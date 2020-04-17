The new generation of IoT and Linux device management platforms, meet the new hot name – Upswift.io The new generation for today’s IoT device management platform is here. What does it mean? Maintaining and managing thousands of IoT devices, deploy software updates, monitor the behavior of the devices remotely and control them in case of a software bug or an issue. All are tools and features that are needed for today’s 2020 connected products to save the product developers from recalls and software bugs. Here is the first, known solution that makes industrials IoT products remote management and maintenance easy than ever: Upswift customers manage edge devices in over 35 countries Upswift.io is an enterprise-grade solution, provides an IoT and Linux device management platform. Their platform has an amazingly simple user interface to manage thousands of edge IoT devices for any industry, under groups, scaling in just a few clicks.

Chromebook vs Laptop: Which One to Buy Chromebook has emerged from its niche category and it's no longer just for kids and students. OEMs are now making Chromebooks with powerful internals that would easily rival against the best laptops based on Windows and macOS. Further, Google recently announced Linux support and brought many UI improvements to make Chrome OS a desktop-class operating system. Keeping all the points in mind, it seems Chromebook is finally ready to face the competition. So in this article, we bring you a detailed analysis on the clash between Chromebook vs laptop. From performance to battery life and user interface, we have compared both Chromebook and laptop in a comprehensive manner. So without losing a moment, let's find out who wins the battle of Chromebook vs laptop in 2020.

Emergency Response Demo: A Community-Driven Example from Red Hat Red Hat, the leading provider of integrated, hybrid-cloud, enterprise software, has created an example of a humanitarian solution that enables neighbors to support each other during a disaster. Red Hat's Emergency Response Demo is an example of how community-powered open source innovation, which Red Hat makes available in an enterprise-ready form, can be used to support the efforts of another community - volunteers in a “Cajun Navy” type response as emerged during Hurricane Harvey. We also harness the power of yet another community: the passionate and talented developers and operators from across different divisions of an organization.

CentOS or Fedora? I decided to migrate my Windows servers to GNU/Linux. Which distribution should I choose CentOS or Fedora? Short answer: CentOS. Long answer CentOS is an enterprise ready operating system built from sources provided by a prominent GNU/Linux operating system provider: Red Hat (CentOS is a RHEL rebuild). The release cycle of new CentOS versions is every 2 years and every 6 months it performs an update to the existing version, with the main purpose of supporting new hardware, which allows establishing a robust GNU/Linux environment (security, reliability and stability ).

The 'GameMode' performance tool from Feral Interactive makes it into Ubuntu 20.04 As possibly the last feature to be accepted and implemented before the big release, Feral Interactive's GameMode performance tool has been added into Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. What the heck is GameMode? It's a Linux "daemon", otherwise known as a background process and a library that games can hook into to request a little more power from your CPU and other optimizations. The goal is to make Linux gaming smoother. Games can integrate it (like newer Feral Linux ports), or you can manually tell games to use it. You can see GameMode on GitHub.

