Complete Guide To Install Zotero On Ubuntu 20.04
This tutorial explains how to install Zotero research assistant tool completely on Ubuntu Focal Fossa. This including web browser and word processor integrations (Firefox and LibreOffice Writer). You will find a 1 minute short demo video too below. After practicing, you will have Zotero accessible on your desktop area, panel, and start menu, and finally make documents with citations and bibliography easily. Examples in using and its results also included on last sections. Enjoy!
Zotero is a free software desktop research assistant to collect references, data and information, to be processed as bibliography and citations in LibreOffice Writer or Microsoft Word documents. Zotero is available for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS. Zotero can be considered as an alternative to the proprietary Mendeley and such research assistant programs.
Hardware News and Open Hardware: Qualcomm, Intel, AMD, ARM, and Raspberry Pi
Qualcomm IPQ8074 802.11ax WiFi 6 SoC was first unveiled in 2017 and designed for high-end routers, gateways, and access points supporting up 12×12 MIMO configuration (8×8 5GHz + 4×4 2.4 GHz) using Dual-Band Dual Concurrency (DBDC).
I was just informed about a Qualcomm IPQ8074 embedded board going under the names DR8074A or HK01 depending on the company promoting it, respectively Wallys Communication and Compex.
Legendary processor engineer Jim Keller has resigned from Intel just over two years since he joined the company to much fanfare.
Intel confirmed today that Jim Keller has resigned effective today due to "personal reasons" while he will continue serving as a consultant for Intel over the next six months.
Jim Keller, something of a legend when it comes to chip design has formally resigned from Intel over 'personal reasons'.
If you don't follow AMD / Intel too closely to know any of the specifics, Keller was the lead architect of the AMD K8 and also the original AMD Zen. Keller also worked with Apple, Tesla and most recently joining Intel in 2018 which turned a few heads because they're obviously quite the name.
Yesterday, Intel put out a press statement simply mentioning that Keller had resigned 'effective June 11, 2020, due to personal reasons'. However, Keller will be sticking around as a consultant for six months to assist with any transitions.
ARM, the British silicon ship designer backed by SoftBank (TYO:9984), is currently embroiled in a nail-biting boardroom conflict, equipped with an equally appropriate dramatic flareup.
To wit, ARM issued a statement on Wednesday, disclosing that the board of its Chinese joint venture – ARM China – has approved the removal of the incumbent chairman and CEO, Allen Wu. Bear in mind that the British chip designer was purchased by the Japanese behemoth, SoftBank, in 2016 for £24.3 billion. ARM currently holds a 49 percent stake in its Chinese JV, with a consortium of investors led by the Chinese equity fund, Hopu Investment, retaining the residual 51 percent stake.
Recent versions of the Raspberry Pi support USB on-the-go (USB OTG), which allows them to impersonate USB devices such as keyboards, thumb drives, and microphones. To take advantage of this, I made an open-source web app that turns my Pi into a fake keyboard. I call it Key Mime Pi.
This post demonstrates how Key Mime Pi works and how you can build one for yourself.
So, in summary, would I recommend the Pi 4 as a worthy general computer for anyone? Definitely no. Would I recommend it as a worthy general computer for a certain subset of computer users. Definitely yes!
If your use of the computer is more oriented towards the browser, a code editor, and the command line (e.g. backend web development, infrastructure development, writing/blogging, and the like), the Pi is perfectly adequate, and with 8GB of RAM, Chromium runs just fine, even if you have a bunch of tabs open. With a Flirc case, it's also silent.
All-in cost would be close to $250 for a decent keyboard, mouse, monitor, external SSD and the $75 Pi, which is competitive with low-end Chromebooks and older used laptops.
Games: Stadia, Parkitect, Poly Bridge 2
Stadia might not be reaching the heights that Google initially promised but they continue to tweak their game streaming service. Some big updates are now available.
In their latest community update blog post, they did a bit of an information drop. For starters, it seems everyone will get $10 / £10 off their next purchase and as they already said, new sign ups now only get one month of free Stadia Pro.
For playing on PC, we finally have built-in performance controls. You no longer have to use an Android device to switch between resolutions as it's right there in Stadia settings now. That's a very welcome change and something that truly should have been there from the beginning. Not only that though, performance / resolution settings are now per-device instead of being applied to everything. All sounding pretty good and sensible.
Parkitect, one of the most magnificent games from 2018 had one of it's usual monthly updates but it turns out for Linux it was more than just some bug fixing.
With the 1.5i update that's live now, Texel Raptor have enabled Vulkan rendering by default with a fallback to OpenGL for those that need it which can be run with "-force-glcore" as a launch argument. Wonderful to see more developers look to use Vulkan, as it can offer better performance.
After a short delay, Poly Bridge 2 from Dry Cactus has now released for Linux so you can begin building bridges and playing with the fun physics system. Featuring a whole new set of levels, multiple new mechanics, a custom physics engine, workshop campaigns and more.
Originally launched at the end of May, the delay in the Linux version was due to last-minute technical issues they've now solved. Currently though, the replay feature once you finish a level is missing while they work on a solution for the Linux version. Apart from that, it appears to work fluidly and it's a lot of fun as expected.
Android Leftovers
