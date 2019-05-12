Language Selection

Tuesday 14th of May 2019
News
Python Tips

  • How to wrangle log data with Python and Apache Spark
    One of the most popular and effective enterprise use-cases which leverage analytics today is log analytics. Nearly every organization today has multiple systems and infrastructure running day in and day out. To effectively keep their business running, these organizations need to know if their infrastructure is performing to its maximum potential. Finding out involves analyzing system and application logs and maybe even applying predictive analytics on log data. The amount of log data involved is typically massive, depending on the type of organizational infrastructure involved and applications running on it.
  • How to analyze log data with Python and Apache Spark
    In part one of this series, we began by using Python and Apache Spark to process and wrangle our example web logs into a format fit for analysis, a vital technique considering the massive amount of log data generated by most organizations today. We set up environment variables, dependencies, loaded the necessary libraries for working with both DataFrames and regular expressions, and of course loaded the example log data. Then we wrangled our log data into a clean, structure, and meaningful format. Here in part two, we focus on analyzing that data.

Good News! Indian State Saves Over $400 Million by Choosing Linux

Schools in Indian state of Kerala are expected to save ₹3000 crore (roughly $428 million) by choosing Linux as their choice of operating system for school computers under a state-wide project. Read more

Ubuntu: ZFS, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Lubuntu 19.04 Overview

Servers: Kubernetes, Clear Linux, Cloud Foundry, OpenStack and Phoronix Test Suite

  • Cat shirts and Groundhog Day: the Kubernetes 1.14 release interview
    Last week we celebrated one year of the Kubernetes Podcast from Google. In this weekly show, my co-host Adam Glick and I focus on all the great things that are happening in the world of Kubernetes and Cloud Native. From the news of the week, to interviews with people in the community, we help you stay up to date on everything Kubernetes. Every few cycles we check in on the release process for Kubernetes itself. Last year we interviewed the release managers for Kubernetes 1.11, and shared that transcript on the Kubernetes blog. We got such great feedback that we wanted to share the transcript of our recent conversation with Aaron Crickenberger, the release manager for Kubernetes 1.14.
  • Clear Linux Preparing New Kernel Options
    Intel's Clear Linux platform is preparing some new alternative kernel options and they are quite interesting from a testing/benchmarking perspective. On the Clear development list they have been signing off on new bundles around a kernel-native-current and kernel-mainline-vanilla options. Installing kernel-mainline-vanilla will provide a mainline Linux kernel build without any of the Clear Linux patches applied.
  • Top 5 Reasons to Take the Cloud Foundry User Survey This Week
    It’s that time of year again. Spring is in the air (for those of us in the northern hemisphere), the days are getting longer, and it’s time for Cloud Foundry users to take the Cloud Foundry user survey. To get an idea of what kind of information is gathered, you can read the 2018 survey. If you haven’t taken it yet this year, here are the top five reasons to do so:
  • A VMware User’s Guide to Repatriating Cloud Instances with OpenStack
  • Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 Officially Released
    Phoronix Test Suite 8.8-Hvaler is now officially available as the newest quarterly feature release to our open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software for Linux / BSD / macOS / Windows systems. Phoronix Test Suite 8.8 offers various PDF result/report improvements, various Microsoft Windows support updates, AVX-512 VNNI detection and other new hardware/software reporting improvements, and various statistical reporting/monitoring improvements.

