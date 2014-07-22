Games: The Last Cube, NVIDIA Vulkan Beta and Call of Duty: Warzone
The Last Cube from Improx Games is an upcoming 3D puzzle game and while the original trail piqued my interest, seeing actual gameplay has solidified my need to play it. If you missed it, I spoke to Improx Games a few months ago who confirmed Linux support.
The Khronos Group has today announced that the cross-platform Vulkan graphics API now has official Vulkan support with their new provisional extensions.
Vulkan already had Ray Tracing support before with NVIDIA, as they had their own extensions which you could see working on titles like Quake II RTX (we showed it off here). Now though, after discussions and planning NVIDIA helped get it into Vulkan officially for all vendors to use in future.
"There has been strong developer demand for a truly cross-platform ray tracing acceleration API and now Vulkan Ray Tracing is here to meet that industry need," said Daniel Koch, senior graphics system software engineer at NVIDIA and Vulkan Ray Tracing task sub group chair at Khronos. "The overall architecture of Vulkan Ray Tracing will be familiar to users of existing proprietary ray tracing APIs, which enables straightforward porting of existing ray traced content, but this framework also introduces new functionality and implementation flexibility."
CoD: Warzone has proven to be an instant hit for Activision and Infinity Ward, which could suggest that the companies would be open to making it available to an even wider audience. With that in mind, might they make the Windows PC version of this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode available on Linux and Apple Mac? Stick with us as we answer the question: Can you play Call of Duty: Warzone on Mac and Linux?
As above, although it’d be great to see Linux users get in on the battle royale fun, there are currently no publically announced plans for a Call of Duty: Warzone Linux version. Chances of an eventual Warzone Linux port seem to be more slim judging on the series’ previous form, however, as the CoD franchise has traditionally bypassed the PC operating system.
Red Hat: SysAdmins, RBAC, FAF, OpenShift and "Z" (IBM)
So you need to convince a company that you know your field? I am uniquely qualified to help you out here, as this is something I have some hands-on experience with. As you may have read in my article, A sysadmin's tale, my first real industry experience came from Uncle Sam. I was always technically inclined but had never worked with technology professionally. I didn't get a college degree, and I hadn't yet attended a technical school. DD214 in hand, I found myself in a bit of a pickle. How do I show potential employers that I know technology?
At the very least, I need them to understand that I can learn and apply myself. I was unemployed for eleven months and had a lot of time to figure this out. I'll walk you through my experience in hopes that you can better express yourself while chasing that new technical position.
Red Hat is pleased to introduce user access, a Role Based Access Control (RBAC) capability that can be used to control user access to Red Hat Insights and cloud management services for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), on cloud.redhat.com. In this post we'll look at how RBAC applies to our services, what it can do for your organization, and what you need to know to make use of user access.
As you may already know, RBAC is a method for restricting account users access only to the services and information they need.
A new version of FAF has just been released. From the user’s point of view, you will probably find the following changes the most noticable...
I am sure many of you are as excited as we about cloud native development, and one of the hot topics in the space is Serverless. With that in mind let’s talk about our most recent release of OpenShift Serverless that includes a number of features and functionalities that definitely improve the developer experience in Kubernetes and really enable many interesting application patterns and workloads.
For the uninitiated, OpenShift Serverless is based on the open source project Knative and helps developers deploy and run almost any containerized workload as a serverless workload. Applications can scale up or down (to zero) or react to and consume events without lock-in concerns. The Serverless user experience can be integrated with other OpenShift services, such as OpenShift Pipelines, Monitoring and Metering.
The entire IBM Z platform is rapidly evolving, with major advances coming across Linux on Z, LinuxONE, and z/OS. Hybrid multicloud demands consistency and agility from all of these platforms. Validation of dozens of open source projects for Linux on Z and LinuxONE has been a boon for developers and DevOps practitioners alike.
That’s why I’m pleased to announce the availability of the Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z, which includes the z/OS Core Collection and is now available on Ansible Galaxy and Ansible Automation Hub as a supported, certified collection by Red Hat.
This is an important step forward in enabling z/OS to participate in an Ansible-based enterprise automation strategy in exactly the same way that the rest of your environments do. Leveraging Ansible to automate z/OS brings consistency across the hybrid multicloud environments and enables z/OS to transparently participate in your infrastructure.
Today we announced Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z. With a vibrant community and roots firmly in open source, Ansible provides automation solutions that span across cloud and on-prem infrastructure. It’s particularly exciting to see all of this come to z/OS.
How open-source software is tackling COVID-19 coronavirus
In Linux and open-source circles, we're fond of saying we've changed the world. And, well, we have changed the world. But, now, we, along with everyone else, face a new challenge: COVID-19.
Here are some of the open-source projects taking on the coronavirus.
Fedora 32 Beta Released
Today, the Fedora Project, a global community that works to help advance free and open source software, is pleased to announce the beta availability of Fedora 32, the latest version of the Fedora operating system. Fedora 32 Beta is delivered in editions, each designed to address specific use cases for modern developers and IT teams. Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server provide open operating systems built to meet the needs of forward-looking developers and server projects. Fedora 32 Beta also sees the continued evolution of emerging Fedora editions, including Fedora CoreOS, Fedora IoT and Fedora Silverblue.
Enhancements to Fedora 32 Beta’s base packages include Python 3.8, GCC 10, Ruby 2.7, Golang 1.14, Mono 6.6. Additionally, as with all Fedora beta releases, the common foundation of all Fedora editions has been updated with minor bug fixes and package tweaks.
New in Fedora 32 Workstation Beta is EarlyOOM enabled by default. EarlyOOM enables users to more quickly recover and regain control over their system in low-memory situations with heavy swap usage. Fedora 32 Workstation Beta also enables the fs.trim timer by default, which improves performance and wear leveling for solid state drives.
Fedora 32 Workstation Beta includes GNOME 3.36, the newest release of the GNOME desktop environment. It is full of performance enhancements and improvements. GNOME 3.36 adds a Do Not Disturb button in the notifications, improved setup for parental controls and virtualization, and tweaks to Settings. For a full list of GNOME 3.36 highlights, see the release notes.
The beta of the highly anticipated Fedora 32 Linux distribution update is now available.
Fedora 32 ships with EarlyOOM enabled by default for improving the low-memory behavior of Fedora Workstation, GNOME 3.36 powers the default desktop environment, and there are a wealth of package updates like the near-final GCC 10 code compiler, Glibc 2.31, and more. Some of the other Fedora 32 changes include (finally) enabling TRIM by default for SSDs, Python 3.8, firewalld defaults to using nftables, changing around of the release criteria on Fedora Arm, MariaDB 10.4, and other bleeding-edge software packages.
Fedora 32 Beta is here right on time, allowing the community behind this popular and powerful Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution to get an early taste of the new features and enhancements coming to the final release later this spring.
There are lots of changes and recent GNU/Linux technologies included in this release, starting with the recently released GNOME 3.36 desktop environment, which is present by default in the Fedora 32 Workstation edition (a.k.a. the main Fedora Linux edition).
Fedora 32 Workstation also ships with the EarlyOOM feature enabled by default to help users recover from low-memory situations more quickly and the fs.trim timer, which promises to improve the performance of your SSD.
