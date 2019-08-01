Language Selection

Sunday 8th of September 2019
HowTos
Games: GTA Trilogy (GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas), EVERSPACE 2 and Lutris

How to design a status icon library in 2019

So the year is 2019 and people still use system trays on their desktops. I’m not going to get into if that is good or bad but lets discuss an implementation to sanely use them and what existing ones get wrong. I hope this is somewhat informative to developers using or implementing status icons. Read more

KDE Decides the Three New Challenges: Wayland, Consistency, and Apps

Despite its many merits, the X server has become very long in the tooth, and Wayland is poised to become a more modern and dependable alternative. However, KDE's software is still quite far off from being completely implemented on the newer protocol. "As technology and the needs of modern computer users advance, X server has been proven less and less capable to keep up", says Fanis Bampaloukas, author of the first proposal. "I propose to make our goal to migrate the core of the Plasma desktop, and make X server an optional compile and runtime dependency". To achieve this goal, Fanis says KDE will have to fix major breakages and implement missing features. Read more Also: KDE Will Prioritize Wayland, Consistency & Apps Over The Next Two Years

Android Leftovers

