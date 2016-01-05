today's howtos

Material Shell Is A New Tiling Shell For Gnome (Beta)

Material Shell is a new tiling shell replacement for Gnome Shell that's currently in beta. It's tagline mentions that this extension proposes "a performant and simple opinionated mouse/keyboard workflow to increase daily productivity and comfort", while also following the Material Design guidelines. The extension adds a new panel on the left-hand side of the screen, which has (from top to bottom) an Activities Overview button, application categories buttons (Internet, Development, Social, etc.), and a tray at the bottom. What's more, Material Shell replaces the top bar with its own bar that lists each running application for a particular category, a + button that allows opening another application from that category, and a button to switch between tiling layouts (only 2 are available for now) for the applications in that particular category. Also, window titlebars for applications that don't use client side decorations are removed, being replaced with the application name in the top panel added by Material Shell. A close button is also there, for easily quitting applications, though you can also use Super + Q to quit an app. Also: Initial Fun with the Open Desktop Ratings Service: Swearing!

Zorin OS vs Ubuntu: Can the Student Defeat the Master?

The Linux landscape is dominated by a small handful of venerable distributions, most of which have been around for what seems like ages, each with its own dedicated following of users willing to draw blood in its defense. But if you zoom in, you’ll be able to notice that for each major Linux distribution, there are hundreds of smaller derivates. While most derivatives of major Linux distributions are utterly irrelevant, some manage to rise to prominence and sometimes even join the ranks of such prominent distributions like Debian, Fedora, Arch Linux, or Slackware. When Ubuntu was first released, it was dismissed by many as yet another Debian clone. However, the distribution proved its critics wrong, and it now has a seat in the Linux hall of fame. Now, a relatively unknown Ubuntu derivative is attempting to follow in Ubuntu’s footsteps, and the entire Linux community is starting to pay attention, which is why we think it’s the right time to compare the two distributions to see if the student can defeat the master. Also: How to Install Zorin OS on VirtualBox