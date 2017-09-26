Language Selection

OSS Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 30th of June 2019 05:59:08 PM Filed under
OSS
  • D-Wave Releases of D-Wave Hybrid Workflow Platform to Open Source

    D-Wave Hybrid is designed to simplify and accelerate developers’ ability to build and run algorithms across classical and quantum systems, continuing D-Wave’s work to help customers with their real-world application development.

  • D-Wave’s open source platform for quantum-classical hybrid apps hits general availability

    D-Wave today announced the general availability of D-Wave Hybrid, its open source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications. You can download D-Wave Hybrid, which is part of the company’s Ocean SDK, from GitHub.

  • Free, open-source virtual modular synth VCV Rack updated to v1.0

    Since its 2017 launch, VCV Rack has helped newbies step into modular synthesis, presenting a free, open-source software that simulates Eurorack on your desktop. VCV Rack has now been updated to version 1.0, which adds powerful features such as 16-voice polyphony, MIDI mapping and more.

    Important to note is that the software retains its intuitive module-patching feature, letting you add and connect both free and purchased modules creatively. What’s neat about v1.0, however, is support for polyphony of up to 16 voices, giving you the ability to produce thicker textures.

  • Healthcare Design Studio, GoInvo Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Release of Open Source Visualizations

    To celebrate 15 years in business, GoInvo, a digital health design consultancy headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts, today announced the release of two new open source health projects, "Who Uses My Health Data?", and "Precision Medicine Timeline", both of which are available to all for use or modification, under a Creative Commons Attribution v3 license or MIT license.

  • “No Loss” Lotto Comes to Ethereum: Builders Commit to Open-Sourcing the Code

    A “no loss” lottery built atop Ethereum — PoolTogether — quickly generated buzz in cryptocurrency circles this week in being the newest DeFi project on the block.

    Yet the lotto’s hype was met with an initial wave of skepticism, too, as some cryptoverse stakeholders cautioned against using the dapp while its code remained closed-source. That caution was fair, and it got the PoolTogether team’s attention in short order.

  • Qwant Maps: open source Google Maps alternative launches

    Qwant, the French search engine that respects users privacy, has launched a beta version of Qwant Maps, a, you guessed it, privacy respecting mapping service.

    Qwant Maps is an open source project that anyone may contribute to. The data is hosted on GitHub and developers may run their own version by following the instructions on the project website.

    The beta version of the mapping service supports desktop and mobile access, and it works similarly to how other mapping services such as Google Maps, Bing Maps, or OpenStreetMap work.

  • Fans resurrect Super Mario Bros Royale as a free open-source project, available to play

    What this ultimately means is that there is a playable free open-source version of Super Mario Bros Royale, known as Mario Royale, available now to play.

  • DBS Bank goes big on open source

    Besides using a slew of open source software, DBS Bank is looking to contribute some of its own projects to the open source community in future

  • The financial services industry is the next great frontier for open source

    Open source software is a driver of the democratization of technology, opening doors, and leveling the playing field for many industries. However, financial services has been a rare exception: financial institutions have tended to rely on their own technology development and operation.
    In a sector that has traditionally served the few and not the many, open source could be the key to make financial services more inclusive for the 2 billion people and 200 million small businesses around the world lacking access to basic services such as banking and lending.
    In a report published by Gartner, global enterprise IT spending in the banking and securities market was estimated to have grown by 4.6% in 2018 in constant US dollars. Banking and securities firms remain steadfast as they continue to prioritize digital transformation. But it has largely been major global banks that have the resources and ability to throw their hats into the ring of technology development—smaller regional banks have tended to stay on the sidelines.

  • Should you be banking on open source analytics?

    Banks see open source as a hotbed of innovation – and a governance nightmare. Do the rewards outweigh the risks? Open source software used to be treated almost as a joke in the financial services sector.

    If you wanted to build a new system, you bought tried and tested, enterprise-grade software from a large, reputable vendor. You didn’t gamble with your customers’ trust by adopting tools written by small groups of independent programmers. Especially with no formal support contracts and no guarantees that they would continue to be maintained in the future.

    Fast-forward to today, and the received wisdom seems to have turned on its head. Why invest in expensive proprietary software when you can use an open source equivalent for free? Why wait months for the official release of a new feature when you can edit the source code and add it yourself? And why lock yourself into a vendor relationship when you can create your own version of the tool and control your own destiny?

  • Algorand, a Dapp Analytics Suite, Goes Open Source

    Algorand, a permission-less, proof-of-stake blockchain and technology company, announced that their node repository is now open source.

    Part of Algorand’s ongoing mission to develop and promote a decentralized blockchain, the company has made several of its projects open source over the past year, including a Verifiable Random Function and their Developer SDKs.

    The blockchain’s nodes are run by diverse entities — businesses, individuals, and consortiums — spread across many countries, according to the company website. The decentralized voting mechanism pools and randomly selects these users to develop a unique committee to approve every block.

  • [Old] On Usage of The Phrase "Open Source"

    It is unfortunate that for some time the Open Source Initiative deprecated Richard Stallman and Free Software, and that some people still consider Open Source and Free Software to be different things today. I never meant it to be that way. Open Source was meant to be a way of promoting the concept of Free Software to business people, who I have always hoped would thus come to appreciate Richard and his Free Software campaign. And many have. Open Source licenses and Free Software licenses are effectively the same thing.

Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, EDA, ACEINNA, Arduino and ESP32

  • Open Source Processors: Fact Or Fiction?

    Open source processors are rapidly gaining mindshare, fueled in part by early successes of RISC-V, but that interest frequently is accompanied by misinformation based on wishful thinking and a lack of understanding about what exactly open source entails. Nearly every recent conference has some mention of RISC-V in particular, and open source processors in general, whether that includes keynote speeches, technical sessions, and panels. What’s less obvious is that open ISAs are not a new phenomenon, and neither are free, open processor implementations.

  • Will Open-Source EDA Work?

    Open-source EDA is back on the semiconductor industry’s agenda, spurred by growing interest in open-source hardware. But whether the industry embraces the idea with enough enthusiasm to make it successful is not clear yet. One of the key sponsors of this effort is the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is spearheading a number of programs to lower the cost of chip design, including one for advanced packaging and another for security. The idea behind all of them is to utilize knowledge extracted from millions of existing chip designs to make chip engineering more affordable and predictable.

  • Why Autonomous Vehicle Developers Are Embracing Open Source

    There's a growing trend of autonomous vehicle developers open-sourcing their software tools and hardware, even for applications outside of automotive.

  • Rugged open-source inertial measurement unit sensor offers affordable and rugged solution

    ACEINNA offers the new OpenIMU300RI. The device is a rugged, open-source, sealed-package, 9-DOF IMU for autonomous off-road, construction, agricultural and automotive vehicle applications. This new open-source IMU enables engineers to simply optimise an attitude, navigation or other algorithm for their vehicle/application and run it in on the IMU. [...] “Different vehicle platforms have different dynamics,” explains James Fennelly, product manager at ACEINNA. “To get the best performance, the attitude, navigation or other algorithm needs to be tailored for each vehicle platform and application. The ACEINNA OpenIMU300RI open-source platform gives designers a flexible and simple-to-integrate IMU solution that can be easily optimized for a wide range of vehicles and applications.”

  • Open Source ESP32 3D Printer Board Supports Marlin 2.0 Firmware
  • The Octopus is a 5K full frame open source camera that lets you swap out sensors

    Now that digital imaging sensors are starting to become more freely available to the masses, all kinds of open source projects have been popping up that use them. Most of them are typically fairly limited to things like the Raspberry Pi or development boards like the Arduino and ESP32. But now, there is a new and pretty serious looking open source camera out there. It’s called the Octopus, it has interchangeable sensors that go up to 5K full frame, it’s fully programmable and runs on the open source operating system, Linux.

  • ScopeFun open source all-in-one instrumentation

    ScopeFun has launched a new project via Crowd Supply for their open source all-in-one instrumentation hardware aptly named the ScopeFun. ScopeFun Has been created to provide an affordable platform that offers the following tools : Oscilloscope, Arbitrary waveform generator, Spectrum analyzer, Logic analyzer and Digital pattern generator . The hardware supports any accompanying software runs on Windows, Linux, and Mac and also provides a Server Mode that supports remote connections over an IP network. “A Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and a Cypress EZ-USB FX3 controller allow the board to interface with a PC while maintaining fast data rates. Samples are buffered using 512 Megabytes of DDR3 SDRAM.

  • Bloom Chair is an open source furniture that lets you design your own piece

    Call it modular, call it DIY, call it I-have-control-over-my-interiors; the purpose of the Bloom Chair is to let you customize your chair, just the way you like it to be. It’s a collaborative effort between you and the manufacturer, where you get to download the modular design, cut it yourself and finally assemble it. While you make your piece, you have the liberty of modifying the pattern and making the end-shape define your vision. Haffun!

CMS: Acquia, Drupal and Top CMS Platforms

  • Digital experience firm Acquia sees India as a global delivery centre

    Acquia, a US-based open source digital experience company, has announced the opening of an office in Pune, expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Taking this next step in its global growth strategy, Acquia looks to bolster its partner network and expand its global customer footprint.

  • EPAM Named An Acquia Global Select Partner, Joining Elite Group Of Partners

    EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has achieved Global Select status in Acquia's Partner Program. Acquia, an open source digital experience company, provides software and services built around Drupal. As one of only a few elite Global Select partners, EPAM leverages its Acquia and Drupal expertise to help its clients design, build and deliver engaging and intelligent customer experiences.

  • The Top 13 Free and Open Source Content Management Platforms

    This is the most complete and up-to-date directory of free and open source content management platforms available on the web.

  • 4 great Java-based CMS options

    OpenCms has been around since 1999, and it's been an open source Java CMS platform since 2001. Not only is it one of the oldest Java-based CMS platforms, it's one of the oldest CMS tools, predating the popular PHP-based WordPress, which debuted in 2003. From a developer's perspective, OpenCms is simple to set up and maintain. It runs as a Java servlet, which makes installation easy. It works with most major databases; whether you prefer MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, MariaDB or another popular database, you can likely run OpenCms without much hassle. OpenCms probably won't win awards as the most elegant or attractive Java-based CMS. The interface was overhauled in 2019, but OpenCms doesn't exactly feel modern. It works, but it's a little clunky. However, OpenCms does enjoy the distinction as a truly cost-free open source Java CMS. There is no freemium pricing model for the product, and there are no licensing fees.

Android Leftovers

Linux 5.2-rc7

It's Sunday afternoon _somewhere_ in the world right now. In particular, in the middle of nowhere on a boat. I didn't expect to have any internet this week, and honestly, I haven't had much, and not fast. But enough to keep up with critical pull requests, and enough to push out an rc. But credit for the internet goes to Disk Hohndel and vmware, because I'm mooching off his phone hotspot WiFi to do this. Anyway, It's been _fairly_ calm. Would I have hoped for even calmer with my crappy internet? Sure. But hey, it's a lot smaller than rc6 was and I'm not really complaining. Read more Also: Linux 5.2-rc7 Is Quiet & Released On A Boat Somewhere

