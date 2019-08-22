Android Leftovers
Save space and data with Google Go, now for regular Android devices
Android Q security bulletin goes live, details some of September 2019's patches
JioFiber Vs Airtel’s Android Set Top Box: Broadband Race Heats Up In India
Google Open-Sources Real-Time Hand Tracking for Android and iOS
When Is Your Smartphone Getting Android 10?
Android 10 Confirmed to Arrive on All Nokia Smartphones
Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990
Google Stops Sharing Android Phone Data With Wireless Carriers Over Privacy Related Fears
Does Xiaomi Really Want to Sell Its Android One Phones?
Motorola One Action with "Action Cam", Android One launches in Indi
Mi A3 sale today in India: 10 things you must know before buying Xiaomi's new Android One phone
Google Photos just got an awesome feature that makes it a must-have Android and iPhone app
Google Android, now with less sugar: Friday Wake-Up Call
5 things you need to know in SA business today and why the latest version of Android isn't named after a dessert
9to5Google Daily 290: Android is now completely dessert free
Redmi Y2 Android Pie Update Rollout Halted, to Resume With Optimisations
DRM is Coming to Android, Courtesy of Denuvo
Owners Can Now Reply To Reviews On Google Maps Android
Issue 65 Of Android Advisor Out Today
Android 10: Google Confirms 193 Security Vulnerabilities Need Fixing
today's howtos
Wine 4.0.2 Released
28 facts about Linux for its 28th birthday
Nearly three decades ago, Linus Torvalds sent the email announcing Linux, a free operating system that was "just a hobby" and not "big and professional like GNU." It's fair to say that Linux has had an enormous influence on technology and the world in general in the 28 years since Torvalds announced it. Most people already know the "origin story" of Linux, though. Here's 28 things about Linux (the kernel and larger ecosystem) you may not already know. 1 - Linux isn't very useful alone, so folks took to creating Linux distributions to bundle user software with it, make it usable and easier to install. The first Linux distribution was Softlanding Linux System (SLS), first released in 1992 and using the .96p4 Linux kernel. You could buy it on 5.25" or 3.5" floppies, or CD-ROM if you were high-tech. If you wanted a GUI, you needed at least 8MB of RAM. 2 - SLS didn't last, but it influenced Slackware Linux, which was first released in 1993 and is still under development today. Slackware is the oldest surviving Linux distribution and celebrated its 26th birthday on July 17th this year. 3 - Linux has the largest install base of any general purpose operating system. It powers everything from all 500 of the Top 500 Supercomputers to Android phones, Chomebooks, and all manner of embedded devices and things like the Kindle eBook readers and smart televisions. (Also the laptop used to write this post.)
Quick Guide to The Awesome GNOME Disk Utility
GNOME Disk Utility is an awesome tool to maintain hard disk drives that shipped with Ubuntu. It's called simply "Disks" on start menu on 19.04, anyway. It's able to format hard disks and USB sticks, create and remove partitions, rename partitions, and check disk health. Not only that, it also features writing ISO into disk and vice versa, create ISO image of a disk. This tutorial explains in brief how to use it for 8 purposes. Let's go!
