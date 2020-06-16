Debian's Gunnar Wolf and Ulrike Uhlig on Abolishing Words
-
LWN published today yet another great piece of writing, Loaded terms in free software. I am sorry, the content will not be immediately available to anybody following at home, as LWN is based on a subscription model — But a week from now, the article will be open for anybody to read. Or you can ask me (you most likely can find my contact addresses, as they are basically everywhere) for a subscriber link, I will happily provide it.
In consonance with the current mood that started with the killing of George Floyd and sparked worldwide revolts against police brutality, racism (mostly related to police and law enforcement forces, but social as well) and the like, the debate that already started some months ago in technical communities has re-sparked:
We have many terms that come with long histories attached to them, and we are usually oblivious to their obvious meaning. We? Yes, we, the main users and creators of technology. I never felt using master and slave to refer to different points of a protocol, bus, clock or whatever (do refer to the Wikipedia article for a fuller explanation) had any negative connotations — but then again, those terms have never tainted my personal family. That is, I understand I speak from a position of privilege.
-
In school, we read the philologist diary of Victor Klemperer about the changes in the German language during the Third Reich, LTI - Lingua Tertii Imperii, a book which makes it clear that the use of language is political, creates realities, and has reverse repercussions on concepts of an entire society. Language was one of the tools that supported Nazism in insiduously pervading all parts of society.
[...]
A change in language is such a new model: it can make oppression and inequalities visible. Words do not only describe our world, they are a vehicle of ideas, and utopias. Analyzing and criticizing our use of language means paving the way for ideas and concepts of inclusion, equality, and unity.
You might be guessing at where am I getting at with this… Right: I am in favor of acknowledging past mistakes, and replacing oppressive metaphors in computing. As noted in the IETF draft about Terminology, Power and Oppressive Language, by Niels Ten Oever and Mallory Knodel, the metaphors "master/slave" and "blacklist/whitelist" associate "white with good and black with evil [which] is known as the 'bad is black effect'", all the while being technically inaccurate.
Graphics: Zink, Mesa, RADV/Radeon/AMDGPU
-
A few days ago I wrote about Zink now exposing GLSL 1.30 shader support as one of the few remaining hurdles for exposing OpenGL 3.0 support for this Gallium3D OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation. It turns out this same week, Zink would already cross the significant OpenGL 3.0 milestone.
As of this morning, Zink has now marked its OpenGL 3.0 support as complete with all necessary functionality being exposed.
-
The Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver's ACO shader compiler back-end has merged its FP16 related bits and in turn putting the ACO back-end very close to being enabled by default for this open-source AMD Vulkan driver.
VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float, VK_AMD_gpu_shader_int16, and shaderFloat16 are now working and enabled when using the ACO back-end. The work was merged on Wednesday for Mesa 20.2.
-
One of the main blockers from AMD Radeon GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" GPUs achieving feature parity when using the newer AMDGPU DRM kernel driver rather than the older "Radeon" DRM kernel driver has been in regards to UVD video decoding. But in 2020 it looks like that might finally change.
For years there have been experimental patches for UVD with GCN 1.0 on the AMDGPU driver albeit never merged and hasn't come up now in several years. But surprisingly today an AMD engineer posted new patches for bringing GCN 1.0 UVD support to AMDGPU.
Linux Foundation Leftovers
-
In 2020, given the wide proliferation of Free/Libre and Open Source Software (FOSS), we aim to identify how to improve security, including the sustainability of the FOSS ecosystem, especially the FOSS systems heavily relied upon by organizations worldwide.
To do this, the Linux Foundation’s Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) and the Laboratory for Innovation Science at Harvard (LISH) have developed a survey for contributors to FOSS. If you contribute to FOSS, we would love for you to participate in our study. This voluntary survey takes around 15-20 minutes to complete and allows you to advocate for the FOSS projects you care about.
-
You need to sign up today for a new online course for cloud engineers if you want to take advantage of a price-reducing deal. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), along with the Linux Foundation, has an introductory offer of a $400 discount.
The Cloud Engineer Bootcamp bundles self-paced eLearning courses with certification exams. Participants also get dedicated instructor support.
-
Hyperledger has announced it is onboarding eight new members joining its global enterprise blockchain community. The new members will become part of the Linux Foundation, and join the existing membership line-up in their efforts to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies.
Among the organizations joining Hyperledger are IOV Labs and IOHK, the respective companies behind the RSK and Cardano platforms. They join a well-established group of members, which includes ConsenSys, IBM, and JPMorgan.
-
In just over a week's time, from June 29 to July 2, Collabora will be taking part in the virtual editions of Embedded Linux Conference North America and Open Source Summit North America. Jam-packed with over 230 keynotes, conference sessions, tutorials and BoFs, these events will be the first major Open Source conferences to take place online this year.
Collaborans will be presenting on five separate occasions during the week, on topics including upstreaming image signal processing drivers, PipeWire and the automotive industry, Linux stateless video codec support, creating an Open Source project in a proprietary industry, and building an Open Source AI stack with Panfrost, GStreamer and Tensorflow Lite! Below are the details for each of these presentations.
Python Programming
-
Python programming language has a firm hold on web development as it opens up newer avenues of development every day. The quintessential thing in Python web development is working with the Integrated Development Environment or IDE. There are popular Python IDEs which enable clear coding and debugging of the code. In this article, we will list out the top Python development IDEs for hassle-free coding.
-
DjangoCon Australia was supposed to take place in Adelaide this year. With the current situation of travel restrictions and isolation requirements this is no longer possible. Instead, DjangoCon Australia will again run as a specialist track alongside PyConline AU, on September 4th, on The Internet. Details about how this is all going to work will be announced soon by the PyConline organizers; right now, everything is changing and everyone is trying to figure out how to react to that change, us included.
-
Python 3.7.8rc1 and 3.6.11rc1 are now available. 3.7.8rc1 is the release preview of the next bugfix release of Python 3.7; 3.6.11rc1 is the release preview of the next security-fix release of Python 3.6. Assuming no critical problems are found prior to 2020-06-27, no code changes are planned between these release candidates and the final releases. These release candidates are intended to give you the opportunity to test the new security and bug fixes in 3.7.8 and security fixes in 3.6.11.
-
In this tutorial, we'll look at how to automatically retry failed Celery tasks.
-
In this tutorial, we'll look at how to prevent a Celery task dependent on a Django database transaction from executing before the database commits the transaction. This is a fairly common issue.
-
This is a tough announcement to make. After 12 consecutive years of DjangoCons in the United States, we’ve decided to cancel DjangoCon US 2020. We look forward to seeing you in San Diego for DjangoCon US 2021 on October 17-22, 2021.
We have to do what’s right for our community, and the best knowledge available to us right now is that COVID-19 will still be part of our lives this fall. We also have international travel bans that impact our speakers, attendees, and sponsors, along with larger tech companies that have issued company-wide travel restrictions. While we aren’t sure if international travel will be permitted by this fall, we have already heard from larger tech companies that are restricting non-essential travel through mid-2021. These factors make hosting an in-person conference this year impossible for us.
-
Creating a simple graphical user interface (GUI) that works across multiple platforms can be complicated. But it doesn’t have to be that way. You can use Python and the PySimpleGUI package to create nice-looking user interfaces that you and your users will enjoy! PySimpleGUI is a new Python GUI library that has been gaining a lot of interest recently.
Recent comments
47 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
22 hours 33 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago