The best programs and tools for students
Besides the fact that it's free, the main strength of LibreOffice is that it can open pretty much every document format ever made. It uses the OpenDocument format by default, but it can also open files created by Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Apple's office suite (Keynote, Pages, Numbers), Microsoft Write, and many other formats. It can also save docx and xlx files, which is the main advantage it has over OpenOffice. LibreOffice does struggle sometimes with Word or PowerPoint files with lots of custom formatting, but overall, it does a great job of managing every type of document you throw at it.
LibreOffice is available for free, but if you find it useful, you should consider throwing the project a few bucks so it can keep getting better.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Huawei launches smart TV running on HarmonyOS
It was also the first time that the Chinese tech firm unveils the operation interface of HarmonyOS to the public. Zhao Ming, president of Huawei Honor brand, said the 55-inch bezel-less smart screen is powered by the Honghu 818 smart chip with a pop-up selfie camera. "The use of quad-core CPU and GPU in the screen leads the industry in multi-tasking abilities as algorithms determine the quality of image display," Zhao said. Apart from the Honor smart screen, the HarmonyOS will also be used in more smart devices such as PCs, smartphones, smart watches and in-vehicle systems.
GNOME: GNOME Shell & Mutter, Gnome MPV (Celluloid), Savestates Manager
GNU Radio 3.8.0.0
Tonight, we release GNU Radio 3.8.0.0. It’s the first minor release version since more than six years, not without pride this community stands to face the brightest future SDR on general purpose hardware ever had. Since we’ve not been documenting changes in the shape of a Changelog for the whole of the development that happened since GNU Radio 3.7.0, I’m afraid that these release notes will be more of a GLTL;DR (git log too long; didn’t read) than a detailed account of what has changed. What has not changed is the fact that GNU Radio is centered around a very simple truth: Let the developers hack on DSP. Software interfaces are for humans, not the other way around. And so, compared to the later 3.7 releases, nothing has fundamentally modified the way one develops signal processing systems with GNU Radio: You write blocks, and you combine blocks to be part of a larger signal processing flow graph. With that as a success story, we of course have faced quite a bit of change in the systems we use to develop and in the people that develop GNU Radio. This has lead to several changes that weren’t compatible with 3.7. Also: GNU Radio Sees Its First Release In More Than Six Years
The Best Accessories to Get for Your Raspberry Pi 4
If you’ve been interested in the Raspberry Pi but haven’t gotten around to getting one, there has never been a better time. With the release of the Raspberry Pi 4, you get a much more powerful piece of hardware than ever. The new model packs more powerful hardware and can even drive 4K displays at 60Hz. Of course, unless this isn’t your first Raspberry Pi, you’ll probably need some accessories, too. Like any computer, you’ll want a keyboard and mouse as well as a power supply. Beyond that, there is a lot you can do with the tiny computer, so we’ve put together a list of a few great accessories.
Recent comments
2 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago