today's howtos
-
How to View or Make a Hidden File in Linux
-
Configure and run a QEMU-based VM outside of libvirt with virt-manager
-
How to Install OwnCloud in Debian 10
-
How to install League of Legends on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to Install Atom for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
-
How to Install Brackets for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
-
How to Install MAAS for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
-
How to Install Timeshift for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
-
How to Use PASSWD Command in Linux Ubuntu 18.04/19.10?
-
5 Ways to Free Up Disk Space on Debian 10
-
How to use Sudo Su Command in Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS?
-
How to install LibrePCB App for Linux Mint 19.3 Tricia?
-
Create Users with useradd Command on Linux
-
How to use Touch Command in Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS?
-
gnu linux bash – how to disable wifi wlan card nic
-
Usage of Uptime Command in Linux Ubuntu 18.04 LTS/19.10!
-
7 Best Linux Mailing List Managers
An electronic mailing list offers the ability to efficiently distribute information to many internet users. It is similar in some ways to a traditional mailing list. Electronic mailing lists are normally automated using dedicated mailing software and a reflector address. Mailing lists are often used as a two-way method of discussion between interested parties, or a one-way dissemination of information where only selected individuals can make posts. Mailing lists provide a popular method of information exchange for both Linux developers and users. For example, the Linux kernel mailing list gets a high volume of traffic, acting as a focal point for sharing patches, discussing implementation details, reporting bugs, and new features. Many prominent companies participate in these discussions including Intel, IBM, Oracle, and VMware.
Useful Websites for Downloading DEB or RPM Linux Apps
I’ve read a couple of blogs write about how installing software on Linux can be sometimes painstaking and that surprises me. Because if there’s anything I am sure about it is the fact that Linux has always had a convenient way for managing software via the repository and users could either use the package manager or the command line. Nowadays the software center is a lot more modern. I can’t deny though, there are times when you want an application and it is not in the software center or in the default repository and you’ll have to manually add a third-party repository. If you would rather download new software like you would install a .exe file on Windows then the Linux equivalent formats are DEB and RPM and here are the top websites from which you can get apps in those formats listed in alphabetic order.
