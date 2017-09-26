OSS Leftovers
D-Wave Releases of D-Wave Hybrid Workflow Platform to Open Source
D-Wave Hybrid is designed to simplify and accelerate developers’ ability to build and run algorithms across classical and quantum systems, continuing D-Wave’s work to help customers with their real-world application development.
D-Wave’s open source platform for quantum-classical hybrid apps hits general availability
D-Wave today announced the general availability of D-Wave Hybrid, its open source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications. You can download D-Wave Hybrid, which is part of the company’s Ocean SDK, from GitHub.
Free, open-source virtual modular synth VCV Rack updated to v1.0
Since its 2017 launch, VCV Rack has helped newbies step into modular synthesis, presenting a free, open-source software that simulates Eurorack on your desktop. VCV Rack has now been updated to version 1.0, which adds powerful features such as 16-voice polyphony, MIDI mapping and more.
Important to note is that the software retains its intuitive module-patching feature, letting you add and connect both free and purchased modules creatively. What’s neat about v1.0, however, is support for polyphony of up to 16 voices, giving you the ability to produce thicker textures.
Healthcare Design Studio, GoInvo Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Release of Open Source Visualizations
To celebrate 15 years in business, GoInvo, a digital health design consultancy headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, today announced the release of two new open source health projects, "Who Uses My Health Data?", and "Precision Medicine Timeline", both of which are available to all for use or modification, under a Creative Commons Attribution v3 license or MIT license.
“No Loss” Lotto Comes to Ethereum: Builders Commit to Open-Sourcing the Code
A “no loss” lottery built atop Ethereum — PoolTogether — quickly generated buzz in cryptocurrency circles this week in being the newest DeFi project on the block.
Yet the lotto’s hype was met with an initial wave of skepticism, too, as some cryptoverse stakeholders cautioned against using the dapp while its code remained closed-source. That caution was fair, and it got the PoolTogether team’s attention in short order.
Qwant Maps: open source Google Maps alternative launches
Qwant, the French search engine that respects users privacy, has launched a beta version of Qwant Maps, a, you guessed it, privacy respecting mapping service.
Qwant Maps is an open source project that anyone may contribute to. The data is hosted on GitHub and developers may run their own version by following the instructions on the project website.
The beta version of the mapping service supports desktop and mobile access, and it works similarly to how other mapping services such as Google Maps, Bing Maps, or OpenStreetMap work.
Fans resurrect Super Mario Bros Royale as a free open-source project, available to play
What this ultimately means is that there is a playable free open-source version of Super Mario Bros Royale, known as Mario Royale, available now to play.
DBS Bank goes big on open source
Besides using a slew of open source software, DBS Bank is looking to contribute some of its own projects to the open source community in future
The financial services industry is the next great frontier for open source
Open source software is a driver of the democratization of technology, opening doors, and leveling the playing field for many industries. However, financial services has been a rare exception: financial institutions have tended to rely on their own technology development and operation.
In a sector that has traditionally served the few and not the many, open source could be the key to make financial services more inclusive for the 2 billion people and 200 million small businesses around the world lacking access to basic services such as banking and lending.
In a report published by Gartner, global enterprise IT spending in the banking and securities market was estimated to have grown by 4.6% in 2018 in constant US dollars. Banking and securities firms remain steadfast as they continue to prioritize digital transformation. But it has largely been major global banks that have the resources and ability to throw their hats into the ring of technology development—smaller regional banks have tended to stay on the sidelines.
Should you be banking on open source analytics?
Banks see open source as a hotbed of innovation – and a governance nightmare. Do the rewards outweigh the risks? Open source software used to be treated almost as a joke in the financial services sector.
If you wanted to build a new system, you bought tried and tested, enterprise-grade software from a large, reputable vendor. You didn’t gamble with your customers’ trust by adopting tools written by small groups of independent programmers. Especially with no formal support contracts and no guarantees that they would continue to be maintained in the future.
Fast-forward to today, and the received wisdom seems to have turned on its head. Why invest in expensive proprietary software when you can use an open source equivalent for free? Why wait months for the official release of a new feature when you can edit the source code and add it yourself? And why lock yourself into a vendor relationship when you can create your own version of the tool and control your own destiny?
Algorand, a Dapp Analytics Suite, Goes Open Source
Algorand, a permission-less, proof-of-stake blockchain and technology company, announced that their node repository is now open source.
Part of Algorand’s ongoing mission to develop and promote a decentralized blockchain, the company has made several of its projects open source over the past year, including a Verifiable Random Function and their Developer SDKs.
The blockchain’s nodes are run by diverse entities — businesses, individuals, and consortiums — spread across many countries, according to the company website. The decentralized voting mechanism pools and randomly selects these users to develop a unique committee to approve every block.
[Old] On Usage of The Phrase "Open Source"
It is unfortunate that for some time the Open Source Initiative deprecated Richard Stallman and Free Software, and that some people still consider Open Source and Free Software to be different things today. I never meant it to be that way. Open Source was meant to be a way of promoting the concept of Free Software to business people, who I have always hoped would thus come to appreciate Richard and his Free Software campaign. And many have. Open Source licenses and Free Software licenses are effectively the same thing.
Linux 5.2-rc7
It's Sunday afternoon _somewhere_ in the world right now. In particular, in the middle of nowhere on a boat. I didn't expect to have any internet this week, and honestly, I haven't had much, and not fast. But enough to keep up with critical pull requests, and enough to push out an rc. But credit for the internet goes to Disk Hohndel and vmware, because I'm mooching off his phone hotspot WiFi to do this. Anyway, It's been _fairly_ calm. Would I have hoped for even calmer with my crappy internet? Sure. But hey, it's a lot smaller than rc6 was and I'm not really complaining. Also: Linux 5.2-rc7 Is Quiet & Released On A Boat Somewhere
