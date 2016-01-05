Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 4th of July 2019 05:42:14 AM Filed under
Stable kernels 5.1.16, 4.19.57, and 4.14.132

  • Linux 5.1.16
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.1.16 kernel. All users of the 5.1 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.1.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.1.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
  • Linux 4.19.57
  • Linux 4.14.132

15-inch HD touch-panel runs on hexa-core Arm SoC

Winmate’s IP65-protected “R15RK3S-PTC3” is a 15-inch HD touch-panel with capacitive touch that runs Android 7.1 on a hexa-core Cortex-A72 and -A53 Arm SoC and offers a GbE port with PoE. Winmate has posted a product page for a “new” 15-inch, HD touch-panel system for industrial and enterprise use. The R15RK3S-PTC product name and the specs listed for the SoC suggest strongly that the system runs on the popular Rockchip RK3399. The SoC has dual Cortex-A72 cores at up to 2.0GHz and four -A53 cores at up to 1.5GHz. Android 7.1 is listed as the “default” OS. Read more

3D gesture HAT uses Microchip E-field technology

Seeed has released a $12.90 “3D Gesture & Tracking Shield” for the Raspberry Pi that uses Microchip’s electrical near-field sensing technology for touchpad input and 3D gesture tracking at up to 10 cm. Seeed has launched a 3D gesture and tracking add-on board for the Raspberry Pi based on Microchip’s MGC3130 controller and GestIC Colibri Suite firmware. The technology uses electrical near-field sensing to determine near-field location and movement. Applications include home automation, game and A/V control, and alternative laptop input. Read more

