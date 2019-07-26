today's howtos
-
Linux Commands – Working with Directories
-
How to Install Ruby on Debian Linux using RVM
-
Core components of a Kubernetes Cluster
-
Top 8 Things to do after Installing Debian 10 (Buster)
-
Linux Commands for Beginners 12 - Managing systemd Units
-
Linux Commands for Beginners 13 - Viewing Logs
-
Linux Commands for Beginners 14 - Managing Users
-
How to Know The Groups of a Linux User
-
Linux Mint Monthly News – July 2019
I’ll be very quick with the news this month as we’re getting very close to the stable release. First of all, I’d like to thank all the people who helped us test the BETA. Many bugs were identified and fixed in the last two weeks and that is thanks to you! I’d like to thank our donors and sponsors as well, and all the people who support our project financially. We entered QA testing again yesterday and we should be able to announce the stable release of Linux Mint 19.2 by the end of the week. We’ll also open up and announce an upgrade path for users of Linux Mint 19 and 19.1 before the week-end. Next week we’ll shift focus towards LMDE 3 and update it with Cinnamon 4.2 and all the new features from Linux Mint 19.2. I hope you have a great Summer (or Winter if you live in the Southern Hemisphere) and you’re as excited as we are with the upcoming new release!
Games: Pushy and Pully in Blockland, Collabora, Colony Survival, Flippin Kaktus, Super Indie Karts, Sky Racket, Misadventures of Laura Silver, Donensbourgh
How to Find Broken Symlinks in Linux
This quick tip teaches you various ways to find all the broken symlinks in Linux command line. You’ll also learn to manage those broken soft links.
