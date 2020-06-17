Use your artistic skills to help open source

Are you a designer looking to share your talents? Open Source Design may just be the place for you. It is "a community of designers and developers pushing more open design processes and improving the user experience and interface design of open source software." Open Source Design has many goals, including opening up the design process and involving designers in processes by keeping communication open with developers. One of the best ways to achieve these goals is through the website's Jobs section, where developers and organizations post open jobs, and designers can review the requirements and submit design proposals.

Linux at Home: Collaborating in real-time

In this series, we look at a range of home activities where Linux can make the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged. The change of lifestyle enforced by Covid-19 is an opportunity to expand our horizons, and spend more time on activities we have neglected in the past. There has been positive news surrounding coronavirus this week. An anti-inflammatory drug called dexamethasone appears to be a ground-breaking treatment for hospital patients seriously ill with Covid-19. Research indicates for every 100 patients on a ventilator for 28 days, 60 patients are likely to recover, and an additional 12 patients survive if they are also given dexamethasone. It’s a cheap, well established steroid.

openSUSE Tumbleweed on an HP Zbook 15 G2 with Nvidia Quadro K2100M

Outside of the Nvidia issue, which I may have eventually worked out if I had the time or the inclination, openSUSE Tumbleweed with the Plasma desktop was a nice experience. At least, far nicer than the Windows 7 experience and now that I am thinking of it. The graphics drivers on Windows were wonkey too. I often had to reboot the machine to clear things up. So, it is possible there may be something not quite right with the hardware. It is also possible the keyboard may have been abused before I obtained it so that might account for the poor keyboard performance too. If I had more time, I would have probably tried a few more distros on it. Leap being one and Pop_!OS being the other. Just to see if the Nvidia issue was a hardware thing. Would I ever buy this machine for myself? Nope. Lots of little things I don’t like about it, really. I would call it an “almost” machine. Everything about it is almost great but just happens to fall short in a lot of areas.