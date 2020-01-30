today's howtos
-
How To Install VNC Server on CentOS 8
-
Install The Latest Photoflare Image Editor in Ubuntu 18.04, 19.10
-
What is Source Command in Linux and How Does it Work?
-
XFCE: Resolve Print Screen does not work
-
How to Control Clementine Music Player From Your Phone
-
How to Install WonderCMS on CentOS 7
-
How to Monitor Log Files with Graylog v3.1 on Debian 10
-
How to Take Screenshots in Debian with a Time Delay
-
How to install Solus 4.1
-
Sad news about Scott Rifenbark
I'm sorry to have to pass on the sad news that Scott Rifenbark, our tech writer for the project passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. I remember interviewing Scott over 10 years ago when forming a team at Intel to work on what became the Yocto Project, he was with it from the start. He warned me he wasn't an entirely traditional tech writer but I warned we weren't aiming to be a traditional project either. It was a great match. He stayed with the project ever since in one way or another, he enjoyed working on the project and we enjoyed working with him.
Android Leftovers
Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux Performance On A $199 AMD Ryzen Laptop
When carrying out our Windows vs. Linux benchmarks we normally are doing so on interesting high-end hardware but for today's benchmarking is a look at how a $199 USD laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor compares between Windows 10 as it's shipped on the laptop against the forthcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux distribution. The $199 AMD laptop being used for testing is the Motile M141, a 14-inch laptop with Ryzen 3 3200U and Vega 3 graphics, 4GB of RAM, 120GB solid-state drive, and 1080p display. This 14-inch Ryzen 3 laptop is currently selling for just $199 USD at Walmart. While never hearing of Motile previously, I decided to go ahead and buy this laptop for some Linux testing... Motile is a private-label brand from Walmart.
Solus Shines With Plasma Desktop Options
Solus is one of the leading alternative distros to other more mainstream Linux OSes. The 4.1 upgrade, especially the Plasma edition, clearly set the standard that other Linux distributions should follow. If you are a gamer, take note of this: Solus 4.1 just made gaming simpler. Solus 4.1 ships with increased file limits to enable ESync support. This release also raises the file limits in the PAM (Pluggable Authentication Modules) package to Lutris' suggested value. This lets you spend less time configuring your system and more time playing games.
