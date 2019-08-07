OSS: NSA, MIT and Mozilla Firefox
NSA's reverse-engineering malware tool, Ghidra, to get new features to save time, boost accuracy
Just five months ago at the RSA conference, the NSA released Ghidra, a piece of open source software for reverse-engineering malware. It was an unusual move for the spy agency, and it’s sticking to its plan for regular updates — including some based on requests from the public.
In the coming months, Ghidra will get support for Android binaries, according to Brian Knighton, a senior researcher for the NSA, and Chris Delikat, a cyber team lead in its Research Directorate, who previewed details of the upcoming release with CyberScoop. Knighton and Delikat are discussing their plans at a session of the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas Thursday.
The MIT Press releases a comprehensive report on open-source publishing software
The report authors, led by John Maxwell, associate professor and director of the Publishing Program at Simon Fraser University, catalog 52 open source online publishing platforms. These are defined as production and hosting systems for scholarly books and journals that meet the survey criteria, described in the report as those “available, documented open-source software relevant to scholarly publishing” and as well as others in active development. This research provides the foundation for a thorough analysis of the open publishing ecosystem and the availability, affordances, and current limitations of these platforms and tools.
Mapping the Open-Source Publishing Landscape
The “Mind the Gap” report, published Wednesday, describes the wide range of open-source publishing tools available for academic books and journals.
Open-source online publishing platforms have proliferated in the last decade, but many of these initiatives are small and face sustainability challenges. The authors conclude that development of these initiatives often is siloed and incentives for collaboration are lacking.
The MIT Press releases a major report on all available open-source publishing software
Mellon-funded report Mind the Gap catalogs and analyzes all available open-source software for publishing and warns that open publishing must grapple with the dual challenges of siloed development and organization of the community-owned ecosystem
Here are 4 Nice Firefox +68 Themes That You Can Try Out
Starting with Firefox 57, the famous web browser got a totally new extensions engine beside a lot of changes. Many of these changes rendered some famous theme addons void, as they no longer work with the new engine. However, it’s still possible to customize Firefox’s user interface to make it look great again.
This is done using a special CSS file called userChrome.css, which is capable of styling the Firefox’s user interface according to whatever CSS rules you place inside that file. If this is the first time you hear about this, then you may would like to check our previous post for more details about this.
In today’s article, we’ll show you 4 ready, already-built Firefox themes that work with Firefox +68 browser. All of these themes depend on the previous userChrome.css file, so you just have to visit the homepages of these themes and read the installation instructions in order to have them on your Firefox.
We tested every one of these themes, and they work on Firefox 68.
Security: HTTP Desync Attacks, Valve, Gadgets, CNCF Audit
Contact Private Internet Access (PIA) Managers to Help Save Linux Journal From Shutdown
TUX MACHINES turned 15 almost exactly two months ago. The site has operational costs, as one can expect, mostly the hardware and bandwidth. We've thankfully had these resources very kindly donated to us last year, basically saving us the massive burden of bills somewhere around $10,000. Running a site with a lot of traffic isn't cheap and it isn't getting cheaper, either. As an overhead or addition to server maintenance (uptime requires habitual work on repairing databases, managing backups, patching of software and agonising system upgrades once in a few years) it takes a lot of time to compose new material and moderate to keep spam out.A lot of the mainstream media is bashing Linux Journal right now. It makes it seem like its demise is a problem with GNU/Linux itself. These are villainous lies from self-serving foes of Linux, sometimes people who are aligned with Microsoft or salaried by Microsoft (we don't want to link to their provocative clickbait). But anyway, the bottom line is that keeping Linux Journal online may be costly and people should prepare for the possibility of Linux Journal becoming unavailable (offline) some time soon. I try very hard to prevent this (today and yesterday). "There is a real (and ever-growing) danger that a massive trove of GNU/Linux and Free software history will vanish unless urgent action is taken right now," I said. There are ways to avoid this (writers of that site need to unite in a union-like sense). I also secure my own sites from such a fate, having reached almost 13 years in Techrights. This week the site is experiencing all-time traffic records. I've decided to contact Rick Falkvinge (Dick Greger Augustsson), founder of the Swedish Pirate Party and head of privacy at Private Internet Access, which owns Linux Journal. Bear in mind he used to work for Microsoft. We're still friendly online (we've exchanged some messages over the years) and he probably has sufficient clout at Private Internet Access to sway their decisions. In case they plan to shut down the site, we must act fast. Please contact him; as per his Web site, his E-mail address is
x1bpsas66na001@sneakemail.com and any message he receives he can relay to other high-level people at the company. I don't personally know anyone else at that company, so that's the only contact I'm able to provide. █
