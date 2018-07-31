today's howtos
KDE: Kate, Akademy, KDE Connect, Google Summer of Code
After several years, the time has come that KTextEditor finally starts to use more of KSyntaxHighlighting than just the syntax definitions resources.
At the moment, we still do everything on our own (parsing the xml, doing the highlighting, …) and only use the XML files bundled inside the KSyntaxHighlighting library as “code sharing”.
I started a “syntax-highlighting” branch in ktexteditor.git to change that. Dominik helped out by starting to add missing API to KSyntaxHighlighting that will ease the porting.
We’ve already got Valorie here in Deventer, and next week we’ll take the slow train, the international train and then the ICE to Vienna, to attend Akademy. Last time Irina and I attended Akademy was in A Coruña, to present the work I had been doing on Plasma Mobile.
It’s time for another feature update for KDE Connect!
You can now run commands on connected devices from the Plasmoid.
GNOME: JavaScript Extensions, Vala and More
A recent spate of Fedora Workstation crashes and other issues with the GNOME Shell has been traced back to GNOME Shell extensions written in JavaScript, as discovered by GNOME developer and Red Hat engineering manager Jiri Eischmann.
Being able to write GNOME Shell extensions in JavaScript has been regarded as an interesting concept with a low barrier to entry, but it appears that it is in fact causing problems for users within the GNOME desktop environment. Even worse yet is that the current GNOME Shell environment defaults to Wayland with the Mutter compositor, so it takes some pretty hard crashes, compared to GNOME X.Org sessions that have the occasional blank screen or similar issue.
Longtime GNOME developer and Red Hat engineering manager Jiri Eischmann has looked at recent Fedora Workstation crashes and other problems happening with the GNOME Shell and the most common denominator is problems caused by the GNOME Shell extensions written in JavaScript.
While being able to write GNOME Shell extensions in JavaScript was fascinating at first and a low barrier to entry, they seem to be responsible for recent problems users are encountering with the GNOME desktop. Making matters worse is that with the current GNOME Shell environment defaulting to Wayland with the Mutter compositor, when it crashes, it crashes hard. That's compared to when the GNOME X.Org session running into problems running into just a screen blank and being able to restore the clients.
Vala development has never been stopped. New features and better code generation is present in recent development version.
This is like a “Beta” version, so go ahead and test with your new code.
Checkout that now is possible to annotate an automatic property, with a [GtkChild] attribute, making possible to bind directly your XML builder defined widget to your class, so is easy to create powerful custom widgets.
Also checkout Vala deprecations remove <= 0.22, so your Vala code could fail to compile. Just port to new API bindings.
At master there are a set of fixes for GDA Library and its GTK+ widgets, its Control Center for Data Sources Management and its powerful GDA Browser.
Next major 6.0 release, is breaking API/ABI from older releases, in order to improve GObject Introspection bindings, including Vala ones.
One step forward to use Meson build system, has been done too. Indeed, that work helps to speed up development.
WebRTC is a w3c draft protocol that "enables rich, high-quality RTP applications to be developed for the browser, mobile platforms, and IoT devices, and allow them all to communicate via a common set of protocols". The protocol is mainly used to provide video conferencing systems from within web browsers.
Linux, Linux Foundation and Mesa
After being in development the past few years, the first version of WireGuard has hit the kernel mailing list for review on its path to being included in the mainline Linux kernel.
For those waiting on the edges of their seats for the release of the 4.18 kernel: it looks like Linus will be pushing it back one week (to August 12) in response to some late-discovered problems. "I _prefer_ just the regular cadence of releases, but when I have a reason to delay, I'll delay."
ONAP and Kubernetes – two of the fastest-growing Linux Foundation projects – are coming together in the next generation of telecom architecture.
ONAP provides a comprehensive platform for real-time, policy-driven orchestration and automation of physical and virtual network functions, and Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Telcos are now examining how these virtual network functions (VNFs) could evolve into cloud-native network functions (CNFs) running on Kubernetes.
In the mad rush to land last minute features into Mesa 18.2 prior to its code branching and release candidate phase beginning, David Airlie has settled OpenGL 4.2 support for the VirGL stack.
Airlie's VirGL work continues for offering guest OpenGL acceleration to virtual machines that in turn is rendered by the host's driver/GPU. It's also through this year's Google Summer of Code 2018 (GSoC 2018) that Vulkan VirGL is a work-in-progress for virtual machines with VirtIO-GPU.
