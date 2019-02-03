Red Hat: OperatorHub.io, OpenShift, CVE-2019-5736, Openwashing, Testing Flicker Free Boot on Fedora 29 and Bodhi 3.13.3 Introducing OperatorHub.io: The place for finding Kubernetes-native services Today Red Hat is launching OperatorHub.io in collaboration with AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft. OperatorHub.io is designed to be the public registry for finding Kubernetes Operator backed services. Introduced by CoreOS in 2016, and now championed by Red Hat and a large portion of the Kubernetes community, the Operator pattern enables a fundamentally new way to automate infrastructure and application management tasks using Kubernetes as the automation engine. With Operators, developers and Kubernetes administrators can gain the automation advantages of public cloud-like services, including provisioning, scaling, and backup/restore, while enabling the portability of the services across Kubernetes environments regardless of the underlying infrastructure. As the Operator concept has experienced growing interest across upstream communities and software providers, the number of Operators available has increased. However, it remains challenging for developers and Kubernetes administrators to find available Operators, including those that meet their quality standards. With the introduction of OperatorHub.io, we are helping to address this challenge by introducing a common registry to publish and find available Operators. At OperatorHub.io, developers and Kubernetes administrators can find curated Operator-backed services for a base level of documentation, active communities or vendor-backing to show maintenance commitments, basic testing, and packaging for optimized life-cycle management on Kubernetes.

Latest container exploit (runc) can be blocked by SELinux A flaw in runc (CVE-2019-5736), announced last week, allows container processes to "escape" their containment and execute programs on the host operating system. The good news is that well-configured SELinux can stop it.

Testing Flicker Free Boot on Fedora 29 For those of you who want to give the new Flicker Free Boot enhancements for Fedora 30 a try on Fedora 29, this is possible now since the latest F29 bugfix update for plymouth also includes the new theme used in Fedora 30.

