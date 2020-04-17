Language Selection

Monday 20th of April 2020
Recalbox is one of those projects which I suspect is quite good at what it sets out to do, its functions are just outside the realm of my usual experiences. I don't have compatible game controllers in my home to use with it, I am a keyboard and mouse user rather than game controller user. I don't need a game console or media centre as I have access to emulators and media applications on my workstation which adequately fill my needs. I'm not likely to fire up retro games and sit around with a group of people, passing controllers around the room.

However, if I were, I believe Recalbox would fill the role nicely. Apart from its unwillingness to use keyboard and mouse input for some functions, the system appears to offer a handful of good approaches. The interface is simple and geared towards the controllers its users are likely to have on hand. It ships with some free games out of the box. Recalbox also provides a lot of emulated platforms and some neat features such as the ability to rewind some (maybe all?) games to undo mistakes. The distribution appears to provide a simple, user-friendly appliance, at least while running on physical hardware. I wouldn't recommend running it in a virtual machine.

I also like that the distribution does not need to be installed. We only need to copy the image file to a removable device and plug it in. Also, when not being used as a gaming platform, Recalbox can launch Kodi and access media files. This, combined with the platform's ability to connect to local networks, make it an appealing option for people who want a Linux-based classic gaming platform in their home.

Linux 5.7-rc2

Here we are, a week later, and rc2 looks pretty nice and calm. Of
course, it usually does that - people taking a breather after the
merge window, and we may not have had enough time to see all the
problem reports yet.

Everything continues to look fairly normal, with commit counts right
in the middle of what you'd expect for rc2. And most of the changes
are tiny and don't look scary at all.

In fact, about 30% of the patch is tooling, and even there a lot of it
is because of one larger diff due to the x86 system call table being
re-synchronized with the main kernel side.

Outside of that, we've got driver fixes (ethernet stands out, but
there's also other networking, GPU, sound, hwmon, i2c, clk..). And
filesystems (afs, btrfs, xfs, ext4, cifs, proc). And Documentation,
networking and arch fixes. And small random things elsewhere.

Some of the spread out noise is the replacement of zero-sized arrays
with flexible ones - we've had that come in through the various
subsystems for a while now, and then Gustavo sent a pull request for
another random collection.

Nothing that really should be seen as all that exciting. Which is all
good. The more noticeable one might be fixing the regression that was
due to the EFI loaders not clearing the BSS section and us having lost
the workaround for that. That caused boot problems for some. Not
perhaps exciting, but an example of the kind of solid (boring?) small
pedestrian things we've had.

Shortlog appended so that you can scan the details if you want.

Linus
The new generation of IoT and Linux device management platforms, meet the new hot name – Upswift.io

The new generation for today’s IoT device management platform is here. What does it mean? Maintaining and managing thousands of IoT devices, deploy software updates, monitor the behavior of the devices remotely and control them in case of a software bug or an issue. All are tools and features that are needed for today’s 2020 connected products to save the product developers from recalls and software bugs. Here is the first, known solution that makes industrials IoT products remote management and maintenance easy than ever: Upswift customers manage edge devices in over 35 countries Upswift.io is an enterprise-grade solution, provides an IoT and Linux device management platform. Their platform has an amazingly simple user interface to manage thousands of edge IoT devices for any industry, under groups, scaling in just a few clicks. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Chromebook vs Laptop: Which One to Buy

    Chromebook has emerged from its niche category and it’s no longer just for kids and students. OEMs are now making Chromebooks with powerful internals that would easily rival against the best laptops based on Windows and macOS. Further, Google recently announced Linux support and brought many UI improvements to make Chrome OS a desktop-class operating system. Keeping all the points in mind, it seems Chromebook is finally ready to face the competition. So in this article, we bring you a detailed analysis on the clash between Chromebook vs laptop. From performance to battery life and user interface, we have compared both Chromebook and laptop in a comprehensive manner. So without losing a moment, let’s find out who wins the battle of Chromebook vs laptop in 2020.

  • Emergency Response Demo: A Community-Driven Example from Red Hat

    Red Hat, the leading provider of integrated, hybrid-cloud, enterprise software, has created an example of a humanitarian solution that enables neighbors to support each other during a disaster. Red Hat's Emergency Response Demo is an example of how community-powered open source innovation, which Red Hat makes available in an enterprise-ready form, can be used to support the efforts of another community - volunteers in a “Cajun Navy” type response as emerged during Hurricane Harvey. We also harness the power of yet another community: the passionate and talented developers and operators from across different divisions of an organization.

  • CentOS or Fedora?

    I decided to migrate my Windows servers to GNU/Linux. Which distribution should I choose CentOS or Fedora? Short answer: CentOS. Long answer CentOS is an enterprise ready operating system built from sources provided by a prominent GNU/Linux operating system provider: Red Hat (CentOS is a RHEL rebuild). The release cycle of new CentOS versions is every 2 years and every 6 months it performs an update to the existing version, with the main purpose of supporting new hardware, which allows establishing a robust GNU/Linux environment (security, reliability and stability ).

  • The 'GameMode' performance tool from Feral Interactive makes it into Ubuntu 20.04

    As possibly the last feature to be accepted and implemented before the big release, Feral Interactive's GameMode performance tool has been added into Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. What the heck is GameMode? It's a Linux "daemon", otherwise known as a background process and a library that games can hook into to request a little more power from your CPU and other optimizations. The goal is to make Linux gaming smoother. Games can integrate it (like newer Feral Linux ports), or you can manually tell games to use it. You can see GameMode on GitHub.

  • Warriors of the world.

    Great job Gentlemen. It will probably take a day or 2 for it to finish. That is a lot of data. Ubuntu should pay me for the service I am about to provide. The server is no slouch. It is processing those files on raided PCIE4 NVME & 12 cores / 24 threads. A Ryzen 3900X. As the market plunges, where is AMD heading?

