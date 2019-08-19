Android Leftovers
LineageOS 16 Pie arrives on the Zenfone 6, Razer Phone, and other devices
HarmonyOS: What's with Huawei's Android-replacement operating system?
Huawei P Smart Pro accidentally listed on Android Enterprise Directory before official launch
Mobile Game Protection brings Denuvo DRM to mobile games on Android
7 Best Emoji Apps For Android And iOS For Chatting In 2019
These Are The Best Yard Work Apps And Sites For Android Users
Best free music apps: free music on Android and iPhone
Samsung DeX brings Android apps to your Mac and PC
Google stops sharing Android user data with wireless carriers over privacy concerns
Singular releases tool for stopping ad fraud on Android
Grammarly Keyboard Gets Synonym Suggestions With Update on Android and iOS
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Android offers 4K and HDR, more for $250 (Reg. $450)
Mi A3 Unboxing And First Look - Meet Xiaomi's New Android One Phone In India
Android Q with MIUI: System-wide dark mode, Finally! [VIDEO]
Android will soon support the Xbox Elite Controller, at least over USB
Librem 5 August Update
We are preparing everything for the Librem 5 to be delivered soon, and its software will focus on the most critical applications a phone needs: calls, messages and web browsing. There are supporting projects that will be delivered too, like GNOME Settings, the shell, GNOME Initial Setup, and GNOME Contacts. So without further ado, let’s take a tour through the software we will deliver–as well as some other applications that have seen some major changes.
low-memory-monitor: new project announcement
I'll soon be flying to Greece for GUADEC but wanted to mention one of the things I worked on the past couple of weeks: the low-memory-monitor project is off the ground, though not production-ready. low-memory-monitor, as its name implies, monitors the amount of free physical memory on the system and will shoot off signals to interested user-space applications, usually session managers, or sandboxing helpers, when that memory runs low, making it possible for applications to shrink their memory footprints before it's too late either to recover a usable system, or avoid taking a performance hit. It's similar to Android's lowmemorykiller daemon, Facebook's oomd, Endless' psi-monitor, amongst others Also: New Low-Memory-Monitor Project Can Help With Linux's RAM/Responsiveness Problem
IBM: Kubernetes/OpenShift, OpenPOWER, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Developers
