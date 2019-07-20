First Release Candidate of Linux 5.3
It's been two weeks, and the merge window is over, and Linux 5.3-rc1
is tagged and pushed out.
This is a pretty big release, judging by the commit count. Not the
biggest ever (that honor still goes to 4.9-rc1, which was
exceptionally big), and we've had a couple of comparable ones (4.12,
4.15 and 4.19 were also big merge windows), but it's definitely up
there.
The merge window also started out pretty painfully, with me hitting a
couple of bugs in the first couple of days. That's never a good sign,
since I don't tend to do anything particularly odd, and if I hit bugs
it means code wasn't tested well enough. In one case it was due to me
using a simplified configuration that hadn't been tested, and caused
an odd issue to show up - it happens. But in the other case, it really
was code that was too recent and too rough and hadn't baked enough.
The first got fixed, the second just got reverted.
Anyway, despite the rocky start, and the big size, things mostly
smoothed out towards the end of the merge window. And there's a lot to
like in 5.3. Too much to do the shortlog with individual commits, of
course, so appended is the usual "mergelog" of people I merged from
and a one-liner very high-level "what got merged". For more detail,
you should go check the git tree.
As always: the people credited below are just the people I pull from,
there's about 1600 individual developers (for 12500+ non-merge
commits) in this merge window.
Go test,
Linus
Just as expected, Linus Torvalds this afternoon issued the first release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 5.3 kernel.
It's just not us that have been quite eager for Linux 5.3 and its changes. Torvalds acknowledged in the 5.3-rc1 announcement that this kernel is indeed a big one: "This is a pretty big release, judging by the commit count. Not the biggest ever (that honor still goes to 4.9-rc1, which was exceptionally big), and we've had a couple of comparable ones (4.12, 4.15 and 4.19 were also big merge windows), but it's definitely up there."
The Linux 5.3 kernel merge window is expected to close today so here is our usual recap of all the changes that made it into the mainline tree over the past two weeks. There is a lot of changes to be excited about from Radeon RX 5700 Navi support to various CPU improvements and ongoing performance work to supporting newer Apple MacBook laptops and Intel Speed Select Technology enablement.
today's howtos and programming bits
A good practice when writing complicated software is to put in lots of debugging code. This might be extra logging, or special modes that tweak the behavior to be more understandable, or switches to turn off some aspect of your test suite so you can focus on the part you care about at the moment.
But how do you control that debugging code? Where are the on/off switches? You don’t want to clutter your real UI with controls. A convenient option is environment variables: you can access them simply in the code, your shell has ways to turn them on and off at a variety of scopes, and they are invisible to your users.
Though if they are invisible to your users, they are also invisible to you! How do you remember what exotic options you’ve coded into your program, and how do you easily see what is set, and change what is set?
A new release 0.3.2 of the RPushbullet package is now on CRAN. RPushbullet is interfacing the neat Pushbullet service for inter-device messaging, communication, and more. It lets you easily send alerts like the one to the left to your browser, phone, tablet, … – or all at once.
This is the first new release in almost 2 1/2 years, and it once again benefits greatly from contributed pull requests by Colin (twice !) and Chan-Yub – see below for details.
My most loathed feature of Go was the mandatory use of GOPATH: I do not want to put my own code next to its dependencies. I was not alone and people devised tools or crafted their own Makefile to avoid organizing their code around GOPATH.
Python is a great language to write a standalone script. Getting to the result can be a matter of a dozen to a few hundred lines of code and, moments later, you can forget about it and focus on your next task.
Six months later, a co-worker asks you why the script fails and you don’t have a clue: no documentation, hard-coded parameters, nothing logged during the execution and no sensible tests to figure out what may go wrong.
Turning a “quick-and-dirty” Python script into a sustainable version, which will be easy to use, understand and support by your co-workers and your future self, only takes some moderate effort.
The Status of Fractional Scaling (HiDPI) Between Windows & Linux
There’s a special type of displays commonly called “HiDPI“, which means that the number of pixels in the screen is doubled (vertically and horizontally), making everything drawn on the screen look sharper and better. One of the most common examples of HiDPI are Apple’s Retina displays, which do come with their desktops and laptops.
However, one issue with HiDPI is that the default screen resolutions are too small to be displayed on them, so we need what’s called as “scaling”; Which is simply also doubling the drawn pixels from the OS side so that they can match that of the display. Otherwise, displaying a 400×400 program window on a 3840×2160 display will give a very horrible user experience, so the OS will need to scale that window (and everything) by a factor of 2x, to make it 800×800, which would make it better.
Fractional scaling is the process of doing the previous work, but by using fractional scaling numbers (E.g 1.25, 1.4, 1.75.. etc), so that they can be customized better according to the user’s setup and needs.
Now where’s the issue, you may ask? Windows operating system has been supporting such kind of displays natively for a very long time, but Linux distributions do lack a lot of things in this field. There are many drawbacks, issues and other things to consider. This article will take you in a tour about that.
Also: Vulkan 1.1.116 Published With Subgroup Size Control Extension
