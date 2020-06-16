Language Selection

  • Supporting Open Source Software

    In the Summer 2020 issue of Usenix's ;login: Dan Geer and George P. Sieniawski have a column entitled Who Will Pay the Piper for Open Source Software Maintenance? (it will be freely available in a year). They make many good points, some of which are relevant to my critique in Informational Capitalism of Prof. Kapczynski's comment that:

    open-source software is fully integrated into Google’s Android phones. The volunteer labor of thousands thus helps power Google’s surveillance-capitalist machine.

    Below the fold, I discuss "the volunteer labor of thousands".

  • Intel oneDNN 1.5 Released With Non-x86 CPU Support, Initial Xe Graphics Support

    Intel's oneDNN 1.5 deep neural network library has been released that is part of their oneAPI initiative and formerly known as MKL-DNN and DNNL.

    With oneDNN 1.5 they have continued working on a wide variety of performance optimizations. There are some broad optimizations in v1.5 but particularly for newer Intel CPUs there should be even faster performance.

  • NeoML: Open source library for building, training, and deploying machine learning models

    The cross-platform framework is optimized for applications that run in cloud environments, on desktop and mobile devices. The combination of higher inference speed with platform-independence makes the library ideal for mobile solutions that require both seamless customer experience and on-device data processing.

  • Yoast Acquires Duplicate Post, Brings on Creator Enrico Battocchi as a Senior Developer

    Yoast, the company behind the popular Yoast SEO plugin, announced it had acquired the Duplicate Post plugin earlier today. Along with the acquisition of the project, the company brought on its creator, Enrico Battocchi, as a senior developer. He will continue in a lead role with the future development of the plugin.
    Duplicate Post currently has over three million active installations and is translated into 46 languages. Of its 451 reviews, it has almost a near-perfect 429 five-star ratings. Few plugins, especially when they garner such a large user base, can pull off the feat of an average 4.9 user rating. Battocchi has put in over a decade of work into building the community around the plugin.
    The plugin does exactly what its name implies. It allows end-users to duplicate posts. “Post” in this sense means any type of content, including pages and post types from other plugins. It also allows users to choose which fields are copied in the duplicated post.

  • Moodle 3.9 and Safe Exam Browser: open source supporting open source

    Safe Exam Browser (SEB) is an open source lockdown browser that allows teachers to restrict student access to external websites, system functions or other applications while they are taking an assessment online. SEB supports teachers to deliver improved and secure online assessments by turning the computer into a secured workstation. SEB is used in a wide range of learning institutions (universities, schools, on the job training), mostly together with in-person proctoring to ensure assessment honesty.

  • Citi and Deutsche Bank open source data projects to Finos

    Citi and Deutsche Bank have offered up a new round of open source contributions to nonprofit Finos (Fintech Open Source Foundation).

  • Flutter SDK showcases in-progress Windows and Linux desktop app support

    Since shortly after its launch, Google’s Flutter SDK has been transitioning from a simple cross-platform framework for Android and iOS apps into an arm of Google’s “ambient computing” ambitions, with support for web, desktop, and more. Today, the Flutter team is showcasing their work-in-progress support for making apps on desktop platforms like Windows and Linux.

Debian's Gunnar Wolf and Ulrike Uhlig on Abolishing Words

  • Gunnar Wolf: On masters and slaves, whitelists and blacklists

    LWN published today yet another great piece of writing, Loaded terms in free software. I am sorry, the content will not be immediately available to anybody following at home, as LWN is based on a subscription model — But a week from now, the article will be open for anybody to read. Or you can ask me (you most likely can find my contact addresses, as they are basically everywhere) for a subscriber link, I will happily provide it. In consonance with the current mood that started with the killing of George Floyd and sparked worldwide revolts against police brutality, racism (mostly related to police and law enforcement forces, but social as well) and the like, the debate that already started some months ago in technical communities has re-sparked: We have many terms that come with long histories attached to them, and we are usually oblivious to their obvious meaning. We? Yes, we, the main users and creators of technology. I never felt using master and slave to refer to different points of a protocol, bus, clock or whatever (do refer to the Wikipedia article for a fuller explanation) had any negative connotations — but then again, those terms have never tainted my personal family. That is, I understand I speak from a position of privilege.

  • Ulrike Uhlig: On Language

    In school, we read the philologist diary of Victor Klemperer about the changes in the German language during the Third Reich, LTI - Lingua Tertii Imperii, a book which makes it clear that the use of language is political, creates realities, and has reverse repercussions on concepts of an entire society. Language was one of the tools that supported Nazism in insiduously pervading all parts of society. [...] A change in language is such a new model: it can make oppression and inequalities visible. Words do not only describe our world, they are a vehicle of ideas, and utopias. Analyzing and criticizing our use of language means paving the way for ideas and concepts of inclusion, equality, and unity. You might be guessing at where am I getting at with this… Right: I am in favor of acknowledging past mistakes, and replacing oppressive metaphors in computing. As noted in the IETF draft about Terminology, Power and Oppressive Language, by Niels Ten Oever and Mallory Knodel, the metaphors "master/slave" and "blacklist/whitelist" associate "white with good and black with evil [which] is known as the 'bad is black effect'", all the while being technically inaccurate.

Graphics: Zink, Mesa, RADV/Radeon/AMDGPU

  • Zink Is Now OpenGL 3.0 Complete For Generic GL Over Vulkan

    A few days ago I wrote about Zink now exposing GLSL 1.30 shader support as one of the few remaining hurdles for exposing OpenGL 3.0 support for this Gallium3D OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation. It turns out this same week, Zink would already cross the significant OpenGL 3.0 milestone. As of this morning, Zink has now marked its OpenGL 3.0 support as complete with all necessary functionality being exposed.

  • RADV+ACO Lands FP16 Features - One Step Closer To Making ACO The Default

    The Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver's ACO shader compiler back-end has merged its FP16 related bits and in turn putting the ACO back-end very close to being enabled by default for this open-source AMD Vulkan driver. VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float, VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16, and shaderFloat16 are now working and enabled when using the ACO back-end. The work was merged on Wednesday for Mesa 20.2.

  • AMD Posts New AMDGPU Patches For UVD Video Decode For GCN 1.0

    One of the main blockers from AMD Radeon GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" GPUs achieving feature parity when using the newer AMDGPU DRM kernel driver rather than the older "Radeon" DRM kernel driver has been in regards to UVD video decoding. But in 2020 it looks like that might finally change. For years there have been experimental patches for UVD with GCN 1.0 on the AMDGPU driver albeit never merged and hasn't come up now in several years. But surprisingly today an AMD engineer posted new patches for bringing GCN 1.0 UVD support to AMDGPU.

Linux Foundation Leftovers

  • Linux Foundation & Harvard Announce Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FOSS) Contributor Survey

    In 2020, given the wide proliferation of Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FOSS), we aim to identify how to improve security, including the sustainability of the FOSS ecosystem, especially the FOSS systems heavily relied upon by organizations worldwide. To do this, the Linux Foundation’s Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) have developed a survey for contributors to FOSS. If you contribute to FOSS, we would love for you to participate in our study. This voluntary survey takes around 15-20 minutes to complete and allows you to advocate for the FOSS projects you care about.

  • Linux Foundation and Harvard announce Linux and open-source contributor security survey
  • Hurry To Accept CNCF Cloud Engineer Bootcamp Offer

    You need to sign up today for a new online course for cloud engineers if you want to take advantage of a price-reducing deal. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), along with the Linux Foundation, has an introductory offer of a $400 discount. The Cloud Engineer Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification exams. Participants also get dedicated instructor support.

  • Hyperledger Onboards New Members Including IOV Labs, IOHK to Linux Foundation

    Hyperledger has announced it is onboarding eight new members joining its global enterprise blockchain community. The new members will become part of the Linux Foundation, and join the existing membership line-up in their efforts to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. Among the organizations joining Hyperledger are IOV Labs and IOHK, the respective companies behind the RSK and Cardano platforms. They join a well-established group of members, which includes ConsenSys, IBM, and JPMorgan.

  • Embedded Linux & Open Source take the virtual stage

    In just over a week's time, from June 29 to July 2, Collabora will be taking part in the virtual editions of Embedded Linux Conference North America and Open Source Summit North America. Jam-packed with over 230 keynotes, conference sessions, tutorials and BoFs, these events will be the first major Open Source conferences to take place online this year. Collaborans will be presenting on five separate occasions during the week, on topics including upstreaming image signal processing drivers, PipeWire and the automotive industry, Linux stateless video codec support, creating an Open Source project in a proprietary industry, and building an Open Source AI stack with Panfrost, GStreamer and Tensorflow Lite! Below are the details for each of these presentations.

Python Programming

  • Top 7 Python Web Development IDEs for Python Developers in 2020

    Python programming language has a firm hold on web development as it opens up newer avenues of development every day. The quintessential thing in Python web development is working with the Integrated Development Environment or IDE. There are popular Python IDEs which enable clear coding and debugging of the code. In this article, we will list out the top Python development IDEs for hassle-free coding.

  • DjangoCon Australia returns for the 8th time and opens CFP

    DjangoCon Australia was supposed to take place in Adelaide this year. With the current situation of travel restrictions and isolation requirements this is no longer possible. Instead, DjangoCon Australia will again run as a specialist track alongside PyConline AU, on September 4th, on The Internet. Details about how this is all going to work will be announced soon by the PyConline organizers; right now, everything is changing and everyone is trying to figure out how to react to that change, us included.

  • Python 3.7.8rc1 and 3.6.11rc1 now available for testing

    Python 3.7.8rc1 and 3.6.11rc1 are now available. 3.7.8rc1 is the release preview of the next bugfix release of Python 3.7; 3.6.11rc1 is the release preview of the next security-fix release of Python 3.6. Assuming no critical problems are found prior to 2020-06-27, no code changes are planned between these release candidates and the final releases. These release candidates are intended to give you the opportunity to test the new security and bug fixes in 3.7.8 and security fixes in 3.6.11.

  • How to Download a File with Python (Video)
  • Automatically Retrying Failed Celery Tasks

    In this tutorial, we'll look at how to automatically retry failed Celery tasks.

  • Working with Celery and Django Database Transactions

    In this tutorial, we'll look at how to prevent a Celery task dependent on a Django database transaction from executing before the database commits the transaction. This is a fairly common issue.

  • An Update on DjangoCon US 2020

    This is a tough announcement to make. After 12 consecutive years of DjangoCons in the United States, we’ve decided to cancel DjangoCon US 2020. We look forward to seeing you in San Diego for DjangoCon US 2021 on October 17-22, 2021. We have to do what’s right for our community, and the best knowledge available to us right now is that COVID-19 will still be part of our lives this fall. We also have international travel bans that impact our speakers, attendees, and sponsors, along with larger tech companies that have issued company-wide travel restrictions. While we aren’t sure if international travel will be permitted by this fall, we have already heard from larger tech companies that are restricting non-essential travel through mid-2021. These factors make hosting an in-person conference this year impossible for us.

  • PySimpleGUI: The Simple Way to Create a GUI With Python

    Creating a simple graphical user interface (GUI) that works across multiple platforms can be complicated. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can use Python and the PySimpleGUI package to create nice-looking user interfaces that you and your users will enjoy! PySimpleGUI is a new Python GUI library that has been gaining a lot of interest recently.

