your browser, your views on privacy, how much you trust extension developers, and other personal preferences.
Meltdown Patches and Problems
Linspire 8.0 and Freespire 4.0 Slated for Release in mid-December 2018
If you think the release of Linspire 7.0 and Freespire 3.0 were just a one-off, think again because we're now in possession of the release roadmap for both operating systems, and it looks like we should be able to get our hands on the next major releases at the end of the year. But, in the meanwhile, we'll be able to test a lot of the beta versions for both Freespire 4.0 and Linspire 8.0, as well as to enjoy new incremental versions of current releases. "Today we are releasing the release schedule and roadmap for Linspire and Freespire. These dates are not set in stone and there may be some alterations due to holidays and development mishaps. While the Freespire beta's will be available publicly the Linspire beta's will be available to subscription holders and insiders," says Roberto J. Dohnert in today's announcement.
Recent comments
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 week 5 hours ago
1 week 17 hours ago
1 week 17 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago