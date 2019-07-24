Devices: Anavi Technology, Open Hardware Rubber Ducky, Edge Computing, E-ink Home Display ANAVI open source wireless gas detection system Anavi Technology has created a new open source wireless development board created specifically to aid developers build quality and gas detection systems. The ANAVI Gas Detector is powered by an ESP8266 and can monitor air quality and detect dangerous gases. Launched by Crowd Supply the open source development board is now available for $25 with free shipping throughout the United States and worldwide shipping available for just $12.

An Open Hardware Rubber Ducky The general idea is that the PocketAdmin appears to the host computer as either a USB Human Interface Device (keyboard, mouse, etc) or a USB Mass Storage Device. In either event, the user has the ability to craft custom payloads which can exploit the operating system’s inherent trust in locally connected devices. The most common example is mimicking a USB keyboard that starts “typing” once connected to the computer. You can even configure what vendor and product IDs the PocketAdmin advertises, allowing you to more accurately spoof various devices. [Radik] has included some other interesting features, such as the ability to launch different payloads depending on the detected operating system. That way it won’t waste time trying to bang out Windows commands when it’s connected to a Linux box.

How to explain edge computing in plain English Edge computing is already in use all around us – from the wearable on your wrist to the computers parsing intersection traffic flow. Other examples include smart utility grid analysis, safety monitoring of oil rigs, streaming video optimization, and drone-enabled crop management.

Jelle Van der Waa: E-ink home display When I started playing around with drawing images on the e-ink screen with the official Waveshare Python driver, I noticed a blank and an image update took around 50 seconds with 100% cpu. This is too slow for a status display so I started profiling with a simple test program. The Python profiler concluded that writebytes was called for the most of the time, which is a function of the python SPIDev module. It does a write call to the SPI device for every pixel individually which was the first issue to tackle. A newer version of this driver included the 'writebytes2' function which can write a Python iterable at once, this led to a significant improvement in this commit. Waveshare also sells e-ink panels with a third color which lead to unrequited looping since my panel is black and white. The example code first clears the panel, then generates a buffer and writes it to the device simply generating the buffer up front saved a small amount of "panel updating" time. The code to generate the buffer was also optimized.