Security Leftovers
Video: State of Container Security
As a sample, here's Dan Walsh updating us on the State of Container Security. Enjoy!
How Yahoo Deleted My Email Account And There Was Literally Nothing I Could Do
Two things I’ve realized. One, Yahoo was managed by Verizon media and two, they can at any time delete your account without notifying you and they shall not be liable to it. Well, I did read the terms and conditions on signup but considered it to be in case if you did something illegal using your account.
Some notes on Firefox's interstitial warning for old TLS versions
As far as I've been able to see, the state of this '(permanently) enable deprecated TLS versions' setting is not exposed in the Preferences GUI, making its state invisible unless you know the trick (and even know to look). Perhaps when Mozilla raises the normal minimum TLS version in a Firefox release, they will expose something in Preferences (or perhaps they'll change to do something with per-site overrides, as they do for TLS certificates). In the mean time, if you want to find out about websites using older TLS versions through your normal browsing, you'll need to remember to reset this preference every time you need to use that big blue button to get a site to work.
6 tips for securing your WordPress website
Already powering over 30% of the internet, WordPress is the fastest-growing content management system (CMS) in the world—and it's not hard to see why. With tons of customization available through coding and plugins, top-notch SEO, and a supreme reputation for blogging, WordPress has certainly earned its popularity.
However, with popularity comes other, less appealing attention. WordPress is a common target for intruders, malware, and cyberattacks—in fact, WordPress accounted for around 90% of hacked CMS platforms in 2019.
Whether you're a first-time WordPress user or an experienced developer, there are important steps you can take to protect your WordPress website. The following six key tips will get you started.
Ubuntu: Full Circle Magazine, Design, Shuttleworth and Release
Clear Linux Preparing To Move To GNOME 3.36, Dropping Their Desktop Customizations
With the somewhat surprising announcement this week that Intel's Clear Linux platform would be divesting from the desktop and focusing on server and cloud workloads, the first visible changes on the desktop side are expected next week. Clear Linux is preparing to transition to the recently released GNOME 3.36. As part of that transition is when they will be dropping their default desktop customizations. Clear Linux will still be providing a vanilla GNOME default desktop for those that want Clear's desktop experience, but it will follow a "vanilla" GNOME configuration.
Best Linux distro for developers in 2020
Linux powers the backbone of the internet, mobile devices, and now cloud computing systems. Because of this it's often essential for techies to be able to work directly in a Linux environment, especially for operating servers and for developing software that runs on them. While Linux has a reputation for being primarily for coders and programmers, over the past couple of decades there have been moves to provide versions of Linux that are more friendly to ordinary users, such as by providing more of a graphic user interface (GUI) and be less reliant on command line use. However, at its core Linux still remains important for development use, and there are specific distros available that care less for newbies from Windows and are configured specifically for various technical uses. Here we'll look at the main Linux distros used by software developers, and feature the best of them.
