We are pleased to announce the release of GNU Guix version 1.1.0! The release comes with ISO-9660 installation images, a virtual machine image, and with tarballs to install the package manager on top of your GNU/Linux distro, either from source or from binaries. Guix users can update by running guix pull. If you wonder what installing Guix System is like, this video gives an overview of the guided installation process: Also: GNU Guix 1.1.0 released GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages

Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 is now available as the GPUOpen utility for analyzing Vulkan / DirectX / OpenGL / OpenCL code across platforms for performance profiling and other purposes. The Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 release has various performance improvements itself, a number of bug fixes, better support for its legacy OpenCL mode, Vulkan launcher enhancements, and other minor work for this open-source Radeon GPU debugging/profiling utility.

Long before COVID-19 took hold and made remote working the new reality for many, individuals and corporations from all parts of the world have worked together, collaborating online to drive technological advancements. Open Source software development thrives on remote collaboration, and continues to do so in 2020, with multiple projects announcing releases in the first quarter. As some of most motivated and active Open Source contributors and maintainers around the world, Collabora's team of engineers and developers took part in a number of these releases, both on their own time and while working on client projects.

For years there have been patches floating around for helping the performance of context switching sensitive workloads going back to "Ivy Bridge" CPUs but without ever crossing the finish line to get this "FSGSBASE" support merged. But now in 2020 it's once again being attempted. These patches are about enabling FSGSBASE instruction usage for allowing reading and writing to the FS/GS BASE from any privilege level. There are performance benefits thanks to skipping a system call and MSR write and also register savings.

Future AMD CPUs (more than likely, Zen 3) will be bearing larger CPU microcode sizes, resulting in the Linux kernel needing a change to load them. Currently the AMD Linux CPU microcode handler has a static upper limit of the page size, which is generally 4K. But in preparation for "future AMD CPUs" that will exceed that size, that upper limit is being bumped. With a change now pending as part of the x86/urgent work, that upper limit is being bumped to a factor of three times the page size. In other words, up to 12K microcode update size.

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.6 as the first version of its open-source and cross-platform virtualization software to support the recently released Linux 5.6 kernel series. Linux kernel 5.6 arrived at the end of March 2020 as the first release to ship with the WireGuard VPN solution built-in, providing next-generation VPN connections on Linux-powered machines. Linux 5.6 also added support for the USB4 implementation, a new CPU idle cooling thermal driver, AMD Pollock support, a new Zonefs file system for zoned block devices, and initial support for Amazon Echo smart speakers.

This Week in Linux 99: Linux 5.6, Qt Diverting from Open Source?, PinePhone, UbuntuDDE, SUSE On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a ridiculously packed episode for you with a new release from the Linux kernel itself, KDE announced they are working on Plasma for TVs and we’ve got some distro news from SUSE, Endeavour OS and a new Deepin Remix for Ubuntu. In hardware news, Pine64 announced a new UBports edition of the PinePhone and we’ve got two new Linux powered laptops announced recently. Tuxedo Computers teamed up with the Manjaro project to make some Manjaro branded laptops and System76 announced their new Lemur Pro. GNOME announced a new challenge they they are doing with Endless Computers called the Community Engagement Challenge and we’ve also got some interesting news for the future of the Calamares installer to cover. There’s also a topic that as a KDE Plasma fan, I’m not too excited to discuss this one and that’s Qt’s new roadmap where they are considering diverting away from Open Source to a degree . . . well, I guess more accurate to say a delay rather than diverting but we’ll get to that. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Test and Code: 109: Testing in Financial Services - Eric Bergemann Financial services have their own unique testing development challenges. But they also have lots of the same challenges as many other software projects.