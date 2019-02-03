Android Leftovers
F(x)tec Pro 1 QWERTY slider phone runs on Android 9 Pie, landscape
Android Pie now rolling out to unlocked Razer Phone 2 w/ Google’s Digital Wellbeing
ASUS opens an Android Pie beta for the ZenFone Max Pro M1
TicPods Free Wireless Earbuds are the AirPods for Android
Pundi X’s New Phone Can Switch Between Blockchain and Android
Motorola says it is working on a foldable smartphone
The Volvo Polestar 2 is the first Google Android car
Red Hat: OperatorHub.io, OpenShift, CVE-2019-5736, Openwashing, Testing Flicker Free Boot on Fedora 29 and Bodhi 3.13.3
Geniatech posts specs for five Rockchip SBCs including an RK3399Pro model
Geniatech’s Developer Board 9 (DB9) runs an older Android 5.1 build compared to the larger, more feature-rich DB3399 and DB3399 Pro. Unlike those boards, the DB9 page also notes Linux support.
KDE Connect and Krita Pursue Google Summer of Code (GSoC) Coders
