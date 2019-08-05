Openwashing Leftovers
-
Nexedi selects Hydro66 for Open Compute Project colocation services for new IaaS cloud infrastructure platform
-
WSO2 Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Identity API Platforms Leadership Compass
-
Candidates name check Inslee at climate town hall, praise his 'open source' ideas [Ed: This is how meaningless the term "open source" has become
-
Open Source Wood Challenge: Large Wall Panel Connections
-
Spiral Scout Marks 10-Year Open-Source Anniversary with New Product, Cycle ORM
-
Google open sources differential privacy dev library
-
A Comprehensive Intro to Darktable: A Free Lightroom Alternative
Anthony Morganti of IAmMrPhotographer.com recently teamed up with photographer and fellow YouTuber Rico Richardson to produce a comprehensive introduction to the popular (and free) Lightroom alternative Darktable. If you’ve been wanting to try this open source RAW editor but don’t know where to start, this video is for you. Richardson is an expert in Darktable who’s created many a tutorial for the RAW processing software over on his own channel. This 10 minute tutorial is a bit more broad than all that: a beginner’s guide that starts by showing you how to download the software off the Darktable website, moves into a detailed walkthrough of the user interface and available tools, and finishes off with a quick demonstration of Darktable’s powerful masking features in action. If you already have Darktable downloaded, skip to the 3:58 mark to jump right into the UI; and if you already understand the import settings in the Lighttable tab, you can skip straight to the tools overview and editing demonstration around 7:20.
