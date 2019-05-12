Today in Techrights
Python Tips
Good News! Indian State Saves Over $400 Million by Choosing Linux
Schools in Indian state of Kerala are expected to save ₹3000 crore (roughly $428 million) by choosing Linux as their choice of operating system for school computers under a state-wide project.
Ubuntu: ZFS, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Lubuntu 19.04 Overview
Servers: Kubernetes, Clear Linux, Cloud Foundry, OpenStack and Phoronix Test Suite
