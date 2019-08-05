Flowcharts are incredibly useful diagrams to explain process flows. Remember the phishing flow chart that Martin created in 2011? Or the flowchart about flowcharts? If you took a computer science class in school or college, you may know how to make one. Even if you don't, it's not difficult to learn how to create flowcharts. But how do you make them using a computer? Microsoft Office or Libre Office can be used to create flowcharts. But an application like Draw.io that specializes in drawing diagrams can be a better option. I tested the offline version of draw.io, (and only tested it with flowcharts).

Programming: WebAssembly, POCL, 'Agile' and Beowulf WebAssembly Source Code Can Now Be Debugged Outside the Browser With GDB and LLDB Mozilla recently demonstrated debugging of WebAssembly binaries outside the browser, with standard debuggers like GDB and LLDB. Debugging WebAssembly code in the same execution environment used in production allows developers to catch and diagnose bugs that may not arise in a native build of the same code. WebAssembly, in connection with WASI made strides to be used outside of the browser, and realize the Write Once, Run Anywhere promise.

POCL 1.4 RC1 Brings Better SPIR/SPIR-V Support On The CPU POCL, the "Portable Open Computing Language" project known for implementing OpenCL support on top of the CPU, is closing in on its version 1.4 release. POCL 1.4-RC1 was released on Friday as the new test release for this OpenCL implementation that works not only on CPUs via LLVM but can also target the likes of AMD HSA and NVIDIA CUDA.

Why agile projects fail: 3 ways to break the cycle Agile is everywhere: More than 97 percent of companies that develop software have some form of agile framework in their delivery cycle, according to the CollabNet VersionOne State of Agile report. Most agile implementations, however, are not successful. Eighty-three percent of organizations have less than high levels of agile competency, which indicates that there’s a lot of room for improvement if businesses want to unlock agile’s promised value.

Migrating from Buster to Beowulf - feedback needed [...] So . . . please roll up your sleeves, give it a try and let us know if you were able to migrate successfully from Buster to Beowulf. What issues did you have? How did you work around them? Are there any blockers?